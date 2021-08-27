ELK RAPIDS — The streak is over.
The Kalkaska Blazers won a football game on Friday for the first time in 26 games dating back to October 6, 2017.
Kalkaska beat Elk Rapids in overtime 30-28. That was also the most points Kalkaska has scored in a game since Sept. 8 against Benzie Central of that same 2017 season.
Ethan Schaub secured the win for Kalkaska on a two-point conversion stop.
“It’s a huge relief because it’s been a long time since the program won,” Kalkaska coach Jeremy Wilkinson said. “Oct. 6, 2017 is a date that sticks in your mind. These kids have never won a varsity game. For them to know what that feels like is huge for everyone.”
Chris Gay carried the ball 14 times for 124 yards and a touchdown. He opened the fourth quarter with an 88-yard kickoff return TD that tied the game at 22 following a two point conversion. The Blazers led 14-8 at the half.
Justin Harlan carried the ball 7 times for 42 yards. Harlan threw a 10-yard pass in overtime to Blaine Barkovich to score what would be the game-winning touchdown. He also caught a TD pass as a receiver earlier in the game.
Jake Schaub had 10 tackles. Landen Hart and Nate Babich each had eight tackles. Ethan Schaub added four tackles for loss.
Wilkinson, who’s in his second year as head coach, implemented a spread offense this fall that he said was tailored to the group of players the Blazers had.
“Hopefully this will help turn things around and change that losing culture,” Wilkinson said.
Kalkaska hosts Ogemaw Heights Friday.
MORE FOOTBALL
Lake Fenton 27
Gaylord 7
Gaylord: Austin Vanderveer rushing TD
UP NEXT: Gaylord (0-1) at Saginaw Arthur Hill Thursday at 7 p.m.
Petoskey 38
Cheboygan 27
UP NEXT: Petoskey (1-0) hosts Escanaba Friday.
Boyne City 34
Ogemaw Hts. 7
Boyne City: Bobby Hoth 2 TDs; Jack Neer 2 TD passes, Andrew Bess TD reception; Joey McHugh fumble recovery; Alex Calcaterra TD reception.
UP NEXT: Boyne City at Charlevoix Friday.
Mancelona 36
Pine River 8
Mancelona: Adam Ackler 16 carries, 163 yards, 3 TDs, 5 tackles; Justin Ackler 16 carries, 152 yards, 2 TDs; Mason Crandall 11 carries, 45 yards, 6 tackles; Justin Ackler 6 tackles, sack.
UP NEXT: Mancelona (1-0) at East Jordan Thursday at 7 p.m.
East Jordan 36
Joburg-Lewiston 12
East Jordan: Ethan Antaya two TDs, 2 two-point conversions; Granger Kitson TD; Dillon Wynkoop TD; Zander Johnecheck TD, 2 two-point conversions;
UP NEXT: Joburg (0-1) hosts Elk Rapids Friday at 7 p.m.
Charlevoix 38
Harbor Springs 0
Charlevoix: Caleb Stuck 16-27 passing, 133 yards, 2 TD passes, 2 two-point conversions; Pat Sterrett 5 catches, 42 yards, INT; Max Dixon 16 rushes, 55 yards, 2 TDs; Jake Claflin 30 yards blocked punt TD; Max Ostrom 8 catches, 71 yards receiving, TD, two-point conversion.
UP NEXT: Charlevoix hosts Boyne City Friday.
Godwin Hts. 32
Manistee 7
Manistee: Jeff Huber TD.
UP NEXT: Manistee (0-1) Lutheran Westland Thursday at 7 p.m.
Bear Lake 44
Bellaire 14
UP NEXT: Bear Lake (1-0) at Manistee Catholic Central Friday.
Pickford 36
Gaylord SM 6
UP NEXT: Gaylord St. Mary at Central Lake Friday.
Central Lake 36
Posen 26
UP NEXT: Central Lake hosts Gaylord St. Mary Friday.
Pellston 64
Forest Area 0
UP NEXT: Forest Area (0-1) at Suttons Bay Thursday at 7 p.m.
Manton 26
Hesperia 6
Manton: Lucas McKernan 126 yards rushing, 9 tackles; Ben Paddock 86 yards rushing, 8 tackles; Luke Puffer 40 yards rushing; 42 yards passing.
UP NEXT: Manton at Houghton Lake Friday at 7 p.m.
SOCCER
Elk Rapids 0-1-1 in Cherry Ke Invite
Oxford 2, Elk Rapids 1 — Elk Rapids: Noah Hilley goal; Spencer Ball assist; Jack Spencer 4 saves.
Elk Rapids 3, Grass Lake 3 — Elk Rapids: Mason Travis goal; Alex Smith goal; Spencer Ball goal, assist; Jared Barcenas assist; Jack Spencer 2 saves.
Holland Christian 7
TC Christian 0
UP NEXT: Traverse City Christian (2-1) hosts Manistee Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Cadillac wins home tournament
Cadillac beat Central Montcalm 25-8, 25-16, 25-16; Cadillac beat Clio 25-5, 25-21, 23-25; Quarterfinal: Cadillac beat Mt. Pleasant 25-11, 25-12; Semifinal: Cadillac beat Essexville Garber 25-22, 19-25, 15-6; Finals: Cadillac beat Clio 25-22, 25-16.
Cadillac stats: Julia Jezak 42 digs, 25 assists, 6 aces; Renee Brines 57 kills, 78 assists, 37 digs, 14 aces; Carissa Musta 24 kills, 20 blocks; Mady Smith 18 kills, 22 digs, 3 aces, 2 blocks; Cailey Masserang 26 kills, 5 blocks; Joslyn Seely 11 digs, 7 kills, 6 blocks; Layke Sims 10 digs, 8 blocks, 4 kills.
GOLF
Midland tournament
1. Traverse City Central 341; 2. Goodrich 346; 3. Traverse City West 384.
TC Central counters: Sydney Rademacher 83; Mackenzie McManus 85; Grace Maitland 85; Addie Ballantine 88.
TC West counters: Ainslee Hewitt 77 (tied for low medalist); Ava Krueger 92; Maya Wilson 94; Charlie Erickson 101.
TC Central JV counters: Kennedy Clark 97; Kathryn Windholz 109; Rachel Pascoe 112; Mia Tursman 114.