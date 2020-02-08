MANTON — Kingsley kept up the rejuvenation of its wrestling program with a runner-up finish in the Mid-Michigan Wrestling Conference championships Saturday at Manton.
The Stags produced four weight-class champions and nine placed in the top four of their class.
Justin Grahn won the 112-pound weight class, Tanner Martindale took the 119-pound championship, Aidan Shier claimed the 130-pound crown and Kyan Fessenden wrapped up the 145-pound class.
Pine River captured the MMWC title.
Other Kingsley placers included Issac Grahn (103) second, Kaden Patterson (160) second, Tyler McInnis (135) third, Sam Goethals (171) third and Trent Wazny (112) fourth.
WRESTLING
Frankfort places four wrestlers at MMWC finals
Frankfort placers: Jared Coxe (125) first, 3-0; Jeff Lane (285) second, 2-1; Ezekiel Thompson (285) fourth, 2-2; Tucker Hubbard (160) fourth, 3-2.
UP NEXT: The Panthers host team districts Thursday, a bracket that includes Mancelona, TC St. Francis and Forest Area.
Mancelona places 4 at Mid-Michigan Wrestling Conf. finals
Mancelona placers: Kyle Corcoran-Edwards (112 pounds) 2nd; Jaden Jones (119) placed 4th; Isaiah Groesser (189) 3rd place; Mikey Boughner (215) 3rd place.
Saylor leads Warriors at MMWC finals at Manton
Forest Area leaders: Josh Saylor (171) 2-2; Daniel Thompson (130) 1-2.
UP NEXT: Team districts Thursday in Frankfort; individual districts Saturday in Oscoda.
GIRLS HOOPS
St. Ignace 48
Kingsley 46
A short-handed Kingsley team, playing without two starters, kept up with state powerhouse St. Ignace.
Kingsley (10-5): Aleah Reno 15 points; Sidny Hessem 10 points 10 rebounds; Maddie Bies 7 points, 10 rebounds; Aspen Reamer 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Stags host Suttons Bay, Thursday.
Lake Leelanau SM 43
Hale 25
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (6-8): Ciara Glynn 12 points; Olivia Schaub 8 points; Emily Grant 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles travel Monday to Onekama.
BOYS HOOPS
Hale 81
Lake Leelanau SM 60
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (7-6): Shawn Bramer 20 points; Cameron Tarsa 13 points; August Schaub 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles travel Wednesday to Central Lake.
HOCKEY
TC Central 2
GR Forest Hills 1
TC Central: Ethan VanderRoest goal; Charlie Douglass goal, assist; Will Dawson 2 assists; Owen Dawson assist; Grant Neuhardt 25 saves.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (17-3-2) travel Wednesday to Sault Ste. Marie.
