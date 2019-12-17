ELK RAPIDS — Balance and patience paid dividends for Elk Rapids on their home court Tuesday when they took down East Jordan 83-67.
The Elks (1-1, 1-0 Lake Michigan Conference) only led by eight points at halftime but used a 33-point third quarter to run away from the Red Devils.
Preston Ball and Marlin Starkey each netted nine points in the fateful third that saw seven Elks three-pointers and a lead that grew to 69-44 for the start of the final stanza.
Ball finished with 23 points, six rebounds and four assists while Starkey had 16 points and four boards. Mason Travis added 15 points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals and Kadin Patterson had 10 points, four rebounds and three steals for the Elks. Elk Rapids totalled 14 three-pointers as a team.
Jackson Raymond led the Red Devils with 20 points and AJ Bartlett had 16.
The Elks will travel to Grayling on January 10 and East Jordan will travel to Cheboygan on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Glen Lake 63
Kingsley 33
Glen Lake (2-0): Reece Hazelton 18 points; Ben Kroll 12 points, 7 rebounds; John Popp 8 points, 7 rebounds.
Kingsley: Logan Hughes 10 points.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake at Leland, Thursday.
Cadillac 47
TC Central 41 F/OT
Cadillac (3-0, 2-0 BNC): Tipp Baker 13 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Cole Jenema 13 points, 8 rebounds; Wyatt Vinson 9 points; David Johns 3 points, 11 rebounds.
TC Central: Carson Briggs 6 points; Henry Goldkuhle 12 points; Josh Burnham 9 points.
UP NEXT: Cadillac at Big Rapids, Jan. 6.
Mancelona 57
Gaylord St. Mary 53
Mancelona: Jayden Alfred 14 points, 14 rebounds; Ben Palmer 12 points; Justin Ackler 8 points; Tom Palmer 8 points.
GSM: Brady Hunter 20 points; Steven Koscielniak 11 points; Alex Pudvan 8 points.
Pellston 70
Forest Area 69
Forest Area (2-2): Chase Ingersoll 34 points; Johnny Stosio 18 points.
TC St. Francis 67
Kalkaska 44
TCSF (1-0, 1-0 LMC): Brendan Chouinard 15 points, 4 rebounds; Patrick Mackey 15 points, 3 rebounds; Dominic Carter 7 points, 13 rebounds; Aidan Bramer 6 points, 10 rebounds; Wyatt Nausadis 10 points, 3 assists.
UP NEXT: TCSF at Grand Haven vs. Muskegon Heights, Dec. 27.
Manton 59
McBain NMC 39
Manton (2-0): Isaac Rayden 23 points, 7 rebounds; Jacob Hahn 13 points; Kaleb Moore 9 points, 6 assists.
UP NEXT: Manton at Beal City, Thursday.
TC Christian 45
TC Bulldogs 35
TC Christian: Brock Broderick 21 points, 5 rebounds; Simeon Popa 8 points, 6 rebounds; Jeremy Hansen 6 points; Levi Belanger 12 rebounds, 3 steals.
TC Bulldogs: Josh Plamondon 16 points.
Suttons Bay 57
Lk Leelanau SM 42
Suttons Bay (1-1): Sean Wilson 11 points; Lucas Mikesell 10 points; Gavin Shananaquet 10 points; Bryce Opie 9 points, 8 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Suttons Bay hosts Buckley, Thursday.
Central Lake 56
Bellaire 52
Central Lake: Austin Bay 16 points; Alex Harvey 14 points.
Bellaire (1-2): Luke Niepoth 19 points; Connor Niepoth 11 points; Bryce Baeckeroot 9 points; Jordan Dennis 8 points.
UP NEXT: Bellaire hosts TC Christian, Thursday.
TCSF JV 52
Kalkaska JV 36
TCSF JV (1-0): Thomas Richards 16 points; Cody Richards 11 points.
Kalkaska JV: Jacob Schaub 26 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF at Grand Haven vs. Muskegon Heights, Dec. 27.
TCSF Frosh 59
Kalkaska frosh 17
TCSF frosh (3-0): Owen Somerville 15 points; Drew Breimayer 13 points; Ryan Henning-Neumann 10 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF host TC Central on Jan. 7.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Elk Rapids 46
East Jordan 40
Elk Rapids (2-1): Shelby Scott 19 points; Monica Gregorski 9 points; JV won 47-8.
Cadillac 49
TC Central 24
Cadillac (3-0, 2-0 BNC): Molly Anderson 14 points; Olivia Meyer 11 points; Makenna Bryant 9 points.
TC Central (0-5, 0-1 BNC): Carina Stewart 4 points; Sadier Zahn 4 points; Sophia Locricchio 4 points.
UP NEXT: Cadillac hosts Petoskey, Thursday; TC Central at Gaylord, Thursday.
Frankfort 56
Manistee 48
Frankfort (1-3): Emily Loney 22 points, 10 rebounds; Reagan Thorr 14 points, 11 points in first quarter, 7 rebounds.
Manistee: Lindsey Kelly 22 points.
UP NEXT: Frankfort hosts Buckley, Jan. 8.
Cadillac JV 50
TC Central JV 34
Cadillac JV (3-0): Ashlyn Lundquist 16 points.
TCC JV (1-4): Caroline Kitts 9 points.
TC Central frosh 55
Cadillac frosh 8
TCC frosh (5-0): Ashien Hill 12 points; Sophie Simon 11 points.
Cadillac frosh (2-1): Madalie Dickerson 4 points.
BOYS BOWLING
Rogers City 22
Gaylord 8
Gaylord: Erik Oldenburg 174; David Collier 168.
Cheboygan 28
Gaylord 2
Gaylord: Erik Oldenburg 197, 179.
TC Christian 27.5
Cadillac 2.5
TC Christian: Hunter Haldamann 191, 183; Adam Rasmussen 171; Jeremy Hansen 156.
GIRLS BOWLING
TC West 22
TC Christian 8
TC Christian: Brooke Smith 174; Ella Wende 140.
