TRAVERSE CITY — Six local basketball teams appeared in Monday's weekly Associated Press top-10 rankings.
Traverse City St. Francis (9-1) boys basketball held still at No. 3 in Division 3, while Benzie Central (10-1) fell from No. 2 to No. 9 after its 64-56 loss at Glen Lake, Tuesday. The Lakers of Glen Lake (9-3) and Mesick (9-0) both received votes.
McBain Northern Michigan Christian (11-0) jumped up to No. 4 in the Division 4 boys poll. Ski Valley Conference leader Onaway (9-0) is ranked No. 10. Ellsworth (10-1), Buckley (8-2) and Lake Leelanau St. Mary (8-3) all received votes in the D4 boys polls.
Glen Lake (13-0) claimed the No. 4 spot in the Division 3 girls poll. Lake Michigan Conference leader Harbor Springs (12-1) broke into the polls with the No. 10 spot. Lake City (11-1), McBain (12-2), Traverse City St. Francis (10-3) all received votes.
Gaylord St. Mary (12-1) held onto No. 3 in Division 4 girls. The Snowbirds were dealt their first loss Monday night against Harbor Springs. Lake Leelanau St. Mary (8-2) stayed in the top-10 at No. 10, while McBain NMC (9-2) received votes.
BOYS HOOPS
Lk Leelanau SM 63
Manistee CC 20
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Dylan Barnowski 21 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds; Shawn Bramer 21 points, 6 rebounds; Jerry Schaub 8 points, 5 rebounds.
Manistee Catholic Central: Rykar Cathling 5 points.
UP NEXT: Lake Leelanau St. Mary (8-3) at Kalkaska, Wednesday.
McBain NMC 37
Sanford Meridian 34
McBain NMC: Trevin Winkle 16 points, 7 rebounds; Blake DeZeeuw 10 points, 8 rebounds; Carter Quist 6 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: McBain NMC (11-0) hosts McBain, Wednesday.
Bellaire 55
Boyne Falls 43
Bellaire: Drake Koepke 20 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Jayden Hanson 10 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals; Spencer Thomas 6 rebounds.
Boyne Falls: Ashton Spang 14 points.
UP NEXT: Bellaire (4-6) at Inland Lakes, Thursday; Boyne Falls (3-5) at Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian, Thursday.
Ellsworth 64
Harbor Light 52
Ellsworth: Kelan Pletcher 21 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals; Brayden Steenwyk 16 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals; Jamal Cebulski 16 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists.
UP NEXT: Ellsworth (11-1) at Mackinaw City, Friday.
Lake City 66
Evart 48
Lake City: Gavin Bisballe 28 points, 18 rebounds; Darrin Kunkel 15 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists.
UP NEXT: Lake City (8-4, 7-3 Highland) at Beal City, Thursday.
TC Central frosh 60
Bellaire JV 24
TC Central frosh: Scotty Goodwin 19 points; Aden Moorhead 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (5-5) travel to Traverse City West, Thursday.
GIRLS HOOPS
Harbor Springs 59
Gaylord SM 33
Ava Schultz and Sydney Gruszczynski both fouled out in the third quarter. The Snowbirds went 1-for-37 from the 3-point arc.
Gaylord St. Mary: Bailey Murrell 10 points; Macey Bebble 8 points.
Harbor Springs: Olivia Flynn 22 points; Sierra Kruzel 18 points.
UP NEXT: Gaylord St. Mary (12-1) at Bellaire, Wednesday.
Lake City 67
Evart 66
Lake City: Mackenzie Bisballe 30 points, 17 rebounds; Chloe Bisballe 19 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds, 6 steals; Emma Nickerson 12 points, 10 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Lake City (11-1, 10-1 Highland) hosts Morley Stanwood, Tuesday.
Gaylord 39
Boyne City 19
Gaylord: Avery Parker 14 points.
Boyne City: Morgan Deming 9 points, 8 rebounds, 5 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (10-3) travel to Petoskey on Friday. Boyne City (2-12) at Elk Rapids, Thursday.
Joburg 54
Forest Area 37
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Jocelyn Tobias 17 points, 16 rebounds, 6 assists; Kennedy Johnson 13 points; Sophie Townsend 6 points; Allie Nowak 6 points.
UP NEXT: Johannesburg-Lewiston (8-3, 7-2 Ski Valley) hosts Onaway, Friday.
Petoskey 59
Cheboygan 31
Petoskey: Caroline Guy 14 points; Kenzie Bromley 14 points.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (7-6) hosts Gaylord, Thursday.
GIRLS BOWLING
Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference meet at Lucky Jacks, Saturday.
High games: Jordan LaFleur, Traverse City West, 234; Emma Hansen, Traverse City West, 205; Abigail Grubb, Traverse City West, 200; Chloe Crick, Glen Lake, 190.
Team results: Glen Lake beat Traverse City Christian JV 28-2; Traverse City West beat Cadillac 30-0; Traverse City Christian beat Cadillac 29-1; Traverse City West beat Glen Lake 23-7; Traverse City Christian JV beat Traverse City Central 29-1.
Traverse City West bowled the highest Baker Game with a 257 and the highest team game of 857.
BOYS BOWLING
Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference meet at Lucky Jacks, Saturday.
High games: Keagan Klinglesmith, Traverse City West, 244; Dylan Vermilyea, Cadillac, 227; J.J. Hinstala, Traverse City Central, 217; Tyler Stossel, Traverse City Central, 213; Tim Richards, Cadillac, 212; Noah Frank, Traverse City Central, 205.
Team results: Glen Lake beat Traverse City Christian 15-15 after two roll-offs (316-316 two Baker game tie-breaker, 84-71 6th-10th frame tie-breaker); Cadillac beat Elk Rapids 28-2; Cadillac beat Traverse City West 16.5-13.5; Traverse City Central beat Bellaire 28-2; Benzie Central beat Traverse City Christian 21-9; Glen Lake beat Elk Rapids 16-14.
Traverse City West bowled the highest Baker Game with a 184. Traverse City Central had the highest team game of 926.