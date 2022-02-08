MANCELONA — Grand Traverse Academy won a road thriller.
The Mustangs beat Mancelona 59-55 in double overtime Monday night at Mancelona.
GTA senior Michaila Kinney scored the game-winning basket off a block, and Paige Bell scored three crucial free throws in overtime to finish with five points.
Claudia Burley led the Mustangs with a massive statline. She scored 22 points, grabbed 16 rebounds, blocked seven shots and made six steals. Julia Jones scored 16 points with four rebounds and four steals. Kinney put up 11 points with four rebounds.
Mancelona (3-11) had three in double figures. Sophia Sy led the Lady Ironmen with 13 points, Alyssa Kiel had 10 points and Whitney Megar scored 10. They host Indian River Inland Lakes, Wednesday.
GTA (7-5) travels to Mason County Eastern, Thursday.
AP POLL
McBain Northern Michigan Christian boys basketball earned a No. 2 ranking in Division 4 by the Associated Press in the midst of a 13-0 season. The Comets earned one No. 1 vote and trail Southfield Christian (11-2) in the poll.
Other teams from the northwest Lower Peninsula in the polls are Traverse City St. Francis (11-1, No. 4 in Division 3) and Benzie Central (11-1, No. 6 in Division 3).
Glen Lake and Mesick received votes in the D3 poll. Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Ellsworth and Buckley received votes in the D4 poll.
Undefeated Glen Lake girls (15-0) are ranked No. 3 in Division 3, followed by Lake City (13-1, No. 8 in Division 3) and McBain (14-2, No. 10 in Division 3). Gaylord St. Mary (13-2, No. 8 in Division 4) and Lake Leelanau St. Mary (10-2, No. 9 in Division 4) both remained ranked as well.
McBain NMC girls received votes in the D4 polls.
GIRLS HOOPS
Ludington 37
TC West 28
Traverse City West: Megan Lautner 16 points.
UP NEXT: Traverse City West (5-9) hosts Manistee, Wednesday.
TC St. Francis JV blue 31
Cadillac frosh 28
Traverse City St. Francis JV blue: Maya Padisak 19 points, 12 steals, 3 rebounds; Zoey Jetter 4 points, 10 rebounds; Lilianna David 4 points, 6 steals; Kensley Thorpe 2 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Traverse City St. Francis JV blue (8-0, 3-0 Lake Michigan) does not have another game scheduled.
McBain NMC 48
Leland 22
McBain NMC: Paige Ebels 11 points; Alaina Roseveld 10 points.
Leland: Maeve Sweeney 10 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Leland (7-7) at Benzie Central, Tuesday. McBain NMC (11-3) hosts Evart, Wednesday.
Manton 49
Lk Leelanau SM 38
Manton: Lauren Wilder 27 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals; Leah Helsel 9 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists; Megan Moffit 8 points, 4 steals.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Audrey Smith 11 points; Leah Fleis 8 points; Emily Grant 8 points.
UP NEXT: Manton (7-8) at Roscommon, Friday.
Joburg-Lewiston 60
Forest Area 36
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Jocelyn Tobias 16 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals; Jayden Marlatt 15 points, 11 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists; Gloria House 14 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists.
UP NEXT: Johannesburg-Lewiston (10-3) at Central Lake, Friday.
Petoskey 47
Ogemaw Hts. 30
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (9-6) at Alpena, Friday.
BOYS HOOPS
TC Christian 60
Mancelona 48
Mancelona: Adam Ackler 16 points; Trace Miller 16 points.
Traverse City Christian: Brock Broderick 24 points; Ryan Sweetaple 13 points.
UP NEXT: Mancelona (8-5) at Gaylord St. Mary, Thursday.
Mesick 63
Manistee CC 29
Mesick: Ashtyn Simmerson 19 points; Connor Simmer 15 points; Logan Wienclaw 15 points.
UP NEXT: Mesick (12-0, 11-0 West Michigan-D) hosts Bear Lake, Wednesday.
Onaway 98
Forest Area 20
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Forest Area (0-9, 0-9 Ski Valley) hosts Indian River Inland Lakes, Tuesday.
Cadillac JV 43
TC St. Francis JV 35
Chris Bobrowski 10 points; Luke Adams 5 points.
UP NEXT: Traverse City St. Francis (5-8) hosts Grayling, Tuesday.