GAYLORD — Another hot shooting night for the Ellsworth Lancers landed them in a district final with Gaylord St. Mary.

Ellsworth topped Central Lake 68-32 to reach the district finals at Gaylord St. Mary Friday.

Brayden Steenwyk led with 24 points, Ethan Tornga had 16 points and Jaeger Griswold had 12 points. Tornga shot 8-of-11 from the field, Steenwyk had five 3-pointers.

Ellsworth led by 31 at halftime.

St. Mary topped Bellaire 51-21 in the game prior to Ellsworth’s.

The district finals tip off at 6 p.m. at St. Mary. The winner advances to regionals at Traverse City West.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Manton 59

Harrison 37

Manton (18-4): Isaac Raden 17 points; Chandler Allison 15 points; Jacob Heim 14 points.

UP NEXT: Manton vs. McBain at Lake City Friday at 7.

Charlevoix 70

St. Ignace 32

Charlevoix (18-3): Jacob Mueller 19 points; Evan Solomon 12 points; Caleb Stuck 8 points.

UP NEXT: East Jordan in District final.

East Jordan 53

Harbor Springs 45

EJ (12-10): Levi Pepin 19 points; Jackson Raymond 14 points, 12 rebounds; Cooper Stevenson 12 points, 11 rebounds.

UP NEXT: East Jordan hosts Charlevoix at 7.

Brethren 48

Onekama 47

Onekama (11-10): Wade Sedlar 13 points, 2 assists, 7 rebounds; Taylor Bennett 13 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 5 steals.

Brethren: Nick Knight 18 points; Kenny King 10 points.

Kingsley 64

Sault Ste. Marie 35

UP NEXT: Kingsley vs. Boyne City at Grayling Friday. Winner advances to regional at Gaylord.

Boyne City 80

Grayling 54

UP NEXT: Kingsley vs. Boyne City at Grayling Friday. Winner advances to regional at Gaylord.

Cadillac 55

Big Rapids 31

UP NEXT: Cadillac hosts Ludington Friday at 7. Winner advances to regional at Gaylord.

Gaylord SM 51

Bellaire 28

UP NEXT: St. Mary hosts Ellsworth Friday at 6.

Oscoda 65

Joburg 39

No stats reported.

