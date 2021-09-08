GRAYLING — Grayling soccer beat Kalkaska 4-1 at home Tuesday.
Robin Wissmann scored two goals for the Vikings, who broke .500 and moved to 4-3 as conference play began across the Lake Michigan Conference. Other goal scorers were Cam Ketchum and Cam Baker.
Aimar Astrain and Ketchum both had two assists. Logan Cobb made six saves.
Cooper Swikoski scored Kalkaska’s goal. Kayden Dueweke-Gonzalez made nine saves.
Kalkaska (3-5-0, 0-1 LMC) travels to Boyne City Thursday. Grayling (4-3-0, 1-0) plays at Charlevoix, Thursday.
TC Central 0
Midland Dow 0
TC Central: Colton Warren shutout.
UP NEXT: TC Central (4-2-2) hosts Alpena, Thursday.
Gaylord 4
Mt. Pleasant 0
UP NEXT: Gaylord (3-2) at Cadillac, Thursday.
Elk Rapids 8
Charlevoix 0
Elk Rapids: Mason Travis 2 goals, assist; Emery Rubert goal; Noah Hilley goal; Nolan Carroll 2 goals; Cooper Moore goal; Jack Spencer goal; Jared Barcenas 2 assists; Sean Burch assist.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (2-3-2, 1-0 Lake Michigan) at Harbor Springs, Wednesday.
Boyne City 2
Harbor Springs 0
Boyne City: Nic Santina, Derek Word clean sheet in goal; Austin Mercer goal, assist; Joel Carter goal; Amayo Bardeguez-Barrera assist.
UP NEXT: Boyne City (4-3-0) hosts Kalkaska at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Leland 1
TC Christian 4
Traverse City Christian: Seth LaPointe 3 goals; Dawson Mesko 1 goal; Henry Reineck 2 assists.
UP NEXT: Traverse City Christian (4-2) at Northport, Friday.
Muskegon WMC 6
Manistee 1
Manistee: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee (3-7) hosts Muskegon Orchard View, Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
North Bay 3
Manistee 0
North Bay def. Manistee 25-19, 25-22, 25-21.
North Bay: Laila Vang 11 kills, 10 digs, 1 ace, 2 blocks; Lillian Brown 8 kills, 13 digs, 1 ace; Anissa Wille 5 digs, 2 assists; Marissa Kohler 3 kills, 4 digs, 4 aces, 10 assists; Naaji Anderson 3 kills, 1 ace, 1 block.
UP NEXT: North Bay (1-8) hosts Frankfort, Thursday in Northport.