TRAVERSE CITY — Despite the result, Tim Rieman liked what he saw from the Titans' defense Saturday.
Traverse City West opened its season with a 46-29 loss to Grand Haven at home. The Buccaneers (2-0) complete the sweep of their Traverse City trip, beating TC Central 48-30 in their season opener Friday.
The Titans kept the game within two possessions throughout the first half. They scored five points after the halftime break to take a 22-21 lead, but the Buccaneers put up 15 unanswered over a seven-minute stretch and pulled away for the win.
"We missed a lot of pops, and that hurt us," said Rieman, who's in his first year leading the Titans. "We're going to be a little inconsistent scoring-wise, but if we play defense like that we'll be fine.
Megan Lautner led with 16 points. Quinn Disbrow and Ainslee Hewitt both scored four.
The Titans have four returning seniors in Lautner, Disbrow, Sara Schermerhorn and Aly Jo Mckenna. They'll look to dethrone Cadillac for their first Big North Conference title since 2015. Last year, the Titans became the first league team to beat the Vikings in three years.
West (0-1) hosts Manistee, Tuesday at 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Petoskey 44
Milan 40
Petoskey: Kenzie Bromley 15 points.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (2-1) travel to Grand Blanc, Saturday afternoon.
Cedarville 50
Frankfort 47
UP NEXT: Frankfort (1-1) hosts Traverse City St. Francis, Tuesday.
K'Zoo Hackett 43
Manistee CC 30
UP NEXT: Manistee Catholic Central (1-1) hosts Big Rapids Crossroads Academy, Wednesday.
Glen Lake 47
Midland 43
Glen Lake: Grace Bradford 33 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals, 5 assists, 10 rebounds; Gemma Lerchen 9 points, 4 assists; Maddie Bradford 6 points, 4 rebounds; Olivia Mikowski 5 points.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (2-0) at Elk Rapids, Tuesday.
TC West JV 40
Grand Haven JV 20
Traverse City West: Mikayla Thompson 14 points; Emile Frechette 7 points.
UP NEXT: TC West (1-0) hosts Manistee, Tuesday.
HOCKEY
TC Central 4
Hancock 0
Traverse City Central: Owen Burkholder goal; Luke VanderRoest 2 assist; Owen Dawson goal, assist; Gavin Graczyk goal; Colin Miller assists; Scott Barnhart 2 assist.
The Trojans split their trip to the Upper Peninsula after falling 5-2 to Houghton, Friday.
UP NEXT: TC Central (4-1) hosts TC West, Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Bay Reps 3
Rochester United 3 OT
Bay Reps: Drew Hardy goal; Riley Pierce assist; Garrett Hathaway assist; Gabe Classens 2 goals; Ryan Lannen assist; Tyeson Griffore assist.
UP NEXT: Bay Reps (3-2-1) vs. Jenison in Big Rapids, Wednesday.