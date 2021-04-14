TRAVERSE CITY — Titans softball coach Dave Kenny doesn’t see a ball fly over the left-field fence much.
Courtesy of Lydia Heymes, he witnessed one Wednesday.
Heymes hit a home run over the fence and went 3-for-5, all with extra-base hits during two blowout wins for Traverse City West against Ludington Wednesday.
West won 11-1 in the first game and 17-0 in the second. The Titans outscored their opponents 55-3 through their first four games.
Kaci Sowers hit a home run in game one and scored three runs on three plate appearances. Heymes and Ava Tiesworth each tripled. Ludington made 10 fielding errors and the Titans managed six hits through five innings.
Heymes homered in the second game to left field, almost to the point where Kenney believed the ball would go over the scoreboard. She finished 2-for-2 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Lauren Tkach doubled twice. Peyton Metz tripled. Heymes and Tiesworth each had a pair of RBIs. Sowers pitched three innings on 52 pitches without a hit. All recorded outs in the game were Sowers strikeouts. She walked two.
The Titans (4-0) travel to East Kentwood Saturday.
BASEBALL
Kingsley 17 10
Lake City 1 3
Game 1 (five innings): Kingsley — Evan Douglass WP, 2.0 IP, 0 H, 4 K, 1 BB; Owen Graves 2-4, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 K; Dante Crossley 2-3, 3 RBI, 1 BB. Lake City had one hit.
Game 2 (four innings): Kingsley — Joe Lewis WP, 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 K, 1 BB; Beau LaTulip 2-3, 2B, 2 H, RBI; Jayden Inthisone 1-3, RBI, 3 R; Evan Douglass 1-3, 2 R; Dante Crossley 1-2, RBI, BB.
UP NEXT: Kingsley (4-0) at LeRoy Pine River Friday.
Kingsley 9 7
Lake City 3 3
Game 1: Kingsley — Grace Lewis WP, 6.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 3 BB; Karly Roelofs 2-4, HR, 3B, 2 R, RBI; Lexie Coxon 3-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Avery Hawkins 2-4, RBI. Lake City — Rogers LP, 6.0 IP, 13 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 2 K; Nicole Adams 1-2, 1 H, RBI, BB; Tarrin Miller 1-3, 1 R; Mya Miller 1-3, 1 R; Kara McGinnis 0-2, 1 R, BB.
Game 2: Kingsley — Alexa Sweat 6.0, CG, 0 R, 0 ER, 8 K, 5 H, 1 BB; Roelofs 2-4; Aubree Hagen 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI. Lake City — Morgan Rogers LP, 6.0, 11 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 2 BB.
UP NEXT: Kingsley (4-0) hosts LeRoy Pine River Friday.
SOCCER
Glen Lake 8
North Bay 0
Glen Lake: Jessica Robbins 3 goals, 4 assists; Gemma Lerchen 4 goals, 2 assists; Paige Steffke goal, assist. Becca Nowicki 7 saves (four were big ones).
UP NEXT: North Bay (0-1) at Hart Saturday. Glen Lake (1-0) hosts Traverse City West JV Friday.
LACROSSE
E. Grand Rapids 17
TC United 1
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: TC United at Ada Forest Hills Eastern Monday.