ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids' first boys soccer victory of the season was a doozy.
The Elks scored the game's only goal as host Elk Rapids knocked off defending Division 4 state champion Leland 1-0 Wednesday.
"They still have a lot of good players," Elk Rapids head coach Nate Plum said. "The first 10 minutes, the moved the ball right through us. We had to adjust to it."
Mason Travis scored in the first half off a Preston Ball assist.
Kadin Patterson and Spencer Ball led the Elks' defensive effort. Jack Spencer had six saves in net.
The Elks (1-0-1) travel Friday to Ludington.
SOCCER
Boyne City 3
TC Christian 1
Boyne City (1-0-1): Nic Santina 8 saves; Ben Leaman goal, assist; Caden Rajkovich 2 goals.
TC Christian (0-1): No details reported.
UP NEXT: Boyne hosts North Bay, Friday; the Sabres travel Friday to Glen Lake.
Buckley 5
Harbor Springs 2
Buckley: Kallen Wildfong 2 goals, assist; Gabe Luther 2 goals, assist; Gavin Allen goal, assist; Tyler Francisco assist; Luke Frasier assist; Kyle Kasnowski 8 saves.
UP NEXT: The Bears play in Friday's Comet Cup at McBain NMC.
Grayling 3
Cheboygan 0
Grayling (2-0): Erid Feri 3 goals; Leo Gomes 2 assists; Eliot Boik assist; Logan Cobb shutout in goal.
UP NEXT: The Vikings travel Monday to North Bay for a 5 p.m. game.
Gaylord 10
Sault Ste. Marie 0
Gaylord (2-0): Jake Pietrzak shutout; Ian Busch 2 goals, assist; Regan Distel 2 goals; Nate Kleinsorge 1 goal, 1 assist; Gabe Kleinsorge 1 goal, 1 assist; Riley Gapinski goal; Garrett Duncan goal; Tyler Ashley goal; Joey Kotsko goal; Isaac Gertsenberger assist; Pietrzak assist; Jack Holscher assist; Kyler McKenzie assist.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils play in Alpena's tournament Saturday, along with Boyne City and Adrian.
TENNIS
TC West JV 6
Ludington JV 2
TC West winners: Levi Fles (2S); JV Klein (3S); Maclain McAllister (4S); Adam Hornkohl/Eric Elliot (1D); Mogan McAllister/Elliot Hornkohl (2D); Jan Waltersdorf/Ian Szysco (3D).
