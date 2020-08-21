MCBAIN — Forest Area’s Meagan Lange set a school record at the first meet of the season.
Lange finished third at the McBain Northern Michigan Christian cross country invite, setting a school record for the Warriors with time of 22:03. Maycey Turner finished sixth in her first race with a time of 23:04.
The event featured teams from Manton, Evart, Reed City, Big Rapids and Marion.
VOLLEYBALL
Cadillac 2
Grand Haven 3
Set scores: 25-19, 25-20, 22-25, 14-25, 12-15
Cadillac 3
Forest Hills Northern 0
Set scores: 25-23, 25-20, 25-23
Cadillac 3
Coopersville 0
Set scores: 25-8, 25-20, 25-15
Cadillac (2-1): Macy Brown, 82 kills, 33 digs, 8 blocks, 4 aces, 6 assists; Renee Brines, 88 assists, 31 digs, 15 kills, 8 aces, 4 blocks; Cailey Massersang, 9 kills, 6 blocks; Julia Jezak, 36 digs; Zoey Feister, 27 digs.
BOYS SOCCER
North Bay 0
Charlevoix 0
North Bay (0-0-1): Sam Vukasovich, 2 saves.
UP NEXT: North Bay at TC Christian Thursday.
Buckley 5
Reed City 2
Buckley: Gavin Allen, 2 goals, 2 assists; Gabe Luther, 2 goals; Garrett Ensor, goal; Jake Romzek, assist; Cam Carpenter, assist; Ty Breithaupt, assist; Josh Barley, 3 saves.
Buckley 2
McBain NMC 0
Buckley (2-0): Connor Dunn, goal; Gavin Allen, goal; Jake Romzek, assist; Josh Barley, six saves.
UP NEXT: Buckley at Charlevoix Monday.
Kalkaska 0
McBain NMC 8
Kalkaska: No stats reported
Kalkaska 1
Reed City 2
Kalkaska (0-2): No stats reported
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.