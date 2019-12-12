FRANKFORT — Blake Miller, Luke Hammon and Jack Stefanski formed a potent 1-2-3 attack as Frankfort held court against Leland.
The Panthers won 60-57 Thursday as the Comets had a last-second shot to tie to the Northwest Conference basketball game
Miller put up 19 points and eight rebounds, while Hammon pitched in 16 points and seven boards and Stefanski recorded a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds.
Gavin Miller — no relation to Blake — had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Leland (1-1, 0-1 NWC), while Gavin Royston contributed 12 points and seven boards and JJ Popp put up nine points and six assists.
The Panthers (2-0) travel next Thursday to to Onekama, while Leland host Grand Traverse Academy on Tuesday.
BOYS HOOPS
Glen Lake 81
Elk Rapids 60
Glen Lake (1-0): Reece Hazelton 23 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds; JJ Bradford 14 points; George Slack 12 points, 4 rebounds; Luke Hazelton 12 points.
Elk Rapids (0-1): Preston Ball 21 points, 3 rebounds; Gordie LaFontaine 13 points, 6 rebounds; Mason Tarvis 12 points, 3 assists.
UP NEXT: The Lakers host Kingsley, Tuesday; the Elks host East Jordan, Tuesday.
Onekama 67
Buckley 45
Onekama (1-1, 1-0 NWC): Taylor Bennett 22 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Aaron Powers 18 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; Luke Mauntler 9 points, 5 steals; Wade Sedlar 6 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists; Collin Guzikowski 6 points.
Buckley (1-1, 0-1 NWC): Tyler Francisco 31 points; Gavin Allen 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Portagers travel Monday to Manistee Catholic; the Bears travel Thursday to North Bay.
East Jordan 79
Mancelona 51
East Jordan (2-0): AJ Bartlett 15 points; Cooper Stevenson 15 points; Jackson Raymond 11 points, 5 assists.
Mancelona (1-1): Jayden Alfred 31 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists; Tom Palmer 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils travel Tuesday to Elk Rapids; the Ironmen host Gaylord St. Mary to open up Ski Valley Conference play Tuesday.
Boyne City 56
Sault Ste. Marie 39
Boyne City (2-0): Pete Calcaterra 15 points; Jakob Steinhoff 12 points; Max Vondra 11 points; Aidan Brehm 7 points; Jack Neer 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers travel Tuesday to Charlevoix.
Bellaire 61
Alanson 54
Bellaire (1-1): Jordan Dennis 23 points; Connor Niepoth 16 points; Luke Niepoth 10 points; Brayden Dawson (defense).
UP NEXT: The Eagles host rival Central Lake, Tuesday.
Gaylord St. Mary 82
Forest Area 59
St. Mary (2-0, 1-0 Ski Valley): Brady Hunter 15 points; Alex Pudvan 12 points.
Forest Area (1-1, 0-1 Ski Valley): Chase Ingersoll 24 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists; Johnny Stosio 17 points; Domenic Hart 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds travel Tuesday to Mancelona; the Warriors travel Friday to Big Rapids Crossroads.
TC Bulldogs 47
GT Academy 25
TC Bulldogs (1-0): Evan Stipe 12 points; Josh Prepejchal 10 points.
Grand Traverse Academy (0-2): Dan Franklin 9 points, 5 steals, 3 rebounds; Issac Alexander 6 points, 8 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs travel Tuesday to Traverse City Christian; the Mustangs head to Leland, Tuesday.
Ellsworth 69
Central Lake 57
Ellsworth (1-1): Ethan Tornga 27 points, 15 rebounds, 6 assists; Brayden Steenwyk 15 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals; Jaeger Griswold 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 steals; Kelan Pletcher 11 points, 2 assists; Jamal Cebulski 4 points, 8 steals, 5 rebounds.
Central Lake (1-1): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Lancers travel Thursday to Vanderbilt; the Trojans travel Tuesday to Bellaire.
GIRLS HOOPS
Manton 73
Evart 26
Manton (3-0, 2-0 Highland): Abby Brown 31 points, 4 steals, 4 rebounds; Jaden Wilder 19 points, 4 steals, 9 rebounds; Brianna Puffer 6 points, 8 rebounds; 25th straight Highland Conference win for Manton.
UP NEXT: The Rangers host Kingsley, Monday.
