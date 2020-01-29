FIFE LAKE — Chase Ingersoll now sits alone at the top of the Forest Area record books and all he had to say after his moment in the spotlight was “come on, let’s play.”
Ingersoll only needed six points but instead netted 31 to pass Aaron Nolff on the Warriors’ all-time scoring list in a 79-67 home victory over the Buckley Bears (1-8). Ingersoll passed Nolff’s 1,199 points and currently sits at 1,227.
Warriors’ head coach Ethan McCarthy stopped the game to present Ingersoll with the ball after his third basket in the first quarter, but all the senior leader wanted to do was resume play.
“He is very humble about it,” McCarthy said. “He knows what he works hard for and what he does it for — his family and teammates. He is the epitome of what we are looking for here at Forest Area.
“I can’t think of a person who deserves it more than him,” McCarthy continued. “He is hands down the best kid, in and out of school, you could ask for.”
Ingersoll ended up with 31 points, eight assists and four steals in the win. Phoenix Mulholland netted 14 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out five assists for Forest Area. Johnny Stosio added 13 points and Domenic Hart totaled 12.
Ingersoll has spent four years on varsity and McCarthy watched him from the stands his first two years before becoming coach of the boys team.
“He is willing to play team basketball and it is playing off for him,” McCarthy said. “He went from a spot up corner shooter to ‘the guy.’ He wants the ball in his hands at the end of games.”
Jackson Kulawiak led the Bears with 24 points followed by Kallen Wildfong with 14 and Tyler Francisco with 10.
The Warriors move to 5-5 on the season and will host Central Lake on Friday.
WRESTLING
Midland Dow Jamboree
TC West records: 119 — Isaac Hyatt 2-0; 145 — Wyatt Nied 145; 152 — Gabe Flowers 2-0; 160 — Dennis Ha 2-0, Reese Moore 2-0; 125 — Jesse Deering 1-1; 130 — Ian Kuschell 1-1; 135 — Kaleb Annis 1-1; 171 — Andrea Frary 171; 189 — Christian Boivin.
Kingsley sweeps Frankfort and Houghton Lake
Team scores: Kingsley def. Frankfort 54-18; Kingsley def. Houghton Lake 72-0.
Kingsley records: 103 — Isaac Grahn 2-0; 112 — Trent Wazny 1-0; 119 — Justin Grahn 1-0; 119/125 — Tanner Martindale 2-0; 125/130 — Kadin Garza 1-1; 135 — Aidan Shier 2-0; 140 — Tyler McInnis 2-0; 152 — Kyan Fessenden 2-0; 160 — Kaden Patterson 2-0; 171 — Sam Goethals 1-0; 171/189 — Alex Smith 2-0; 189/215 Will Fink 1-1; 215 — Cylie Jones 1-0; 285 — Ray VanDyke 1-1.
UP NEXT: Northern Michigan Championships at Gaylord, Saturday.
Mancelona splits Roscommon quad
Team scores: Mancelona def. Forest Area 72-3; Roscommon def. Mancelona 47-27.
Mancelona records: Mikey Boughner 2-0; Kyle Corcoran-Edwards 2-0; Jaden Jones 2-0; Wyatt Fleet 2-0; Ian Sommerville 2-0.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Glen Lake 64
Suttons Bay 30
Suttons Bay (4-5, 2-4 NWC): Sean Wilson 9 points; Bryce Opie 6 points.
Glen Lake (9-1, 6-0 NWC): JJ Bradford 22 points, 6 3-pointers, 6 rebounds; Reece Hazelton 18 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists; Finn Hogan 11 points, 8 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Suttons Bay hosts Benzie Central, Friday; Glen Lake at Kingsley, Friday.
Lk Leelanau SM 74
Central Lake 48
LLSM (6-4): Cameron Tarsa 21 points; Shawn Bramer 19 points; Nathan Smith 12 points; Dylan Parnowski 13 points.
Central Lake: Austin Bay 13 points; Ethan Kelly 8 points.
UP NEXT: Lake Leelanau St. Mary hosts TC Christian, Friday.
Marion 51
Bear Lake 47 F/OT
Bear Lake (2-9, 2-7 WMD): Jake Griffis 18 points, 7 rebounds; Hunter Bentley 8 points, 9 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Bear Lake at Mason Co. E, Friday.
Mesick 74
Crossroads 33
Mesick (4-7, 4-6 WMD): Logan Wienclaw 11 points, 7 rebounds; Matthew Fuller 10 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists; Collin Cook 8 points; 12 total Bulldogs scored.
UP NEXT: Mesick at Brethren, Friday.
Brethren 44
Manistee CC 41
Manistee CC: Kyle Mikolajczak 18 points, 12 rebounds, 2 blocks, 4 steals; Adam Pierce 9 points, 9 rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Manton 59
Evart 26
Manton (13-1, 8-1 Highland): Jaden Wilder 16 points, 5 assists; Abby Shepler 13 points; Brianna Puffer 8 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Manton hosts McBain NMC, Friday.
