KALKASKA — Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales made a half dozen saves Monday as Kalkaska beat Reed City 2-1.
Diego Prieto-Buyze and Hayden Lance each scored a goal, with Lucas Little picking up as assist.
The Blazers (2-1-0) travel Wednesday to Kingsley (0-1) for a 5 p.m. match.
SOCCER
McBain NMC 2
Ogemaw Heights 1
McBain NMC: Mekhi Harris goal; Seth Vanhaitsma goal, assist; Blake DeZeeuw 4 saves in net.
GOLF
Slocum wins Grayling Invite
Team scores: 2. TC St. Francis 391.
Gladiator top scores: Grace Slocum 76 (medalist in first high school tournament as a freshman); Emily Jozwiak 99 (15th); Magdalen Kleinrichert 104; Mary Kate Carroll 112.
UP NEXT: St. Francis hosts a Lake Michigan Conference match at Grandview Golf Course in Kalkaska at 9 a.m. Thursday.
TENNIS
Elks 1-0-1 in tri meet
Team scores: Elk Rapids 5, Glen Lake 3; Elk Rapids 4, Crestwood 4.
Elk Rapids winners vs. Glen Lake: 4S — Elizabeth Pike (6-0, 6-0); 1D — Matthew Brown/Jack Taylor (7-6, 6-4); 2D — Gabby Krakow/Monika Gregorski (6-0, 6-1); 3D — Mary Gregorski/Ethen Huhn (6-0, 6-1); 4D — James Gorno/Bobby Cutting (2-0, 2-0).
Elk Rapids winners vs. Crestwood: 1D — Brown/Taylor (6-3, 6-3); 2D — Krakow/Mo. Gregorski (6-4, 6-3); 3D — Ma. Gregorski/Huhn (6-1, 6-0); 4D — Gorno/Cutting (3-6, 6-2, 13-11 tie breaker).
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids at TC St. Francis, Aug. 31.
VOLLEYBALL
Kingsley 2-2 in Freeland
Team scores: Freeland def. Kingsley 25-8, 17-25, 25-23; Kingsley def. Carson City 25-11, 25-20, 25-16; Kingsley def. Fulton Middleton 25-10, 25-13; Saginaw Valley Lutheran def. Kingsley 25-17, 25-15.
Kingsley: Angel Zoulek 24 Kills, 5 blocks; Paityn VanPelt 72 assists; Coral Bott 14 kills, 49 digs. 6 aces; Jennifer Lefler 15 kills, 16 digs, 3 aces; Chloe Morgan 14 kills, 3 blocks; Lexi Sattler 42 digs; Leslie Hamilton 14 digs, 8 kills
UP NEXT: Kingsley (2-2) hosts a quad Saturday.
Petoskey 2nd in Soo tourney
Team scores: Petoskey def. Rogers City 25-16, 25-15; split with Sault Ste. Marie 25-4, 17-25; split with Inland Lakes 19-25, 25-16; split with Marquette 21-25, 25-14; def. Alpena 25-18, 26-27; def. Sault Ste. Marie 25-14, 25-18; lost to Marquette 18-25, 21-25.
Petoskey: Faith Bailey 46 kills, 8 aces; Katelyn Wodak 42 kills; Lia Iacoangeli 77 serve receptions, 52 digs, 9 aces.
Boyne takes 2nd at Pellston
Team scores: Boyne City def. Bay City All Saints 25-16, 25-19; def. Onaway 25-22, 25-10; lost to Charlevoix 27-25, 27-26.
Boyne City: Grace Dawson 32 assists, 26 kills, 24 digs, 8 aces; Morgan Deming 32 kills, 10 blocks, 7 aces; Bella Cosier 50 digs, 49 serve receptions, 3 aces; Ava Tarsi 44 assists; Keni Ciesielski 7 kills, 10 blocks, 7 aces; Aubrey Burns 21 kills, 7 aces, 22 digs; Maggie Seaver 29 digs, 8 kills, 32 serve receptions.
CROSS COUNTRY
Boyne’s Maginity/Frasz 3rd in Shay Relays
Boyne City’s top relay team of junior Ava Maginity and senior Lydia Frasz finished third in the Ryan Shaw Relays in Charlevoix with a time of 38:33 behind teams from Benzie Central and Petoskey.
“They have both been laser-focused this season, and their splits really showed the results of their hard work over the summer. They are huge leaders on our team on and off the course, and this race really cemented that,” Boyne City coach Chelsey Herrmann said.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers travel to the East Jordan Invitational on Sept. 1.