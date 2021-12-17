CHARLEVOIX — While some teams got an unexpected day off with a rash of cancellations due to power outages across stretches of northern Michigan, the Elks and Rayders got together for a Lake Michigan Conference boys basketball battle Thursday night.
Elk Rapids picked up the road win, topping Charlevoix 55-45.
Elk Rapids head coach Kevin Ball said they played a really good first half, attributing the success to his team’s tempo and pressure defense that got Charlevoix to press a bit. The Rayders made a push in the second half, but Ball said his players weathered the storm and came out with the victory.
“We did well. It was a very physical game,” Ball said. “All in all, it was a good win.”
Spencer Ball scored dropped 16 points to lead the Elks. Mason Travis wasn’t far behind with 15, and Jack Spencer found double digits as well with 10 points.
The Elks (1-1, 1-0 LMC) head home for the holidays and won’t see live-game action until Jan. 5 when they welcome Kingsley. Ball said that such a long break can be tough on a team, especially the players’ conditioning. The plan, Ball said, is to have open gyms to encourage those student-athletes not on vacation to come in and practice.
“They just get out of shape,” Ball said. “We’ve got to start that conditioning all over again.”
The Rayder duo of Caleb Stuck and Evan Solomon were the high scorers for Charlevoix, netting 14 and 12 points, respectively. Stuck had 14 rebounds, two assists and two steals. Solomon finished with three boards and three blocks.
The Rayders (1-2, 0-2 LMC) host Royal Oak Shrine Catholic on Monday before a lengthy break of their own. They’ll play a Jan. 4 nonconference contest at home against Glen Lake.
A slew of basketball games and other athletic events were postponed and rescheduled or canceled after high winds knocked out power to several area schools. East Jordan and Boyne City are switching venues and playing Friday at Boyne City High School as part of a boys/girls doubleheader. The Traverse City St. Francis game against Grayling, also scheduled for Thursday, was moved to Friday as well.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mesick 62
Bear Lake 15
Mesick: Tyler Sexton 12 points; Connor Simmer 9 points; Carter Simmer 9 points; Ashton Janis 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (2-0) travel to Manistee Catholic Central on Jan. 6. The Lakers (0-2) host Marion on Monday.
Kalkaska 51
Harbor Springs 48
Kalkaska: Jacob Schaub 15 points; Tim Anderson 11 points; Blain Barkovich 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Blazers (2-1, 1-0 Lake Michigan) take an extended break for the holidays before traveling to Manton on Jan. 4.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Joburg 46
Onaway 38
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Johannesburg-Lewiston (4-1, 3-0 Ski Valley) hosts Hillman on Monday.
