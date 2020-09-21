ELK RAPIDS — Boyne City packed it in to set up a season-ending clash that could be for all the marbles in the Lake Michigan Conference.
The Ramblers and Elk Rapids battled to a 0-0 draw Monday in boys soccer play.
Zak Bolde made three saves as the Elks generated 12 shots on Boyne.
The tie puts Boyne City (8-4-1, 4-0-1 LMC) and Elk Rapids (9-2-4, 4-0-1) in a tie at the league's halfway point. The two meet again Oct. 8 in Boyne City in the season finale for both.
Elk Rapids hosts Kalkaska on Thursday in the Elks' Senior Night contest and last home game of the season. Elk Rapids closes the season with five consecutive road contests, including four LMC games and a game on Petoskey's artificial turf.
Jay Clausen made four saves for the Ramblers, who host Grayling on Thursday.
MORE SOCCER
Kalkaska 1
Charlevoix 0
Kalkaska won its first game of the season, defeating Charlevoix 1-0 in Lake Michigan Conference play.
Diego Prieto-Buyze scored the game's only goal, with Cooper Swikowski providing the assist. Kayde Dueweke-Gonzales made eight saves in goal fro the shutout.
The Blazers (1-8-1, 1-5-1 LMC) travel Tuesday to Traverse City Christian.
Leland 1
Buckley 0
Leland shut out Buckley 1-0 in a battle of two of the Greater Northwest Soccer Conference's best teams.
Wyatt Sirrine scored the game's only goal out of a scrum, assisted by JJ Popp. Gavin Miller earned the shutout for the Comets (4-3-1, 4-0 GNSC).
Buckley’s Gabe Luther later scored on a through ball from Philip Persia, but the score was waived off on an offside call.
Kyle Deshasier made six saves for Buckley (9-2, 2-2 GNSC) as the team were almost even in shots.
Leland hosts conference leader Glen Lake (9-3-1) on Wednesday, while Buckley travels to Kingsley the same day.
GOLF
TC West wins BNC event by 47 shots
Anci Dy shot a scalding 66 to win a Big North Conference event at the Cadillac County Club by 17 strokes.
Dy's teammates Ava Warren and Ainslee Hewitt tied for second with 83s, and Ava Krueger carded an 87 for seventh as all of the Titans' counters finished in the top 10.
TC Central placed second as a team with a team score of 366, behind West's 319. Addi Balentine's shot a career-best 85 to lead the Trojans and place fifth, while Grace Maitland shot 86 for sixth place. Sydney Rademacher shot 94 and Sierra Batcha 101.
The Trojans held off Petoskey by one stroke for second, as the Northmen shot a team total of 367, led by Maeli Coveyou's fourth-place 84 and an 89 from Laura Pawlick (eighth). Aubrey Williams shot 92 and Amanda Feeley and Marley Spence each had 102s.
Molly Anderson led Cadillac's fourth-place effort with a 91, tying Alpena's Kennedy Ellis for ninth. Madi Drabik carded a 93 for the Vikings, while Chesni Birgy had a 101 and Emma McTaggart 106.
Central won the junior varsity portion of the tournament with a 421, as Evie Nowicki shot 96 and Elisabeth Robens 98 to claim the top two spots. Lauren Mastee shot 111, Sarah Ream 116 and Rachael Pascoe 124 as all five shot career-low rounds. West's Maya Wilson took third with a 100, and Cadillac's Bailey Little (101) and Alix Matzke (104) claimed fourth and fifth, respectively.
The BNC teams return to action Friday morning at Alpena.
