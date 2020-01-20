SAGINAW — Game. One thousand.
Reese Hazelton really knows how to make shots count.
Hazelton’s layup with four seconds remaining gave Glen Lake a 51-49 boys basketball victory Monday over Saginaw Heritage, and that same bucket also put him over 1,000 career varsity points.
“It’s a pretty cool story I’ll be able to tell,” Hazelton said. “It’s an amazing feeling. It was a great team win.”
Hazelton came into the game needing 19 to reach 1,000. The game-winning bucket put him at 20 in the Martin Luther King Classic matinee game at Saginaw Valley State University.
“That’s a big W for us, to be able to beat a school of about 1,500 students,” said Hazelton, a Ferris State commit who will regularly be playing against SVSU. “To beat a Division 1 team on the road is a big confidence booster.”
J.J. Bradford added 16 points for the Lakers (7-1), who host Buckley on Thursday.
Glen Lake played in the Martin Luther King Day event the last two years.
Heritage (4-4) was led by Parker Day with 15 points, including two dunks.
BOYS HOOPS
Detroit Cody 63
Benzie Central 53
Game played at Saginaw Valley State University.
Benzie Central (3-3): Tyler Kintigh 14 points; Quinn Zickert 12 points; Bennett Niswonger 9 points; Nate Childers 8 points; Connor McLaren 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Huskies travel to Leland Tuesday.
GT Academy 61
Cadillac Heritage 43
Grand Traverse Academy (1-6): Zach Dix 20 points, 10 rebounds; Isaac Alexander 22 points, 18 rebounds; Dan Franklin 10 points, 4 assists.
Cadillac Heritage (1-3): Conner Farmer 13 points; Peyton Shaffer 9 points.
GIRLS HOOPS
Cadillac 55
Benzie Central 33
Cadillac (9-0): Molly Anderson 17 points; Makenna Bryant 13 points.
Benzie Central (4-7): Ellen Bretzke 13 points; Andrea Taghon 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings host Gaylord, Friday; the Huskies host Buckley, Friday.
GT Academy 49
Cadillac Heritage 7
Grand Traverse Academy (4-3): Claudia Burley 20 points, 8 steals, 4 blocks; Katelynn Dix 8 points, 7 rebounds; Kaylynn Allen 6 points; Kiera Marcelo 5 points.
UP NEXT: GTA travels Wednesday to Onekama.
GIRLS BOWLING
Gaylord 18
Boyne City 12
Saturday, January 18 at Cheboygan
Blue Devils leaders: Hannah Johnston with games of 157 and 158.
Cheboygan 22
Gaylord 8
Blue Devils leaders: Johnston games of 161 and 152.
BOYS BOWLING
Boyne City 27
Gaylord 3
Saturday, January 18 at Cheboygan
Blue Devils leaders: Parker Zeilinger 191 game.
Cheboygan 27
Gaylord 3
Blue Devils leaders: Joe Boswood 228 game.
