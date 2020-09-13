FRUITPORT — Becky Lane continues to lead the Traverse City West volleyball team on offense, helping the Titans to three victories at Fruitport on Saturday.
Lane’s net presence led to 34 kills and eight blocks, adding seven aces and 13 digs across three matches.
The Titans defeated Gull Lake 25-11, 25-18 and 25-19 then took down Grand Haven 25-21, 25-22 and 25-20 before ending the day with a win over West Michigan Christian 25-20, 25-18 and 25-16.
Alaina Makowski landed 18 kills and had 11 blocks and Ally McKenna led the defense with 49 digs for West.
Leah Allen finished the day with a total of 15 blocks, adding in 17 kills and six digs. Sara Schermerhorn set up her teammates to the tune of 80 assists and had 25 digs.
Sammy Schaub had 16 digs, Madelynn Johnson had 13 digs and Makenna Ebling added 22. Ebling also added seven blocks and 19 kills.
The Titans continued their hot start, moving to 11-2 on the season and will be heading to Alpena on Wednesday.
MORE VOLLEYBALL
Kalkaska takes second at Pellston Quad
Pool play: Kalkaska def. Rogers City 25-10, 25-15; Kalkaska split Pellston 23-25, 27-26; Kalkaska def. East Jordan 25-18, 25-20.
Bracket play: Kalkaska def. East Jordan 25-14, 25-21; Pellston def. Kalkaska 25-16, 25-19.
Kalkaska: Lauren DeVol 12 aces, 28 digs; Violet Porter 10 aces, 8 blocks; Jordyn Disbrow 7 aces, 22 kills, 20 digs; Mia Miller 6 blocks; Mackenzie Kniss 41 assists; Alina Membrillo 18 assists; Alli DeVol 67 digs.
UP NEXT: Kalkaska hosts East Jordan for senior night, 7 p.m.
Cadillac Quad
Game scores: Cadillac def. Jenison 25-20, 25-19, 25-23; Cadillac def. Midland 25-14, 25-13, 25-18; Cadillac def. Essexville Garber 25-18, 25-15, 25-13; Cadillac def. Big Rapids 25-12, 25-8, 25-13; Lowell def. Cadillac 25-22, 25-21, 16-25; Cadillac def. Mt. Morris 25-20, 25-18, 25-15.
Cadillac: Renee Brines 151 assists, 31 kills, 14 aces, 46 digs, 3 blocks; Macy Brown 95 kills, 50 digs, 4 blocks, 3 aces; Joslyn Seely 18 kills, 10 digs, 8 blocks; Joslyn Seeley 18 kills, 10 digs, 8 blocks; Cailey Massersang 28 kills, 5 blocks, 5 aces; Julia Jezak 51 digs, 10 aces.
UP NEXT: Cadillac (20-3) at TC Central, Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.