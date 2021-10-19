ELK RAPIDS — Two teams who shut out their opponents Monday will play for a district title.
Traverse City Christian ended Kalkaska's season with a 6-0 district semifinal win Monday at Elk Rapids. The Elks beat Grayling in an 8-0 mercy win on the same field later in the day, setting up the district final between the Sabres (16-5) and Elks (16-4-3) Thursday at 6 p.m. at Elk Rapids.
The two teams have met earlier in this season, with the Elks winning 5-0.
"This is a different game, so I'm expecting a different outcome," Elk Rapids coach Nate Plum said.
Nolan Carroll had a first-half hat-trick against the Vikings, scoring three of the first five goals of the game. Spencer Ball scored two goals with two assists. Sean Burch also scored a goal, and Elk Rapids led 7-0 at halftime.
Alex Smith scored the eighth goal in the second half and finished the game with three assists. Jack Spencer and Koa West split time in the net.
Against Kalkaska, Traverse City Christian — which co-ops with Traverse City St. Francis and Grand Traverse Academy — was led by Henry Reineck with three goals and an assist. Seth LaPointe and Elliott Molby both scored a goal and had an assist. Julian Ahluwalia added a goal of his own. Kia Upshaw and Roman Alekseyenko recorded assists.
Grayling's season ends at 8-12-1. Kalkaska finishes with a record of 4-15.
MORE SOCCER
Leland 4
Glen Lake 1
Leland (9-13-1) will meet No. 1 seed Buckley (15-4-1) in the district finals after a 4-1 win over Glen Lake.
As of Monday the location of Thursday's game was set for Harbor Springs at 7 p.m., but coaches and administrators were discussing other sites to play. The winner advances to the Cadillac regional.
"We're excited to play them. It'll be a good game for sure," Leland coach Rob Sirrine said.
Gabe Trujillo scored two goals for the Comets. Ben Kiesel also scored a goal and had an assist. Max Waldrup netted a goal as well. Gentza Lopez made six saves. Daniel Resendiz-Nunez assisted on two goals.
Fischer Alonzi scored Glen Lake's goal off an assist from Henry Plumstead. Tucker Brown made three saves.
The Lakers finish their season at 9-6-1.
VOLLEYBALL
TCC sweeps Alpena, Petoskey
Traverse City Central Central def. Petoskey 25-16, 25-14, 25-14; TCC def. Petoskey 25-19, 25-14, 25-14.
TC Central stats: Phoebe Humphrey 8 aces, 13 kills, 6 blocks, 3 digs; Sophia Hagerty 4 aces, 37 assists, 9 digs; Sarah Auger 6 kills, 3 blocks; Elyse Heffner 14 kills, 4 blocks; Kailey Parks 23 kills, 4 blocks, 10 digs; Lauren Richmond 39 assists, 9 digs; Kate McCray 15 kills, 5 digs; Lily Chase 9 kills, block, 2 digs; Natalie Bourdo 4 assists, 19 digs.
Petoskey stats: Kaitlyn Wodak 12 kills; Faith Bailey 8 kills; Brynn Jonker 7 kills.
UP NEXT: TC Central (26-15-1, 4-4 Big North) hosts Gaylord, Wednesday.
Manistee 3
Mason CE 1
Manistee def. Mason County Eastern 20-25, 23-25, 25-11, 25-22, 15-5.
Manistee: Emma Brevans 14 kills, 6 aces; Reagan Codden kill, 5 aces, 34 assists, 7 digs; Mariah Bialik 6 kills, assist, block; Lola Piper 6 kills, 6 aces, block.
TCC frosh wins twice
TC Central def. Alpena 25-11, 25-21, 25-9; TC Central def. Petoskey 19-25, 25-23, 25-22.
TC Central: Rylee Ellison 13 kills, 4 digs; Irena Briggs 6 digs, 24 assists; Caroline Henkel 10 kills, 10 digs; Ali Swanker 10 kills; Roxy McClellan 22 digs.
UP NEXT: TC Central hosts Gaylord, Wednesday.