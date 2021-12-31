CARLETON — Lake Leelanau St. Mary girls basketball is off to its best start in three seasons.
The Eagles moved to 6-1 with a 46-38 win over Carleton Airport on Thursday, finishing 2-0 in the Lady Jets Holiday Showcase after a win over Petersburg Summerfield on Wednesday.
Leah Fleis had 15 points and seven rebounds. Audrey Smith chipped in with a dozen points.
St. Mary and Carleton were tied 12-12 after the first, but the Eagles took a two-point lead into the locker room at 25-23 at the half. St. Mary outscored Carleton 12-9 in the third two expand its lead, and although the Eagles only made one field goal in fourth, they converted 7 of 11 free-throw attempts in the final frame.
The last time St. Mary started 6-1 was its 2018-19 season when the Eagles finished 13-4 and lost to Leland in the district tournament.
Summerfield made it to last year’s Division 4 semifinals before losing to Bellaire at Van Andel Arena.
“They’re doing great,” St. Mary coach Clint Couturier said. “We’ve played a very competitive, tough schedule. To come out of December 6-1, we’re very happy with that.”
St. Mary hosts Leland at 7 p.m. Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lk Leelanau SM 60
Flat Rock 46
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (3-3) travel to Leland for a 7 p.m. tipoff Wednesday.
WRESTLING
Krauss wins at Montague
MONTAGUE — Boyne City’s Lydia Krauss won the 155-pound weight class at Montague’s Lady Mat Cats girls only invitational Thursday morning.
Krauss received the top seed, won her first match by technical fall and then the next two by pins. Allison Bowman went 0-2 in her first tournament as a Rambler.
Krauss is eying the first Michigan High School Athletic Association state championship at her weight class after the sport was sanctioned by the MHSAA this summer to add a female-only division with a mat at Ford Field. She took third at last year’s Michigan Wrestling Association girls state finals at Adrian College.
The Ramblers host a Lake Michigan Conference dual Thursday against Charlevoix and Kalkaska. Boyne also hosts an all-female wrestling tournament Jan. 16.
Titans compete at Freeland Invitational
FREELAND — The Traverse City West varsity wrestling team took to the mat the Freeland Invitational on Thursday. The Titans’ Gabby Edenburn (112-pound class), JT Gray (189-pound) and Bode Tokie (285-pound) picked up their first victories.
Brady Vaughan finished in fourth place in the 215-pound class. Jon Palmer (140-pound) and Caden Solomon (119-pound) placed fifth, and Alex Reynolds (103-pound) took sixth.
Prep scores and stats can be called in at 231-933-1410, filled out at record-eagle.com/prepscores or emailed to resports@record-eagle.com. Deadline is 10:30 p.m.