TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central picked up its first win of the season in girls soccer, beating Traverse City Liberty 1-0.
Ava Battle scored the only goal of the game for the Trojans with 19:47 left in the first half. Hannah Abner had the assist.
Senior Anneliese Ferguson picked up her first shutout win with three saves. Liberty goalkeeper Mary Nowosacki made 24 saves.
TC Liberty, a co-op with Traverse City St. Francis and Traverse City Christian, falls to 0-2.
Traverse City Central travels to Manistee Wednesday at 6 p.m. Its game against Kalkaska Monday was cancelled because the Blazers are not fielding a girls soccer program this season.
Liberty travels to Elk Rapids Thursday at 5 p.m.
MORE SOCCER
Charlevoix 8
Benzie Central 0
Charlevoix (1-0): Anna Kate Smith hat trick, two assists; Kaylee Rice goal; Camryn Turkelson goal; Mikayla Sharrow goal; Camryn Turkelson goal; Patria Muriel goal; Claire Scholten assist; Lauren Shepherd assist. Rayders led 7-0 at halftime.
UP NEXT: Charlevoix hosts Harbor Springs Monday.
BASEBALL
Benzie Central 1 5
Ludington 6 4
Game 1: Benzie Central — Dylan Bates LP, 5.2 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K; Sam Ross 1-2, BB; Chris Dunlop 1-3.
Game 2: Chris Dunlap WP, 5 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, BB, 6 K; Dunlop 1-2, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Danny Wallington 1-2, 2 RBI.
UP NEXT: Benzie travels to Cadillac Tuesday.
Kingsley 12 24
Manton 0 1
Game 1: Kingsley — Joe Lewis WP, 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 9 K; Owen Graves 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI; 1 R; 1 BB; 1 K; Jayden Inthisone 1-1, 2B, 2 R, 2 BB; Evan Douglass 1-3, 2 RBI, 1 R. Manton — Schmidt LP, 1.0 IP, 2 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 6 BB; Danford 1-2, 1 K.
Game 2: Kingsley — Jayden Inthisone WP, 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; Brett Peterson 3-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R; Jayden Inthisone 1-2, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R; Eli Graves 2-2, 3B, 2B, 4 RBI; Owen Graves 2-2, 4 R, 2 3B; Dante Crossley 1-1, 2B, 3 BB, 1 R; Joe Lewis 1-1, 2B, 3 R. Manton — Sharp LP, 0.0 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB.
UP NEXT: Kingsley (2-0) at Lake City Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
Kingsley 4 15
Manton 3 0
Game 1: Kingsley — Karly Roeloff WP, 6.0 IP, CG, 13 K, 2 H; Leslie Hamilton 2-3, 2B, Inside Park HR, 2 R; Hannah Grahn 1-2, RBI; Karly Roeloff 2-3, 3B, RBI. Manton — Bredahl 1B, 2 RBI.
Game 2: Kingsley — Avery Hawkins 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 K; Leslie Hamilton 3-3, RBI; Karly Roeloff 2-2, RBI; Lexie Coxon 2-2, Inside Park HR, 2B, 5 RBI; Avery Hawkins 2-2 RBI; Grace Reckow 1-2 RBI; Grace Lewis 2-3, 3 RBI. Manton — Aysia Taylor 1-2.
UP NEXT: Kingsley (2-0) at Lake City Wednesday.
Benzie Central 16 20
Ludington 5 3
Game 1: Benzie Central — Olivia Bailey WP, 5.0 IP, 6 K, 4 H; Emma Jones 2B, 1B, 3 RBI; Autumn Wallington 1B, 3B, 3 RBI; Kaylee Jelakosky 1B; Katie Quick 1B; Hallie Kalosky 1B; Olivia Bailey 3B, 3 RBI; Riley Frisbie 3 1B.
Game 2: Benzie Central — Keeli Jones WP, 3.0, 2 K, 4 H; Autumn Wallington 1B; Riley Sanchez 2B, 2 RBI; Nona Schultz 1B; Keeli Jones 1B; Riley Frisbee 1B; Autumn Skyber 2 1B.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central (2-1-1) at Cadillac Tuesday.