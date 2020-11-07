KINGSLEY — The Kingsley Stags raced past Gladwin at home 63-16, setting up a showdown between the two undefeated Division 5 teams of northern Michigan.
The Stags (8-0) meet the Coyotes of Reed City (8-0) on the road for the district final next week.
Kingsley led 50-16 at the half with field-length carries from Aidan Shier, Connor Schueller and Owen Graves.
The Stags averaged 9.4 yards per carry with 455 yards rushing as a team.
Graves led the offense with 154 yards on 10 carries and a pair of touchdowns. Shier had 92 yards on 8 carries with a pair of touchdowns and Schueler had 86 yards rushing with a touchdown as well. Koren Pringle had the last touchdown run of the game.
Evan Douglas finished the game on 5-for-7 passing for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Will Whims caught one for a 45 yard touchdown reception.
Jayden Inthisone had three interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. Brandon Webber had a fumble recovery.
VOLLEYBALL
Leland wins Division 4 district final
Leland 3
North Bay 1
Leland def. North Bay 25-14, 22-25, 25-15, 25-6.
Leland: Olivia Lowe 22 kills, 14 digs; Olivia Boquette 3 aces; Sarah Elwell 11 kills, 6 blocks; Kayla Korson 5 blocks, 3 digs; Tatum Kareck 8 kills, 5 aces, 17 digs.
North Bay: Sophie Stowe 6 digs, 20 assists, 2 kills, 3 blocks; Lillian Brown 7 digs, 10 kills; Laila Vang 3 aces, 20 digs; Emily Reynolds 2 digs, 3 kills, 4 blocks; Audrey Vang 2 aces, 6 digs, 2 kills; Mady Ingwersen 3 aces, 5 digs, 4 kills; Naaji Anderson 2 kills.
UP NEXT: Leland (22-12) vs. Hale at Buckley, Tuesday at 7.