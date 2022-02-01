Gaylord St. Mary logo

Gaylord St. Mary

TRAVERSE CITY — Six local basketball teams appeared in Monday's weekly Associated Press top-10 rankings. 

Traverse City St. Francis (9-1) boys basketball held still at No. 3 in Division 3, while Benzie Central (10-1) fell from No. 2 to No. 9 after its 64-56 loss at Glen Lake, Tuesday. The Lakers of Glen Lake (9-3) and Mesick (9-0) both received votes.

McBain Northern Michigan Christian (11-0) jumped up to No. 4 in the Division 4 boys poll. Ski Valley Conference leader Onaway (9-0) is ranked No. 10. Ellsworth (10-1), Buckley (8-2) and Lake Leelanau St. Mary (8-3) all received votes in the D4 boys polls. 

Glen Lake (13-0) claimed the No. 4 spot in the Division 3 girls poll. Lake Michigan Conference leader Harbor Springs (12-1) broke into the polls with the No. 10 spot. Lake City (11-1), McBain (12-2), Traverse City St. Francis (10-3) all received votes.  

Gaylord St. Mary (12-1) held onto No. 3 in Division 4 girls. The Snowbirds were dealt their first loss Monday night against Harbor Springs. Lake Leelanau St. Mary (8-2) stayed in the top-10 at No. 10, while McBain NMC (9-2) received votes. 

BOYS HOOPS

Lk Leelanau SM 63

Manistee CC 20

Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Dylan Barnowski 21 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds; Shawn Bramer 21 points, 6 rebounds; Jerry Schaub 8 points, 5 rebounds.

Manistee Catholic Central: Rykar Cathling 5 points.

UP NEXT: Lake Leelanau St. Mary (8-3) at Kalkaska, Wednesday. 

McBain NMC 37

Sanford Meridian 34

McBain NMC: Trevin Winkle 16 points, 7 rebounds; Blake DeZeeuw 10 points, 8 rebounds; Carter Quist 6 points, 5 rebounds.

UP NEXT: McBain NMC (11-0) hosts McBain, Wednesday. 

Bellaire 55

Boyne Falls 43

Bellaire: Drake Koepke 20 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Jayden Hanson 10 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals; Spencer Thomas 6 rebounds.

Boyne Falls: Ashton Spang 14 points.

UP NEXT: Bellaire (4-6) at Inland Lakes, Thursday; Boyne Falls (3-5) at Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian, Thursday. 

Ellsworth 64

Harbor Light 52

Ellsworth: Kelan Pletcher 21 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals; Brayden Steenwyk 16 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals; Jamal Cebulski 16 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists.

UP NEXT: Ellsworth (11-1) at Mackinaw City, Friday.  

Lake City 66

Evart 48

Lake City: Gavin Bisballe 28 points, 18 rebounds; Darrin Kunkel 15 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists. 

UP NEXT: Lake City (8-4, 7-3 Highland) at Beal City, Thursday.

TC Central frosh 60

Bellaire JV 24

TC Central frosh: Scotty Goodwin 19 points; Aden Moorhead 9 points.

UP NEXT: The Trojans (5-5) travel to Traverse City West, Thursday.

GIRLS HOOPS

Harbor Springs 59

Gaylord SM 33

Ava Schultz and Sydney Gruszczynski both fouled out in the third quarter. The Snowbirds went 1-for-37 from the 3-point arc.  

Gaylord St. Mary: Bailey Murrell 10 points; Macey Bebble 8 points. 

Harbor Springs: Olivia Flynn 22 points; Sierra Kruzel 18 points. 

UP NEXT: Gaylord St. Mary (12-1) at Bellaire, Wednesday. 

Lake City 67

Evart 66

Lake City: Mackenzie Bisballe 30 points, 17 rebounds; Chloe Bisballe 19 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds, 6 steals; Emma Nickerson 12 points, 10 rebounds.

UP NEXT: Lake City (11-1, 10-1 Highland) hosts Morley Stanwood, Tuesday.

Gaylord 39

Boyne City 19

Gaylord: Avery Parker 14 points.

Boyne City: Morgan Deming 9 points, 8 rebounds, 5 blocks.

UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (10-3) travel to Petoskey on Friday. Boyne City (2-12) at Elk Rapids, Thursday.

Joburg 54

Forest Area 37

Johannesburg-Lewiston: Jocelyn Tobias 17 points, 16 rebounds, 6 assists; Kennedy Johnson 13 points; Sophie Townsend 6 points; Allie Nowak 6 points.

UP NEXT: Johannesburg-Lewiston (8-3, 7-2 Ski Valley) hosts Onaway, Friday. 

Petoskey 59

Cheboygan 31

Petoskey: Caroline Guy 14 points; Kenzie Bromley 14 points.

UP NEXT: Petoskey (7-6) hosts Gaylord, Thursday.

GIRLS BOWLING

Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference meet at Lucky Jacks, Saturday.

High games: Jordan LaFleur, Traverse City West, 234; Emma Hansen, Traverse City West, 205; Abigail Grubb, Traverse City West, 200; Chloe Crick, Glen Lake, 190. 

Team results: Glen Lake beat Traverse City Christian JV 28-2; Traverse City West beat Cadillac 30-0; Traverse City Christian beat Cadillac 29-1; Traverse City West beat Glen Lake 23-7; Traverse City Christian JV beat Traverse City Central 29-1. 

Traverse City West bowled the highest Baker Game with a 257 and the highest team game of 857. 

BOYS BOWLING

Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference meet at Lucky Jacks, Saturday.

High games: Keagan Klinglesmith, Traverse City West, 244; Dylan Vermilyea, Cadillac, 227; J.J. Hinstala, Traverse City Central, 217; Tyler Stossel, Traverse City Central, 213; Tim Richards, Cadillac, 212; Noah Frank, Traverse City Central, 205.

Team results: Glen Lake beat Traverse City Christian 15-15 after two roll-offs (316-316 two Baker game tie-breaker, 84-71 6th-10th frame tie-breaker); Cadillac beat Elk Rapids 28-2; Cadillac beat Traverse City West 16.5-13.5; Traverse City Central beat Bellaire 28-2; Benzie Central beat Traverse City Christian 21-9; Glen Lake beat Elk Rapids 16-14. 

Traverse City West bowled the highest Baker Game with a 184. Traverse City Central had the highest team game of 926. 

Follow Andrew Rosenthal on Twitter @ByAndrewR

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you