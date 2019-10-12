GRAYLING — Traverse City St. Francis and Charlevoix battled at the Lake Michigan Conference Championships at Hansen Hills in Grayling on Saturday.
The St. Francis girls took home the title while Charlevoix took second and the Rayders’ boys won while the Glads took second.
The Glads’ girls took first with 38 points followed by Charlevoix (58), Harbor Springs (63), Boyne City (86), East Jordan (120), Kalkaska (150), Grayling (201) and Elk Rapids (224).
St. Francis’ Libby Gorman took home the individual girls title in 19:22.4 followed by Ava Maginity (BC, 19:55.2), Sophia Rhein (TCSF, 20:11.6), Maye Burns (Harbor Springs, 20:25.7), Anna Nielson (TCSF, 20:45.6), Annie Bergman (CHAR, 21:05.1), Avery Stadt (BC, 21:15.1), Megan Bush (CHAR, 21:29.4) and Emma Wachler (CHAR, 21:29.8).
The Rayders’ boys team scored 45 to take first with TC St. Franics (52), Harbor Springs (63), East Jordan (102), Kalkaska (125), Boyne City (157), Elk Rapids (176) and Grayling (217) following suit.
Charlevoix’s Evan Solomon took first place in the boys race in 16:55.4, coming in only .9 seconds ahead of Kalkaska’s Tyler Guggemos.
St. Francis’ Thomas Richards took third (17:20.3) and his teammate Brenden Endres took fourth (17:23.9). East Jordan’s Ethan Nachazel placed sixth (17:25.9).
Charlevoix’s Ben Lentz (17:27.9), Evan Beane (17:29.2) and Sam Peterson (17:33.6) took eight, ninth and 10th, respectively.
VOLLEYBALL
Forest Area 1-1-1 at Lake City Tri
Forest Area results: Forest Area split Coleman 15-25, 25-22; Lake City def. Forest Area 25-18, 25-7; Forest Area def. Montabella 25-22, 25-14.
Forest Area leaders: Caitlyn Liebengood 11 kills, 4 aces, 8 digs; Maycey Turner 7 kills, ace; Gracie Kimball 9 assists, 2 aces; Madison Morey 10 assists, 4 aces; Emily Norkowski 2 kills, 4 blocks; Brigitte Sabourin 8 digs, 7 aces, assist; McKenzie Szymchack 2 kills, block, ace, 2 digs.
UP NEXT: Forest Area hosts Central Lake, Tuesday.
Leland wins Suttons Bay Tournament
Pool play: Leland def. Benzie Central 25-9, 25-7; Leland def. Rogers City 25-16, 25-13; Leland def. Charlevoix 25-10, 25-12; Onekama def. Glen Lake 25-13, 25-14; Kingsley JV split Glen Lake 25-23, 19-25; Glen Lake split GTA 25-6, 23-25; North Bay def. Central Lake 25-5, 25-15; North Bay def. Manistee 25-14, 25-11; TC Christian def. North Bay 25-14, 25-17.
Bracket Play: Charlevoix def. North Bay 26-24, 25-20; Leland def. Glen Lake 25-18, 25-18; Leland def. Charlevoix 25-21, 25-15; Leland def. TC Christian 25-14, 25-20.
Leland:Alexis Luce 2 aces, 44 assists, 7 digs; Gillian Grobbel 6 aces, 26 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Jana Molby 8 aces, 7 digs; Mia Osorio 3 aces, 47 digs; Olivia Lowe 12 aces, 46 kills, 22 digs; Sarah Elwell 2 aces, 20 kills, 7 blocks, 3 digs; Tatum Kareck 7 aces, 39 kills, 20 digs, block, 2 assists.
Glen Lake: Emilee Bellant 34 digs, 3 assists, 4 aces, kill; Grace Bradford 19 digs, 15 kills, 22 assists, 14 blocks, 4 aces; Morgan Zywicki 40 digs, 22 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces; Liliana Valkner 26 digs, 5 kills; Beth Beck 7 digs, 17 assists, ace.
North Bay: Natalie Ingwerson 2 aces, 15 digs, 9 kills , Laura Hursey 3 aces, 14 digs, assist, 32 kills, 3 blocks; Sophie Stowe 6 aces, 12 digs, 37 assists, 12 kills, 2 blocks; Grace Periard 14 aces, 6 digs, 37 assists; Emily Reynolds 3 digs, 9 kills, 2 blocks; Maya Shaw 7 aces, 3 digs, 4 kills, 6 blocks.
UP NEXT: Leland (25-12-3) at Frankfort, Tuesday. North Bay (19-2-7) hosts Benzie Central for Pink Out game at Northport, Tuesday.
Boyne City takes 3rd at Mancelona Invite
Pool play: Boyne City split East Jordan 17-25, 25-12; Boyne City def. Gaylord SM 25-10, 25-19; Manton def. Boyne City 25-14, 25-12.
Pool Play: Boyne City def. Harbor Springs 25-19, 25-21; Elk Rapids def. Boyne City 25-23, 25-21.
Boyne City: Annabelle Seelye 61 assists (passed 2,000 career assists), 9 kills, 23 digs; Josee Behling 22 kills, 3 blocks; Katelyn Gabos 59 digs; Brooklyn Fitzpatrick 19 kills, 33 digs; Jillian Cain 12 kills, 6 blocks.
TENNIS
Trojans qualify for states for 13th year in a row
Team scores (top 2 and 10+ points qualify): Midland Dow 23; TC Central 15; Midland 10; Bay City Central 4; Alpena 2; Bay City Western 2; Greenville 0.
TC Central flight records: 1s — James Turner 2-1, runner-up; 2s — Luke Appleford 2-1, runner-up; 3s — Ryan O’Connor 2-1, runner-up; 4s — Will Galsterer 1-1, runner-up; 1d — Tristian Ringsamuth/Jackson Wade 1-1; 2d — Nick Sommerfield/Evan O’Connor 1-1; 3d — Jack McNamara/Drew Humphrey 1-1, runner-up.
TC Central flight champions: Michael Gibson/Dominic Palamara (4d) def. Midland Dow (4d).
UP NEXT: TC Central at University of Michigan for states, Friday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Mancelona boys win Fairview meet
Boys team scores: Mancelona 31; Joburg 53; Central Lake 111; Wolverine 120; Boyne Falls 122.
Mancelona: 2. Tyler McClure 16:17; 5. Ben Palmer 17:41; 6. Greg Parsons 17:52; 7. Jim Dunne 18:00; 11. Tommy Palmer 18:42.
Girls team scores: Joburg 27; Mancelona 49; Alcona 75.
Mancelona: 3. Lexi Newbould 20:13; 4. Joi Minier 21:08; 12. Alli Meeder 22:50; 13. Kenzy Davis 23:01; 17. Kallie Crouch 24:04.
FOOTBALL
Bellaire 60
Bear Lake 0
Bellaire: Luke Niepoth 9 car., 117 yards, 5-12 passing, 75 pass yds, pass TD; Connor Niepoth 37-yd TD rec., 68 rush yds, rush TD; Bryce Baeckeroot 8 car., 69 rush yds, 3 rush TD, 10 tackles; Justin Becmer rush TD; Liam Boyd rush TD; Jader Castle rush TD, 9 tackles; Cole Robinson 9 tackles.
UP NEXT: Bellaire (2-5) hosts Portland St. Pats, Saturday.
