BIG RAPIDS — Johnny Stosio scored 32 points and Chase Ingersoll added 19 to eclipse the career 1,000-point mark as Forest Area defeated Big Rapids Crossroads 84-58 Friday.
Ingersoll his the milestone early in the first quarter and added six rebounds to his 19 points.
Stosio also had eight rebounds and four assists in addition to his 32 points.The Warriors (2-1) host Pellston on Tuesday.
BOYS HOOPS
Cadillac 68
Gaylord 56
Cadillac (2-0, 1-0 Big North): Levi Klotz 28 points (hit seven 3-pointers), 3 assists, 3 rebounds; Wyatt Vinson 15 points off the bench; Cole Jenna 13 points; Logan Wilde 7 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists.
Gaylord (0-2, 0-1 Big North): Cory Deer 20 points; Carson Gahm 14 points; Cordell LaRose 8 points; Kyler McKenzie 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings host TC Central, Tuesday; the Blue Devils travel Wednesday to Ogemaw Heights.
Grayling 68
TC Christian 49
Grayling (1-1): Garrett Reilly 20 points; Dylan Cragg 15 points.
TC Christian (0-2): Elijah Mleko 23 points; Brock Broderick 12 points, 6 assists; Simeon Popa 8 points, 12 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Vikings visit Harbor Springs, Tuesday; the Sabres host the Traverse City Bulldogs, Tuesday.
TCSF frosh 48
TC West frosh 44
TC St. Francis (2-0): Josef Meyer 18 points; Owen Somerville 11 points; Ryan Henning-Neumann 10 points.
TC West: Cody Oaks 18 points.
TC Central frosh 63
Bay City West. frosh 32
TC Central (2-0): Miles Smith 16 points.
Bay City Western (0-3): Hoyt Smith 10 points; Miles Yurgaites 10 points.
GIRLS HOOPS
Kingsley 71
Frankfort 42
Brittany Bowman was perfect Friday night. The Kingsley senior guard didn’t miss, scoring 24 points and dishing out seven assists to lead the Stags to a 71-42 Northwest Conference win over Frankfort.
Bowman hit on all five 3-pointers she attempted and ended up 10-for-10 from the field altogether, knocking down both free throws she attempted for good measure.
“That’s something I have not seen in high school basketball,” Kingsley head coach Matt Schelich said.
Sydni Hessem added 17 points, Miranda Acre eight points and six assists and Jane Dunlap grabbed 12 rebounds.
Abby Hodge led the Panthers with 11 points.
The Stags (3-0, 2-0 Northwest) travel Monday to Manton, while Frankfort (0-3) hosts Manistee on Tuesday.
Dearborn 46
TC West 26
TC West (1-4): Aliah Diehl 6 points; Emma Gustafson 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans host Marquette at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Marquette 44
TC Central 39
Marquette (3-2): Maria Millado 11 points; Maddie Carter 10 points; Aspen Micheling 9 points.
TC Central (0-3): Carina Stewart 13 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans host Dearborn at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Glen Lake 68
Benzie Central 33
Glen Lake (2-1, 1-0 Northwest): Grace Bradford 25 points, 10 rebounds; Grace Fosmose 12 points, 8 rebounds; Jessica Robbins 10 points, 4 rebounds.
Benzie (1-3, 1-1 Northwest): Jenna Cole 11 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals; Ellen Bretzke 10 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists; Andrea Taghon 9 points, 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Lakers host TC St. Francis, Wednesday; the Huskies host Leland, Friday.
Leland 52
Buckley 42
Leland (3-0, 2-0 Northwest): Olivia Lowe 30 points, 14 rebounds, 5 blocks, 5 steals; Kenzy Sluiter 9 points; Skylar Wiesen 7 points, 5 rebounds; Tatum Kareck 8 rebounds, 6 assists.
Buckley (1-3, 0-2 Northwest): Shelby Cade 21 points; Hope Warren 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets host Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Wednesday; the Bears host Brethren, Monday.
Gaylord St. Mary 53
Forest Area 24
St. Mary (2-1, Ski Valley 2-0): Megan Grusczynski 14 points (hit four 3s); Christina Harbin 10 points, 9 rebounds; Ava Schultz 10 points, 12 rebounds, 5 steals; Kinzie Jeffers 9 points, 7 assists, 5 steals; Abby Zimmerman 3 points, 8 rebounds; 29 offensive rebounds as a team; forced 32 turnovers.
Forest Area (1-2, 0-1 Ski Valley): Meagan Lange 7 points; Breana Kniss 6 points; McKenzie Szymchack 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds host Central Lake, Wednesday; the Warriors travel Wednesday to Onaway.
Joburg-Lewiston 54
Mancelona 37
Johannesburg-Lewiston (4-1, 1-0 Ski Valley): Sydney Townsend 16 points; Tara Madej 11 points; Layla Gascho 9 points; Kennedy Johnson 9 points.
Mancelona (0-4): Teegan Griffore 13 points, 10 rebounds; Alli Meeder 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals host Pellston, Wednesday; the Lady Ironmen travel Wednesday to Bellaire.
Bellaire 50
Kalkaska 34
Bellaire (3-0): Jacey Somers 12 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals; Libby Derrer 9 points, 4 steals, 4 assists; Katie Decker 7 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals.
Kalkaska (1-2): Margaret Stosio 15 points; Tiarra Schocko 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles host Mancelona, Wednesday; the Blazers travel to TC St. Francis, Monday.
Onekama 62
North Bay 41
Onekama (2-1): Colleen McCarthy 21 points; Hanna Hughes 12 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals.
North Bay (3-2): Meah Appleton 12 points; Maya Shaw 8 points; Andrea Vang 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Portagers host Grand Traverse Academy, Tuesday; North Bay visits Glen Lake, Friday.
Mesick 34
Bear Lake 21
Mesick (2-2, 2-1 West Michigan D): Jillian Hillier 11 points; Ella Harp 9 points.
Bear Lake (0-4): Bella Leffew 11 points; Kalissa Swanson 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs host Manistee Catholic, Wednesday; the Lakers host Walkerville, Wednesday.
TC West JV 41
Dearborn JV 36
TC West (2-3): Mia Hisem 7 points, Ahna Campbell 7 points.
Marquette JV 42
TC Central JV 34
Marquette (4-1): Zoe Smith 10 points; Siena Lingle 10 points.
TC Central (0-3): Arin Theisen 16 points.
TC Central frosh 53
Marquette frosh 33
TC Central (4-0): Halli Warner 13 points.
Marquette (2-1): Kaia Miller-Johnson 11 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.