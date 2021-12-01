MAPLE CITY — Grace Bradford hit the 1,000-point career scoring mark, leading Glen Lake to a 59-40 season-opening win over Traverse City St. Francis.
Bradford, the Lakers’ senior, finished with 27 points, five steals, seven rebounds and two assists. Gemma Lerchen added 11 points, Jessica Robbins pitched in eight points, six rebounds and five assists, Olivia Mikowski contributed eight points and Maddie Bradford chipped in nine rebounds, six steals, three points and five assists.
Gwyneth Bramer led St. Francis with 18 points and five rebounds, while Maggie Napont added 10 points and five steals and Allee Shepherd logged six points.
The Lakers (1-0) play Redford Westfield Prep in the Arbor Prep Ice Breaker at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Ypsilanti Arbor Prep. The Gladiators (0-1) travel Friday to Benzie Central.
GIRLS HOOPS
Lake Leelanau SM 40
Onekama 23
Emily Grant put Lake Leelanau on her back in the third quarter Tuesday.
Leading Onekama by a single point at halftime, the Eagles senior scored all 17 third-quarter St. Mary points to put Lake Leelanau up 29-17 en route to a 40-23 season-opening victory over the Portagers.
“She was in full beast mode,” Eagles head coach Clint Couturier said. “It was amazing.”
Grant ended the game with 23 points, seven rebounds and seven steals for St. Mary (1-0), which travels Monday to Suttons Bay. Zoe Korson added seven points and four steals.
Heather Zielinski scored eight and Sophie Wisniski six for Onekama (0-1), which hosts Kalamazoo Hackett on Friday.
Petoskey 57
Kalkaska 10
Petoskey (1-0): Kenzie Bromley 22 points; Caroline Guy 11 points; Hayley Flynn 7 points, 8 steals, 5 assists.
UP NEXT: Petoskey hosts Marquette, Friday.
Cadillac 38
Reed City 25
Cadillac (1-0): Ashlyn Lundquist 13 points; Madalie Dickerson 9 points; Madelyn Schamanek 8 points; Kendall Schopieray 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings travel Friday to Essexville-Garber.
East Jordan 71
Mancelona 32
East Jordan (1-0): Anna Richards 27 points, hit 7 3-pointers; Mycah Heise 21 points.
Mancelona (0-1): Ella Kruger 10 points; Francesca Meeder 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils host Johannesburg-Lewiston, Thursday; the Lady Ironmen travel Friday to Grayling.
Kingsley 43
Manton 42
Coral Bott knocked down two late free throws to give Kingsley a 43-42 win over Manton.
Kingsley (1-0): Bott 13 points; Grace Lewis 9 points; Maddy Johns 8 points.
Manton (0-1): Lauren Wilder 24 points, 9 steals, 9 rebounds; Leah Helsel 9 points, 3 steals; Megan Moffit 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 6 steals.
UP NEXT: The Rangers host McBain, Friday; the Stags host Elk Rapids, Friday.
Gaylord SM 71
Hillman 30
Gaylord St. Mary (1-0): Ava Shultz 17 points; Bailey Murrell 15 points; Macey Bebble 14 points; Sydney Grusczynski 10 points; Emma Glasby 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds host Forest Area, Tuesday.
Cheboygan 41
Boyne City 23
Boyne City: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers host St. Ignace, Tuesday.
TC St. Francis JV 46
Glen Lake JV 43
TC St. Francis (1-0): Sophie Hardy 10 points, 10 rebounds; Hunter St. Peter 7 points, 7 steals; Adrianna Spranger 6 points; Kate Jensen 11 points.
FROM MONDAY
Lake City 54
Gladwin 24
Lake City (1-0): Chloe Bisballe 21 points, 5 steals; Mackenzie Bisballe 10 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists; Mariah Jackson 5 points; Tarrin Miller 4 points; Payton Hogan 4 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans host Evart, Friday.