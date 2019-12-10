SUTTONS BAY — The Forest Area Warriors had a third quarter to remember on Tuesday night.
After trailing Suttons Bay 35-30 at halftime, the Warriors nearly matched their first half output with 29 points in the third quarter to spark a 70-63 win over the Norsemen in Suttons Bay.
It was the first boys basketball game of the season for either team and the Norsemen (0-1) were unable to keep pace once the Warriors started shooting lights out in the second half.
Chase Ingersoll led Forest Area (1-0) with 28 points, six assists and five rebounds on the night followed by Johnny Stosio with 17. Domenic Hart and Lane Lindsay each netted nine for the Warriors.
Lucas Mikesell scored 16 points for Suttons Bay while Gavin Shananquet netted 14 and Hugh Periard scored 11.
The Norsemen will have a week off to prepare for when Lake Leelanau St. Mary comes to their home gym next Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lk Leelanau SM 53
Onekama 52
Nathan Smith hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left to give the Eagles the win.
LLSM (1-1): Shawn Bramer 19 points; Dylan Barnowski 11 points; Cameron Tarsa 10 points.
Onekama (0-1): Taylor Bennett 20 points, 12 rebounds; Aaron Powers 14 points, 7 rebounds; Wade Sedlar 5 rebounds, 5 points; Luke Maultner 5 rebounds, 5 points.
UP NEXT: Lake Leelanau St. Mary hosty Rudyard, Saturday; Onekama at Buckley, Thursday.
TC Central 53
Slt. Ste. Marie 31
TC Central (1-0): Henry Goldkuhle 18 points; Carson Briggs 9 points.
UP NEXT: TC Central hosts Dearborn, Saturday.
Rockford 64
TC West 53
TC West (0-1): Andy Soma 17 points; Carson Whipple 12 points; Patrick O’Connor 12 points; Garett Schuler 9 points; Brandon Whipple 2 points.
East Jordan 72
Bellaire 46
East Jordan (1-0): Jackson Raymond 21 points; Cooper Stevenson 17 points; AJ Bartlett 11 points.
Bellaire (0-1): Connor Niepoth 16 points; Luke Niepoth 10 points; Jordan Dennis 10 points.
UP NEXT: Bellaire hosts Alanson, Thursday.
Buckley 69
Bear Lake 36
Buckley (1-0): Kyle Kaczanowski 28 points, 17 rebounds, 3 blocks; Tyler Peer 13 points; Tyler Francisco 12 points.
Bear Lake: Sanderson 9 points; Xavier Griffths 7 points.
UP NEXT: Buckley hosts Onekama, Thursday.
Benzie Central 55
Mason Co. Central 44
Benzie Central: Seth Wilkinson 9 points; Connor McLaren 7 points; Ty Bigelow 7 points.
Baldwin 67
TC Christian 62
TC Christian (0-1): Brock Broderick 26 points; Elijah Mleko 21 points; Levi Belanger 9 points, 7 rebounds, 4 blocks.
Leland 64
Mesick 23
Leland (1-0): Gavin Miller 26 points, 12 rebounds; Gavin Royston 12 points; Jayden Holston 10 points; JJ Popp 9 points, 8 assists, 7 steals; Ben Kiessel 7 points.
Mesick: Logan Weinclaw 5 points.
UP NEXT: Leland at Frankfort, Thursday.
TC Central JV 46
Slt. Ste. Marie JV 28
TCC JV (1-0): Ben Van Nes 12 points.
TC Central frosh 55
Slt. Ste. Marie frosh 34
TCC frosh (1-0): Brayden Halliday 25 points; Miles Smith 13 points.
TC St. Francis frosh 46
Benzie Central frosh 27
TCSF (1-0): Owen Somerville 11 points; Patrick Gallagher 9 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF frosh host TC West on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TC St. Francis 53
Benzie Central 37
TCSF (2-0): Kam Schaub 16 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals; Cara Franke 11 point, 9 rebounds, 5 steals; Maggie Napont 7 points, 6 rebounds; Lauren Tocco 6 points.
Benzie Central (1-2): Ellen Bretzke 14 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals; Andrea Taghon 13 points, 6 rebounds; Jenna Cole 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: TCSF hosts Kalkaska, Monday; Benzie Central hosts Glen Lake, Friday.
Benzie Central JV 28
TC St. Francis JV 22
TCSF JV (1-1): Sam Berta 12 points; Cora Pomaranski 4 points; Alexis Ochab 11 rebounds; Erin Hagerty 6 rebounds.
Benzie Central JV: Gloria Stepanovich 13 points; Chloe Burdick 7 points.
Cadillac 38
TC West 30
TC West (1-3): Megan Lautner 8 points, 13 rebounds.
Cadillac (2-0): Makenna Bryant 18 points; Molly Anderson 11 points.
UP NEXT: TC West host Dearborn, Friday; Cadillac at TC Central, Tuesday.
Joburg 58
Fairview 18
Joburg: Tara Madej 16 points; Kennedy Johnson 11 points; Gloria House 8 points; Sydney Townsend 9 points; all seven Cardinals scored.
Cadillac JV 48
TC West JV 37
TCW JV: Mia Hisem 10 points.
TC West frosh 29
Cadillac frosh 14
TCW frosh: Lydia Heymes 16 points; Emily Thiel 7 points.
