Lange and Turner

Meagan Lange, left, and Maycey Turner, right, with medals after the McBain Northern Michigan Christian invite Friday.

 Special to the Record-Eagle

MCBAIN — Forest Area’s Meagan Lange set a school record at the first meet of the season.

Lange finished third at the McBain Northern Michigan Christian cross country invite, setting a school record for the Warriors with time of 22:03. Maycey Turner finished sixth in her first race with a time of 23:04.

The event featured teams from Manton, Evart, Reed City, Big Rapids and Marion.

VOLLEYBALL

Cadillac 2

Grand Haven 3

Set scores: 25-19, 25-20, 22-25, 14-25, 12-15

Cadillac 3

Forest Hills Northern 0

Set scores: 25-23, 25-20, 25-23

Cadillac 3

Coopersville 0

Set scores: 25-8, 25-20, 25-15

Cadillac (2-1): Macy Brown, 82 kills, 33 digs, 8 blocks, 4 aces, 6 assists; Renee Brines, 88 assists, 31 digs, 15 kills, 8 aces, 4 blocks; Cailey Massersang, 9 kills, 6 blocks; Julia Jezak, 36 digs; Zoey Feister, 27 digs.

BOYS SOCCER

North Bay 0

Charlevoix 0

North Bay (0-0-1): Sam Vukasovich, 2 saves.

UP NEXT: North Bay at TC Christian Thursday.

Buckley 5

Reed City 2

Buckley: Gavin Allen, 2 goals, 2 assists; Gabe Luther, 2 goals; Garrett Ensor, goal; Jake Romzek, assist; Cam Carpenter, assist; Ty Breithaupt, assist; Josh Barley, 3 saves.

Buckley 2

McBain NMC 0

Buckley (2-0): Connor Dunn, goal; Gavin Allen, goal; Jake Romzek, assist; Josh Barley, six saves.

UP NEXT: Buckley at Charlevoix Monday.

Kalkaska 0 

McBain NMC 8

Kalkaska: No stats reported

Kalkaska 1

Reed City 2 

Kalkaska (0-2): No stats reported

Tags

Recommended for you