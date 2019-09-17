TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Christian played its way back into a game it trailed by two goals.
Then Elk Rapids shut the door.
Terran Peterson's goal from 18 yards out on a Landen Knight cross gave Elk Rapids the lead for good in a 3-2 win Tuesday over the Sabres on Championship Field at the Keystone Soccer Complex.
Elk Rapids (9-2-2) led 2-0 at halftime on goals by Preston Ball (unassisted) and Mason Travis (from Drake Collins).
"We switched off and they scored two goals to tie it," Elk Rapids head coach Nate Plum said. "But we came back. Sometimes you have to win those ugly games."
Marcus Rysztak scored Christian's first goal and assisted the second with a cross to Nathan Mustard. The Sabres used both Patrick Gallagher and Kobe Kolarevic in goal.
The Elks (9-2-2, 4-0 Lake Michigan Conference) host Grayling at 6 p.m. Thursday, while TC Christian (5-2-1) plays in Saturday's Alpena Invitational.
SOCCER
TC Central 1
Cadillac 0
TC Central: Hayden Hansen goal; Everest Noyes assists; Charlie Douglass shutout.
TC West 7
Alpena 0
TC West: Tony Gallegos 2 goals; Colin Blackport goal, 2 assists; Josh Hirschenberger goal, assist; Grant Holfels goal; Dune Jung goal; Finn Durbin goal; Kaden Ales assist; Gavin Michael assist; Blade Kalbfleisch 1 save; Josh Reece 3 saves.
JV: West won 4-1.
UP NEXT: The Titans (7-4-1, 4-0 Big North) host Petoskey on Thursday for Senior Night.
TC Central JV 0
Cadillac JV 0
TC Central (2-6-1): Colton Warren 7 saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Bellaire 3
Forest Area 0
Bellaire def. Forest Area 25-13, 25-15, 25-14.
Bellaire (9-4, 3-1 Ski Valley): Libby Derrer 2 aces, 19 digs, 5 kills; Katie Slabosz 2 aces, 6 digs, 2 kills; Kaitlyn Denoyer 4 aces, 13 digs; Laney Goodwin 14 digs, 27 assists; Katie Decker 5 kills; Kendall Fischer 6 digs, 3 kills; Noel Mann 17 digs, 1 ace; Jacey Somers 10 kills.
Forest Area: Caitlyn Liebengood 6 kills, 2 aces, 12 digs; Brigitte Sabourin 5 assists; Madison Morey 3 assists, 1 kill; Maycey Turner 1 ace, 4 digs; Gracie Kimball 6 digs; Emily Norkowski 2 kills; McKenzie Szymchack 2 kills.
UP NEXT: The Eagles play in Saturday's Grayling Invitational; the Warriors host Onaway, Tuesday.
Elk Rapids 3
TC St. Francis 1
Elk Rapids def. TC St. Francis 25-27, 26-24, 25-20, 25-21.
Elk Rapids: Kenzie Huber 24 kills, 16 digs; Tori Wilkins 11 kills; Aleah Wilkins 14 digs; Logan Reasoner 6 kills, 4 blocks; Anna Rottman 27 digs, 8 aces; Madison Hall 47 assists.
TC St. Francis: Kaylin Poole 4 aces, 15 kills, 14 digs (left in third game because of illness); Maddie Connolly 10 kills, 22 digs; Hannah Sidorowicz 38 assists, 2 kills, 7 digs.
JV: Elk Rapids won 2-1.
Freshmen: St. Francis won 3-0.
UP NEXT: The Elks (7-4-1, 1-0 Lake Michigan) travel Thursday to Harbor Springs.
Kingsley 3
Buckley 0
Kingsley def. Buckley 25-1, 25-7, 25-9.
Kingsley: Austyn DeWeese 6 kills, 4 blocks; Brittany Bowman 5 kills, 2 aces; Maddy Bies 10 assists; Alaina Heiler 12 assists; Lark Jankewicz 4 digs, 2 aces; Sydney Hessem 6 digs; Olivia Esman 3 kills, 5 digs; Abby Arnold 4 kills, 1 block; Tori McIntosh 6 digs, 2 kills, 1 ace.
Buckley: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Stags (22-1-2, 2-0 Northwest Conference) play in Saturday's 16-team Cadillac Invitational.
Manton beats Beal City, Lake City
Team scores: Manton def. Beal City 25-14, 15-25, 15-12; def. Lake City 26-24, 25-23.
Rangers leaders: Abby Brown 2 aces, 9 kills, 34 assists, 23 digs; Addison Letts 1 ace, 2 kills, 3 assists, 33 digs; Billie Brickheimer 8 kills; Brianna Puffer 6 aces, 23 kills, 7 digs; Leah Helsel 1 ace, 4 kills, 18 digs; Madalynn Lutke 2 kills, 36 digs; Megan Moffit 14 kills, 34 digs.
Kalkaska 3
East Jordan 1
Kalkaska def. East Jordan 28-26, 13-25, 25-18, 25-22.
Kalkaska: No stats reported.
East Jordan: Jayden Weber 7 kills; Evelyn Diller 6 kills; Haley Gibson 4 aces; Kylie Skrocki, Tegan Swanson 100% serving.
UP NEXT: Kalkaska travels Thursday to Boyne City.
Brethren 3
Mason Co. Eastern 1
Brethren def. Mason County Eastern 22-25, 25-9, 25-16, 25-19.
Brethren: Summer Young 3 aces, 2 kills; Eleni Guenther 3 aces, 1 kill; Halle Richardson 1 block, 1 kill, 2 aces; Megan Cordes 1 kill, 2 aces.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (1-5) travel Thursday to Big Rapids Crossroads.
TENNIS
TC West 8
Cadillac 0
TC West singles winners: Jack Fischer (6-0, 6-0); Alex Gerling (6-2, 6-3); Luke Krcmarik (6-3, 6-0); Quinn Wolff (6-1, 6-2).
TC West doubles winners: William Crick/Eduardo Gonzalez (6-0, 6-0); Jack Beltinck/Joe Klein (6-0, 6-0); David Fischer/Murphy Kehoe (6-1, 6-1); Jackson Tisdale/Wyatt McGarry-Costello (6-1, 6-1).
Petoskey 6
TC Central 2
TC Central winners: Jack McNamara/Drew Humphrey (6-0, 6-3); Michael Gibson/Dominic Palamara (6-1, 6-1).
Petoskey winners: Will Pizzuti (6-4, 7-5); Charlie Pizzuti (6-0, 6-0: Ethan Rindfusz (6-4, 6-3); Jade Spurgeon (6-0, 6-0); Landon Brantly/Jayson Lagrou (4-6, 6-1, 7-6 [4]); Nolan Spadafore/Evan Rindfusz (2-6, 6-3, 6-3).
UP NEXT: The Trojans travel Thursday to Cadillac.
TC Central JV 8
Cadillac JV 0
TC Central singles winners: Ammon Howse (6-0, 6-2); Cam Peters (6-3, 6-0: Ashton Lorincz (6-0, 6-2); Elliot VanderRoest (6-2, 6-0).
TC Central doubles winners: Carson Peters/Drew Swanson (7-6, 6-4); Mitchell Stearn/Niklas Fagerman (6-0, 6-1); Cam Lane/Gabriel Seaver (6-4, 6-2); Derek Swanson/Parker Peterson (6-3, 6-4).
TC West JV 7
Cadillac JV 1
TC West singles winners: Keagan Ray (1S); JV Klein (2S); Levi Fles (3S).
TC West doubles winners: Mogan Mac Allister/Elliot Hornkohl (1D); Eric Elliot/Adam Hornkohl (2D); Ian Szyszko/Jan Waltersdorf (3D); Jack Aprea/Alex Alvarado (4D).
CROSS COUNTRY
Thompson breaks own FA school record
Daniel Thompson broke his own Forest Area school record with a 24:13 time at Inland Lakes. The Warriors finished 12th as a team.
Forest Area girls 4th at Inland Lakes
Top Warriors finishers: Meagan Lange finished 4th; Teri Wieling 8th; Mackenzie Thompson 28th; Mia Cunningham 35th; Nerissa Davis 38th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.