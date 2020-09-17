ELK RAPIDS — It never takes long for Mason Travis to get his name called on the Elk Rapids pitch.
The Elks senior soccer player wastes no time jumping on opposing teams with his speed and breakaway style. Thursday was another example of his abilities when he scored twice to lead Elk Rapids to a 4-0 win over visiting Grayling .
"Mason is tough to cover, especially when they try to play a high line like Grayling did," Elks head coach Nate Plum said. "He can really finish the ball too."
Drake Collins was responsible for the first assist to Travis in the opening minutes of the contest. Travis would add another from Mahaney VandeKerkhof not long after to make it 2-0 Elks.
The Elks would get insurance goals from Avery Kellogg and Nolan Carroll in the second half. Jack Spencer earned the shutout for Elk Rapids with four saves. The Elks host again Friday when Leland comes to Elk Rapids.
VOLLEYBALL
Kingsley 3
Onekama 0
Kingsley def. Onekama 25-19, 25-19, 25-13
Kingsley(10-4, 2-0 NWC): Tori McIntosh 10 kills, 7 digs, 6 aces; Alayna Heiler 20 assists, 6 digs, 3 aces; Olivia Esman 5 kills, block; Lexie Sattler 20 digs, 4 aces; Coral Bott 12 digs, 2 kills.
UP NEXT: Kingsley (10-4, 2-0 NWC) at Benzie Central, Tuesday.
Leland 3
Glen Lake 0
Leland def. Glen Lake 25-13, 25-12, 25-12
Leland: Tatum Kareck 5 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces; Olivia Lowe 5 aces, 9 kills, 8 digs; Mia Osorio 10 digs, 4 aces; Jana Molby 15 assists, 6 sigs, 5 aces.
UP NEXT: Leland (5-8) at Morley-Stanwood quad, Saturday.
Frankfort 3
Buckley 0
Frankfort def. Buckley 25-22, 25-23, 25-17
Buckley: Briana Schrotenboer 11 kills, 5 digs, 3 blocks; Kyrie Wildfong 15 assists; Mira Warren 8 digs.
UP NEXT: Buckley hosts Leland, Tuesday.
Gaylord 3
Petoskey 2
Gaylord def. Petoskey 25-19, 16-25, 25-25, 25-23, 15-11
Petoskey: Faith Bailey 17 kills, 8 blocks.
Gaylord: No stats reported.
North Bay 3
Benzie Central 0
North Bay def. Benzie Central 25-13, 25-13, 25-16
North Bay: Mady Ingwersen 3 aces, 7 digs, 5 kills; Sophie Stowe 11 digs, 26 assists; Anissa Wille ace, 3 digs, 4 kills; Lillian Brown 2 aces, 7 digs, 12 kills, blocks; Laila Vang 23 digs; Marissa Kohler 13 digs, 2 assists, kill.
UP NEXT: North Bay (5-2, 1-1 NWC) hosts Glen Lake, Tuesday.
TC St. Francis 3
TC Christian 0
TCSF def. TCC 25-20, 25-20, 25-21
TCSF: Lexi Coger 14 digs; Hannah Sidorowicz 27 assists, 10 digs; Kaylin Poole 11 kills, 12 digs; Sage Lambdin 7 kills; Alexis Ochab 5 kills; Maggie Jerema 2 kills, 2 blocks' Campbell Domres 2 aces, 3 kills; TCSF JV def. TC Christian JV 25-18, 25-16, 19-25; TCSF frosh def. Charlevoix frosh 25-14, 25-21, 15-13.
TC Christian: Emma Mirabelli 2 aces, 14 kills, 7 digs; Julianna Brower ace, 2 kills, 5 blocks, 9 digs Ellie Visser ace, 3 kills, 3 blocks, 8 digs.
UP NEXT: TCSF (9-2) at Charlevoix, Tuesday; TC Christian (7-4) hoses Elk Rapids, Thursday.
FOOTBALL
TC St. Francis JV 42
Sault Ste. Marie JV 0
TCSF JV (1-0): Jack Prichard 2 rush TD, rec. TD; Wyatt Nausadis Pass TD, INT return for TD, rush TD; Tyler Sheeran rush TD; Ty Martincheck 3 PAT; Mason Baciuk 2; Preston Rowley 2-pt-conversion; Ethan Morgan, Ryan Henning-Neuman, John Hagelstein, Garrett Hathaway were defensive standouts.
UP NEXT: TCSF JV hosts Grayling, Thursday.
TC Central Frosh 12
TC West Frosh 8
TCW: No stats reported
TCC: No stats reported.
TC Central JV 50
TC West JV 8
TCC JV: No stats reported
TCW JV: No stats reported.
GOLF
TC Central, West compete at Montague
Team scores: TC West 321; TC Central 393.
TC West: Anci Dy 69; Ava Warren 78; Ainslee Hewitt 80; Ava Krueger 94; Hattie Holmes 101.
TC Central: Grace Maitland 92; Sierra Batcha 109; Sydney Rademacher 88; Addie Balentino 104; Kathryn Windholz 123.
UP NEXT: TC West at Cadillac, Monday.
SOCCER
Boyne City 6
Charlevoix 0
Boyne City: Jay Clausen 1 save; Derek Word 2 goals; Nic Santina goal, assist; Ben Leaman 2 assists, goal; Gabe Pellerito assist; Anders Foltz goal; Phillip Banner assist; Joel Carter goal.
UP NEXT: Boyne City (8-4) at Elk Rapids, Monday.
TC West 7
Gaylord 1
TC West: Gavin Michael 3 goals, 2 assists; Josh Hirschenberger 2 goals; Colin Blackport goal, assist; Cooper Davis goal, 2 assists; Kaden Ales assist; Josh Reece 1 save.
UP NEXT: TC West hosts Midland Dow, Saturday, noon.
TC West JV 8
Gaylord 0
TCW JV: No stats reported.
TENNIS
TC Central 8
Cadillac 0
TCC winners: 1S — James Turner def. Cadillac 6-0, 6-0; 2S — Luke Appleford def. Cadillac 6-4, 6-4; 3S — Evan O'Connor def. Cadillac 6-0, 6-1; 4S — Ammon Howse def. Cadillac 6-2, 6-3; 1D — Drew Humphrey/Ryan O'Connor 6-0, 6-1; 2D — Jackson Wade/Grant Manker def. Cadillac 6-4, 6-2; 3D — Jack McNamara/Dominic Palamara def. Cadillac 6-0, 6-1; 4D — Will Galsterer/Nik Fagerman def. Cadillac 6-1, 6-2.
UP NEXT: TC Central (8-2-1, 2-0-1 BNC) at Midland Dow, Saturday.
TC Central JV 7
Cadillac JV 2
TCC JV winners: 1D — Parker Welch/Mitchell Stern; 2D — Cam Peters/Cody Wall; 3D — Alden King/Caden Kowal; 4D — Brody Ribel/Cam Lane; 5D — Derek Swanson/Parker Petersen; 7D — Cooper Ribel/Laken Batcha; 9D — Mike Auger/Lander Coonrod.
