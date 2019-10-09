MCBAIN — Bryhn Fisher booted a goal punt over the McBain Northern Michigan Christian defense.
Henry Plumstead did the rest.
Fisher’s second-half blast set up Plumstead’s goal to tie the game and bring the Lakers back home without a loss in a 1-1 tie with NMC.
Fisher made five saves in goal, and also drew credit for an assist on Plumstead’s score.
The Lakers (9-5-2, 6-3-1 Northwest Conference) play the North Bay-Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy winner in districts Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
Cadillac 3
Petoskey 2
Cadillac def. Petoskey 25-21, 25-13, 22-25, 23-25, 15-10.
Cadillac (25-6-1, 7-0 Big North): Renee Brines 49 assists, 26 digs, 4 kills, 4 blocks, 1 ace; Macy Brown 32 kills, 23 digs, 2 blocks; Maggie Neiss 7 blocks, 6 kills, 2 digs; Chloe Comstock 21 digs, 10 kills, 6 aces; Makenna Bryant 19 digs; Brooke Lorenz 14 digs.
Petoskey: Milla Sherman 23 kills; Molly Anderson 10 kills; Faith Bailey 8 kills; Kaitlyn Wodek 8 kills; Peyton Miller 76 assists; Megan Knapp 32 digs.
Bellaire 3
Frankfort 1
Bellaire def. Frankfort 25-13, 25-21, 21-25, 25-16.
Bellaire: Jacey Somers 19 kills, 3 blocks; Katie Decker 8 kills, 4 aces, 9 digs; Laney Goodwin 23 assists, 16 digs; Libby Derrer 26 digs, 8 kills, 1 ace; Bella Martinek 12 digs, 1 kill, 1 ace; Katie Slabosz 7 digs, 3 kills, 1 ace; Kaitlyn Denoyer 12 digs; Payton Fischer 9 digs, 1 ace; Kendall Fischer 9 digs, 4 kills; Noel Mann 12 digs.
UP NEXT: The Eagles host Onaway, Tuesday.
GT Academy 3
Harbor Springs 0
Grand Traverse Academy def. Harbor Springs 25-16, 25-21, 25-17.
GT Academy: Kaitlyn Watson 6 kills, 2 digs, 20 assists; Natalie Lasko 2 aces, 13 kills, 2 digs; Krina Riebschleger 5 aces, 1 kill, 7 digs, 4 assists; Ashley Killian 8 aces, 5 kills, 2 digs; Michaila Kinney 2 aces, 3 kills, 1 dig; Angel Zoulek 5 kills; Brooke Flores 1 ace, 1 dig.
UP NEXT: The Mustangs play in Saturday’s Suttons Bay Invitational.
FOOTBALL
St. Mary lands new opponent for Friday
Gaylord St. Mary moved into the top five in the eight-player football rankings this week, picking up the No. 5 spot.
Now the Snowbirds (6-0) get to take on No. 4, as St. Mary added Pickford to its schedule at 7 p.m. Friday to fill a void from a Vestaburg cancellation earlier this week.
Pickford (5-1) remains an eight-player football powerhouse, with its only loss this season coming to No. 2-ranked Powers North Central, 20-14.
St. Mary, coming off a 48-47 win over Suttons Bay (5-1), hosts the Panthers, who have won double-digit games each of the previous three seasons and playing in last year’s Division 1 state final. The game is the Snowbirds’ Honor Game.
The Snowbirds and Panthers have played only four times in their history, each winning two. Their last meeting came in 2014, a 40-0 St. Mary victory.
Pickford was set to play Stephenson, but the 0-6 Eagles canceled their game. Vestaburg likewise canceled their contest with St. Mary, citing injuries.
