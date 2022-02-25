MAPLE CITY — The feat may have happened a couple of games ago, but the celebration arrived Thursday night.
Glen Lake won the Northwest Conference for the fourth year in a row, topping Benzie Central 81-33 in a game where the Lakers hit a season-high in scoring. It marks back-to-back years the Lakers won the league outright after sharing it with Kingsley in 2019-20.
The Lakers (No. 3 in Division 3) finish their second-straight undefeated regular season with a 20-0 record (14-0 Northwest Conference).
Grace Bradford had a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double with six assists and two steals. Three other girls netted double digits, with Maddie Bradford scoring 17 points with four rebounds, Jessica Robbins scoring 12 with four steals and four assists, and Ruby Hogan netting 11 with five rebounds and four steals. Makenna Scott chipped in nine points.
Benzie Central (10-10, 7-6) was led by Gloria Steponovich with 18 points and Elise Johnson with eight.
District play starts next week for girls basketball — and the two teams could see each other soon.
The Huskies meet Grand Traverse Academy to open up the playoffs at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Traverse City St. Francis. The winner of that game plays Glen Lake, Wednesday.
GIRLS HOOPS
Petoskey 36
TC Central 33
Petoskey won its first Big North Conference title since the 2017-18 season.
Traverse City Central: Lucia France 12 points, 7 rebounds; Halli Warner 6 points; Ashlyn Hill 6 points; Sophie Simon 6 points.
UP NEXT: Petoskey plays at Traverse City West for the first round of districts, 6 p.m. Monday. The winner plays at TC Central (11-8, 5-6 Big North), 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Manton 37
Charlevoix 25
Taylor Petrosky scored her 1,000th point for Charlevoix
Manton: Lauren Wilder 16 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals; Megan Moffit 10 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals; Leah Helsel 8 rebounds, 5 points.
Charlevoix: Taylor Petrosky 22 points.
UP NEXT: Manton finishes the regular season 12-8. It opens districts with the winner of Grayling and Houghton Lake in a Division 3 bracket, Wednesday in Grayling.
Boyne City 29
Bellaire 26
The score was tied 6-6 after one and Bellaire led 16-14 at the half and 27-19 after three.
Bellaire: Jacey Somers 17 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals, 5 blocks; Maddie Evans 7 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals; Charlie Boyce 2 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals.
Boyne City: Grace Dawson 14 points; Morgan Deming 8 points.
UP NEXT: Boyne (5-15) opens up district play at home against Cheboygan on Monday. Bellaire (12-7) hosts Mancelona, 1 p.m. Saturday.
Central Lake 56
Pellston 7
Central Lake: Lexi Cain 9 points; Kate Wolgamott 11 points; Alivia Eggleston 12 points; Sydney Fernandez 8.
UP NEXT: Central Lake (9-9, 7-8 Ski Valley) at Harbor Light, Friday.
Frankfort 51
Onekama 35
Frankfort: Kylee Harris 13 points, 4-8 from 3-point arc.
Onekama: Sophie Wisniski 15 points.
UP NEXT: Frankfort (13-6) opens up districts with Onekama, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Brethren.
GT Academy 55
Leland 44
Grand Traverse Academy: Katelynn Dix 21 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Claudia Burley 19 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks, 5 steals; Julia Jones 11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 6 steals; Michaela Kinney 4 points, 8 rebounds.
Leland: Maeve Sweeney 13 points; Skylar Wiesen 4 points.
UP NEXT: Leland (7-12) at Kingsley, Friday. Grand Traverse Academy (10-5) at Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy, Friday.
Mesick 40
Pentwater 28
Mesick: Jillian Hillier 20 points.
UP NEXT: Mesick (14-5, 12-4 in West Michigan-D) plays the winner of Leland and Suttons Bay, 7 p.m. Wednesday at Forest Area.
Gaylord 55
Lake City 48
Lake City: MacKenzie Bisballe 21 points, 5 rebounds; Chloe Bisballe 17 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists.
UP NEXT: Lake City (16-4) plays Roscommon in Division 3 districts, Wednesday at Grayling.
Manistee CC 58
Mason Co. E 56
Manistee Catholic Central: Grace Kidd 18 points, 6 assists, 2 steals, block; Leah Stickney 5 points, 6 assists, 10 rebounds, 4 steals.
UP NEXT: Manistee Catholic Central (13-3) at Marion, Friday.
BOYS HOOPS
TC Bulldogs 68
Harbor Light 28
TCBAA Bulldogs Homeschool: Charlie Corwin 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Tim Plamondon 14 points, 8 steals; Levi Schultz 12 points, 9 assists, 3 blocks.
UP NEXT: TCBAA Bulldogs Homeschool (13-6, Independent) plays in the National Homeschool Tournament, March 12.
Lake City 66
Evart 45
Lake City: Gavin Bisballe 19 points, 18 rebounds, 4 blocks; Darin Kunkel 17 points, 5 assists; Brody Gothard 13 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Lake City (10-8, 9-7 Highland) hosts Beaverton, Tuesday.
McBain NMC 73
Beal City 46
McBain NMC: Travin Winkle 33 points; Landon Ochampaugh 6 points; Seth VanHaitsma 6 points.
HOCKEY
Midland Dow 9
Cadillac 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Cadillac's season ends at 10-18.
