ELK RAPIDS — The Elk Rapids soccer team was hot on Thursday and took down Kalkaska 8-0. The game was called at halftime.
The Elks pelted the Blazers with shots and six players scored.
Preston Ball and Avery Kellogg led the way with two goals each and Ball added an assist. Cooper Kerkhof and Mason Travis each had a goal and two assists.
Landon Knight added a goal for the Elks while Tarran Peterson scored on a penalty kick to end the game.
Jack Spencer wasn’t tested in net by the Blazers, recording zero saves.
The Elks (3-1-1) will travel to TC West on Tuesday following the long weekend break.
VOLLEYBALL
TC Christian wins Bear Lake Tournament
Pool play: North Bay split TC Christian 15-25, 25-15; North Bay def. Bear Lake 25-15, 25-19; North Bay def. Mason County Eastern 25-20, 25-18; TCC def. Mason Co. E. 25-7, 25-8; TCC def. Bear Lake 25-8, 25-4.
Bracket play: TCC def. Mesick 25-3, 25-12; North Bay def. GT Academy 25-22, 25-19; TC Christian def. North Bay 25-23, 25-8.
North Bay (9-2-1): Laura Hursey 9 aces, 23 digs, 3 assists, 38 kills; Sophie Stowe 2 aces, 14 digs, 42 assists, 21 kills, block; Grace Periard 8 aces, 5 digs, 55 assists; Morgan Kohler 10 digs, 15 kills, block; Laila Vang 22 digs, assist; Maya Shaw 2 aces, 2 digs, 2 assists, 16 kills, 3 blocks; Lillian Brown 9 aces, 19 digs, 18 kills, block.
GTA: Kaitlyn Watson 24/27 serves, 3 aces, 2 kills, 10 digs, 37 assists, 6 blocks; Natalie Lasko 19/19 serves, 11 kills, 10 digs, 6 aces, block, 2 assists; Krina Riebschleger 33 digs, 7 assists; Ashley Killian 12 kills, 9 digs, 4 assists, block; Michaila Kinney 21/22 serves, 3 aces, 6 digs.
TC Christian: Emma Mirabelli 14 aces, 47 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs; Ellie Visser 36/38 serves, 14 aces, 8 kills; Abbey Brower 54/54 serves, 14 aces, kill.
UP NEXT: TC Christian at Mesick, Tuesday.
Cadillac wins home tournament
Pool play: Kingsley def. Hisperia 25-12, 25-12; Kingsley def. Onaway 25-13, 25-18; Kingsley def. North Muskegon 25-17, 25-16; TC Central def. Pellston 25-6, 25-13; TCC def. McBain 27-25, 25-17; TCC def. Morley Stanwood 25-18, 25-21; Cadillac def. Tri County 25-7, 25-14; Cadillac def. Boyne City 25-11, 25-5; Cadillac def. Calumet 25-11, 25-10.
Bracket play: Kinglsey def. Calumet 25-9, 25-9; TCC def. Midland 25-16, 25-21; Cadillac def. North Muskegon 21-25, 25-12, 15-10; Semifinal —Kingsley def. TCC 25-17, 26-24; Cadillac def. Woodhaven 25-20, 25-23; Cadillac def. Kingsley 25-19, 25-19.
Kingsley: Austyn DeWeese 52 kills, 10 blocks; Matie Bies 122 assists, 33 digs; Brittany Bowman 36 kills, 46 digs; Sidny Hessem 28 kills, 47 digs; Lark Jankewicz 44 digs, 5 aces; Miranda Acre 27 digs, 4 aces; Aspen Reamer 10 kills, 2 blocks.
TC Central: Maggie McCrary 38 kills, 5 blocks, 20 digs, 4 aces; Emma Turnquist 21 kills, 14 aces; Annie Hunt 96 assists, 14 digs, 11 aces; Jordan Burnham 17 kills, 21 digs, 6 aces.
Cadillac: Macy Brown 81 kills, 47 digs, 5 aces, 4 blocks; Renee Brines 143 assists; 52 digs, 16 kills, 6 aces; Chloe Comstock 28 kills, 48 digs, 9 aces, 3 blocks; Maggie Neiss 32 kills, 10 blocks, 19 digs, 4 aces; Makenna Bryant 67 digs, 6 aces.
UP NEXT: Kingsley (11-1) host tournament Sept. 7.
Forest Area 3 Mackinac Island 0Forest Area def. Mackinac Island 25-16, 25-14, 25-16
Forest Area: Brigitte Sabourin 9 aces, 3 kills, 14 assists, 2 digs; Caitlyn Liebengood 5 aces, 4 kills, 5 digs; Maycey Turner 4 aces, 6 kills, 3 digs; Madison Morey 7 assists.
SOCCER
Leland 6 Cadillac 2Leland: Jesus Calderon-Balcazar G, A; Ben Kiessel G, 2 A; Andre Masse 4 G; Owen Kareck A; Gavin Miller 3 saves.
Petoskey 5 Glen Lake 1Glen Lake (2-2): Brady McDonough G; Bryhn Fischer A; Tucker Brown 18 saves.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake at Leland, 5 p.m.
TC Christian 7 Reed City 0TC Christian (3-1): Joe Thuente 2 G; Marcus Rsyztak 2 G; Henry Reineck 2 G; Ethan Christie G; Preston Jaworski 2 A; Dawson Mesko A; Kobe Kolarevic 5 saves.
UP NEXT: TC Christian host Manistee, Tuesday.
TC Central 1 Saginaw Heritage 1TC Central: Nathan Hullman G; Everest Noyes A; Colton Warren 4 saves.
Boyne City 2 Grayling 2Boyne City: Nic Santina 6 saves; Caden Rajkovich; Phillip Banner A; Daniel Gallo G
UP NEXT: Boyne City (1-1-3) at Harbor Springs, Wednesday 5 p.m.
Saginaw Heritage JV 8 TC Central JV 0TCC JV: J.J. Dutmers 7 saves.
GOLF
TCSF JV wins TC West JV Invite
Teams scores: TC St. Francis JV 421; Mona Shores 445; TC West JV A 445; TC West JV B 453 ; TC Central JV A 524; Petoksey 559; Alpena 560; Big Rapids 566; TC Central JV B 594.
TCSF: Marina Ascione 93 (low medalist); McKenzie McManus 102; Amelia Jaworski 103; Isabelle Jaworski 123.
TC West JV A: Caitlin Siles 95; Hattie Holmes 102; Hailey Siles 121; Ella Whiting 127.
TC West JV B: Grace Hawley 101; Aisnlee Hewitt 92; Lainey Wickman 116; Bella Bush 144.
TC Central JV A: Sydney Rademacher 122; Ally McCardel 132; Elisabeth Robens 130; Kathryn Windholz 140.
Petoskey: Meghan Brown 138; Anna Cockfield 139; Megan Lewis 139; Madison Guenthard 143.
TC Central JV B: Lauren Mastee 157; Anna Trudeau 149; Anna Ritzer 134; Sydney Zrimec 154.
TENNIS
TC West 5 Portage Northern 3TC West winners: 1d — Alex Gerling/Eduardo Gonzalez; 2d — Joe Klein/Will Crick; 4d — Jack Beltinck/Jackson Tisdale; 4s — Wyatt Mcgarry-Costello.
TC West 5 Mattawan 3TC West winners: 1d — Alex Gerling/Eduardo Gonzalez; 2d — Joe Klein/Will Crick; 4d — Jack Beltinck/Jackson Tisdale; 4s — Wyatt Mcgarry-Costello; 3s — Quinn Wolff.
