GRAND RAPIDS — Hunter Jones climbed up the state leaderboards in yet another race.
Jones finished second in the 800-meter run at the Grand Rapids Elite Challenge at Houseman Field Saturday with a time of 1:57.92, the seventh-best time in the state for any division. Benzie Central, the smallest school among a field of 14 downstate track programs, hung right with their competition, placing in the top 10 of 14 events.
It's the first high school track season for the Huskies' sophomore distance running phenom. Jones won the indoor 5K at Adidas Nationals this past February and holds the state's best time in the 3200m run at 9:17.02. He also ranks 10th in the mile this season with a time of 4:17.77.
Gloria Stepanovich won the long jump with a leap of 16'7", which ranks 21st in the state.
Nathan Walker of Fremont, who beat Jones by five tenths of a second to win the race, ranks fourth in the Michigan for the 800.
Boys team scores: 1. Zeeland West 165; 2. St. Joseph 116; 3. Zeeland East 79; 4. Detroit Renaissance 67; 5. Lowell 50; 6. Fremont 48.25; 7. Spring Lake 30; 8. Jenison 27; 9. Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 20; 10. Forest Hills Northern 17.25; 11. Benzie Central 11.25; 12. Greenville 11; 13. Grand Rapids Catholic Central 10.25; 14. Forest Hills Central 7.
Benzie boys results: 100m — 28. Dalton Geetings, 12.41; 200m — 34. Keagan Jeane, 25.95; 400m — 8. Geetings, 54.76; 800m — 2. Hunter Jones, 1:57.92, 7th best time in state; 1600m — 19. Craig Seger, 4:49.82; 3200m — 15. Seger, 10:51:52; 300m hurdles — 11. Tyrone Brouillet, 47.08; 1600m relay — 7. Benzie (Geetings, Ike Koscielski, Jeane, Jones), 3:46.25; Shot put — 13. Donny Crossman, 37'3"; Discus — 10. Crossman, 111'4"; Pole vault — 9. Jeane, 9'0"; Long jump — 15. Devon Harris, 17'5".
Girls team scores: 1. Detroit Renaissance 118; 2. Zeeland East 99; 3. Ann Arbor Pioneer 86.5; 4. St. Joseph 72.5; 5. Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 65; 6. Lowell 62.5; 7. Benzie Central 42; 8. Spring Lake 31; 9. Zeeland West 23.5; 10. Forest Hills Central 23; 11. Jenison 22; 12. Forest Hills Northern 12; 13. Grand Rapids Catholic Central 6.
Benzie girls results: 100m — 10. Gloria Stepanovich, 13.64; 200m — 20. Kara Johnson, 29.74; 400m — 5. Shannon Wheeler, 1:04.50; 800m — 9. Elise Johnson, 2:30.81; 1600m — 21. Ella Gaylord, 5:55.91; 3200m — 2. Mylie Kelly, 11:31.52; 100 hurdles — 17. Madison Teichman, 19.64; 300m hurdles — 5. Teichman, 51.57; 400m relay — 9. Benzie (Matilda Thoernqvist, Adrian Childs, Kara Johnson, Stepanovich), 55.1; 1600m relay — 2. Benzie (Ellen Bretzke, Elise Johnson, Teichman, Thoernqvist), 4:21.80; 3200m relay — 5. Benzie (Cierra Guay, Elise Johnson, Teichman, Kelly), 10:06.58; Shot put — 8. Liathano Ramirez, 31'2"; Discus — 8. Ramirez, 91'2"; High jump — 6. Bretzke, 4'8"; Pole vault — 14. Maya Musgrave, 6'0"; Long jump — 1. Stepanovich, 16'7".
LACROSSE
TC St. Francis 12
GR Kenowa Hills 3
Traverse City St. Francis: Kobe Kolarevic 4 goals; Anthony Piedmonte 3 goals; Owen Mueller goal, 3 assists; Freddy Kopplow 2 goals; Tim Shacklette goal, assist; PJ Carroll assist.
TC St. Francis 10
GR Christian 1
Traverse City St. Francis: Kobe Kolarevic 4 goals, 2 assists; PJ Carroll goal, 2 assists; Tim Shacklette 2 goals; Owen Mueller 2 goals; Freddy Kopplow 1 goal.
TC St. Francis 7
Lowell 5
Traverse City St. Francis: Kobe Kolarevic 4 goals, 2 assists; PJ Carroll 2 goals, assist; Owen Mueller goal; Freddy Kopplow 2 assists; Kaleb Miller 8 saves.
UP NEXT: St. Francis (7-2) hosts Petoskey Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School.
BASEBALL
FH Northern JV 12 4
TC West JV 9 7
Game 1: Quinten Gillespie 3-4; Isaac Kelsey 3-4, 6 RBI.
Game 2: Kelsey 2-4, 1 RBI, 2 R; Gillespie 2-4, 1 R; Blake DeBois 2-3, 2 RBI.
UP NEXT: TC West JV vs. TC Central JV Tuesday.