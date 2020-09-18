GRAND RAPIDS — Hunter Jones broke a 25-year old course record racing for the Huskies Friday at the Ottawa Hills Invite.
Jones raced a time of 15:17, winning the boys race and beating the course record at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids by 14 seconds. Jones defeated the next fastest competitor by more than 30 seconds.
Cadillac’s girls team won their section of the meet, with two runners finishing on the podium. Senior Chloie Musta raced for a time of 19:09 for second place and Kendall Schopieray finished third with a time of 19:21.
TC St. Francis’ boys took second in its section. Junior Thomas Richards finished fifth with a time of 16:27.
Cadillac girls: 2. Chloie Musta, 19:09; 3. Kendall Schopieray, 19:21; 15. Gwen Phillips, 20:27; 18. Eleanor Cool, 20:34; 23. Oakley Mickelson, 21:05; 28. Marisa Mazza, 21:31.
Cadillac boys: 30. Nolan Nixon, 18:14; 32. Carson Carlington, 18:25; 42. Logan Boolman, 18:54; 51. Jackson Hilt, 19:10; 58. Gavin Phillips, 20:19.
Traverse City St. Francis girls: 10. Anna Nelson, 19:54; 25. Ava Pomaranski, 21:19; 33. Rylee Duffing, 22:03; 35. Margot Hagerty, 22:12; 38. Annie Paulson, 22:40; 43. Stephanie Schichtel, 23:14.
Traverse City St. Francis boys: 5. Thomas Richards, 16:27; 8. Zealand Tarrant, 16:45; 13. Bryson Ellalasingham, 17:22; 26. Carter Thelem, 17:52; 27. Tucker Krumm, 17:54; 29. Finn Ritchie, 18:10; 58. Josh Kerr, 20:04.
Benzie Central girls: 8. Mylie Kelly, 19:20; 10. Cierra Guay, 19:48; 12. Elise Johnson, 20:03; 21. Madison Teichman, 20:29; 24. Hayley VanWagoner, 20:38; 45. Ella Gaylord, 22:07.
Benzie Central boys: 1. Hunter Jones, 15:17; 18. Wesley VanPoortfliet, 16:59; 35. Michael Musgrave, 17:46; 48. Josh Adams, 19:33; 53. Noah Murphy, 20:03; 57. Dade Allen, 21:15.
SOCCER
Leland 0
Elk Rapids 0
ERHS (9-2-3, 4-0-0 LMC): Jack Spencer, 0 saves; Elk Rapids 22 shots.
LHS (3-2-1, 2-0-0 NWC): Gavin Miller 14 saves.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapid hosts Boyne City, Monday at 7; Leland at Cadillac Saturday at 1.
TENNIS
TC St. Francis 7
Williamston 1
TCSF: 1S — Charlie Schmude won 6-0, 6-2; 2S — Tristan Bonanni won 6-0, 6-1; 3S — Grant Hedley won 6-2, 6-3; 4S — Luke Bobrowski lost 6-0, 6-3; 1D — Ben Schmude/Cody Richards won 6-1, 6-4; 2D — Anthony Spranger/Jack Britten won 7-6(8), 6-3; 3D — Charlie King/Chris Bobrowski won 6-1, 6-2; 4D — Kyle Warms/Tommy Puetz won 6-2, 6-4; 5D — Alex Ascione/Derek Berta won 6-0, 6-2; 6D — David Jargas/Phil Harris 8-3.
CROSS COUNTRY
TC Central-TC West Dual
Grand Traverse County Civic Center
Boys results: 1. Isaiah Gavaldon, TCC, 19:22.3; 2. Quinn Worden, TCC, 19:58.2; 3. Gram Jocks, TCC, 20:13.3; 4. Jon Palmer, TCW, 20:16.2; 5. Emmet Payette, TCC, 20:17.0; 6. Jackson Price, TCC, 20:18.5; 7. Kaiden Morey, TCC, 20:25.9; 8. Isaac Hyatt, TCW, 20:31.1; 9. David Russell, TCC, 20:31.4; 10. Evan Arleth, TCC, 20:45.8; 11. Guo Schwartz, TCC, 20:59.1; 12. Barry Bialik, TCC, 21:27.2; 13. Brady Lane, TCC, 21:33.4; 14. Preston Dion, TCW, 21:37.8; 15. Miles Lettinga, TCC, 22:00.6; 16. Cedric Krajenka, TCC, 22:05.3; 17. Tristan Samrau, TCW, 22:10.2; 18. Gabe Navarre, TCW, 22:18.3; 19. Christian Leachman, TCW, 22:19.3; 20. Ethan Link, TCC, 23:49.7; 21. Zach Marshall, TCW, 24:05.9; 22. Evan Ranger, TCW, 24:59.0; 23. Harsen Bowlbey, TCW, 25:47.9; 24. RJ Rinal, TCW, 26:08.6; 25. Dillon Chrestensen, TCW, 27:33.0.
Girls results: 1. Paige LaMott, TCC, 22:28.5; 2. Olivia Lemke, TCC, 22:43.7; 3. Mazie Gunn, TCC, 23:04.9; 4. Maren Milne, TCC, 23:09.0; 5. Olivia Wingfield, TCW, 23:37.7; 6. Maci Ricks, TCW, 23:40.2; 7. Holly Bradshaw, TCC, 24:06.6; 8. Mackenzie Waller, TCC, 24:26.2; 9. Ella Allred, TCC, 24:26.5; 10. Brianna Barton, TCC, 24:26.7; 11. Brynne Moore, TCC, 24:26.9; 12. Annaliese Majewski, TCC, 24:41.4; 13. Mollie Baker, TCC, 25:08.3; 14. Meredith Nissley, TCC, 25:18.0; 15. Audrey Benedict, TCC, 25:20.1; 16. Lauren Stallman, TCC, 25:23.7; 17. Ali Stone, TCW, 25:28.9; 18. Ella Martin, TCC, 26:06.1; 19. Jamie Cronk, TCW, 26:45.7; 20. Amelia Goodrich, TCC, 29:57.8.
