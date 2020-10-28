CLARE — Elk Rapids soccer coach Nate Plum thought Wednesday's matchup could have been a lot worse.
Especially from senior Preston Ball.
Elk Rapids beat Ogemaw Heights 3-0 in the Division 3 regional semifinals with a hat trick from Ball and will meet Shelby in the regional final Saturday at noon for a bid at the Final Four.
Plum said the Elks created plenty of offense in the first half and made it difficult for the Falcons to have much control. Instead of taking a two goal lead at the half, he felt the Elks could have easily been leading by double that.
"We missed a lot of shots that could have gone in," Plum said.
Ball scored two goals in the first half. He opened the second half with a goal in the 50th minute as well.
Mahaney Vandekerkhof had an assist on one of the goals.
Jack Spencer and Zack Bolde split time in the net, with Spencer saving two and Bolde saving one.
The win moves the Elks to 18-2-4 on the season, tallying their 18th shutout this season and third of the postseason.
Elk Rapids meets Shelby Saturday after it beat Muskegon Oakridge 2-1 in double overtime.
VOLLEYBALL
No. 5 TC Christian beats No. 2 Leland
Game scores: TC Christian def. Leland 2-0 (29-27, 26-24); Leland def. Charlevoix 2-0 (25-15, 25-20); TC Christian def. Charlevoix 2-0 (25-16, 25-22).
TC Christian: Emma Mirabelli 26 kills; Julianna Brower 5 kills, 3 blocks; Ava Wendel 5 kills, 3 aces; Ella Wendel 2 blocks.
Leland: Jana Molby 4 aces, 28 assists, 2 digs; Sarah Elwell 17 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig; Olivia Lowe 13 kills, 17 digs; Alexis Luce 16 assists, 1 dig, 1 ace; Tatum Kareck 2 aces, 14 kills, 15 digs; Mia Osorio 1 ace, 1 assist, 13 digs.
UP NEXT: Leland (19-12) and TC Christian (25-7) meet again in the first round of districts. TC Christian has a quad at Forest Area Saturday.
TC West shares Big North Conference title with Cadillac
TC West 3
Petoskey 0
TC West def. Petoskey 25-11, 25-18, 25-18
TCW: Becky Lane 15 kills, 2 blocks; Alaina Mikowski 8 kills, 4 blocks; Ally McKenna 3 aces, 18 digs; Leah Allen 5 kills, 3 aces; Makenna Ebling 5 kills, 14 digs; Sammy Schaub 3 aces, 11 digs; Sarah Schermerhorn 3 aces, 31 assists, 9 digs.
UP NEXT: TC West (21-3) receives a first round bye in districts and will face the winner of Alpena and Marquette at a location to be determined.
Kingsley goes 3-0 at Suttons Bay quad
Game scores: Kingsley def. Forest Area 25-9, 25-15; Kingsley def. Elk Rapids 25-20, 25-14; Kingsley def. North Bay 25-10, 25-21; Elk Rapids def. North Bay 23-25, 25-15, 25-17; Elk Rapids def. Forest Area 25-18, 25-19; North Bay def. Forest Area 25-13, 25-14.
Kingsley: Tori McIntosh 22 kills, 25 digs, 3 aces; Abby Arnold 16 kills; Coral Bott 8 kills, 23 digs, 7 aces; Olivia Esman 6 kills, 4 blocks; Alayna Heiler 4 kills, 51 assists; Lexi Sattler 35 digs, 4 aces.
Elk Rapids : Lili Hoberg 16 kills; Logan Reasoner 15 kills; Ryleigh Yocom 9 kills, 4 aces; Kate Henderson 9 kills, 72 assists; Morgan Wirtz 9 kills; Addison Jacobs 7 kills; Grace Mischel 4 aces, 55 digs.
North Bay: Sophie Stowe 2 aces, 25 digs, 49 assists, 7 kills, 1 block; Laila Vang 3 aces, 61 digs, 1 assist, 3 kills; Emily Reynolds 4 aces, 11 digs, 3 assists, 12 kills, block; Lillian Brown 3 aces, 30 digs, 1 assist, 24 kills, 2 blocks; Audrey Vang 4 aces, 19 digs, 4 assists, 4 kills, block.
Forest Area: Maycey Turner ace, 22 digs; Gracie Kimball ace, 4 kills, 12 digs; Madison Morey 2 kills, 6 assists, 3 digs; Emily Norkowski 2 aces, 2 kills, block, 3 digs; Breana Kniss 2 aces, 6 kills, block, 4 digs; Anna Durfee 2 kills, dig; Trinity Nelson kill; Taylor Muth 6 assists, 3 digs; Jersey Patton ace, 5 digs.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (13-11-2) vs. Glen Lake in Mancelona for districts. North Bay (11-8) receives a bye the first round of districts and will play Thursday. Forest Area hosts a quad Saturday morning.
TC Central 3
Alpena 0
TC Central def. Alpena 25-22, 25-15, 25-20.
TCC: Emma Turnquist 18 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces, block; Phoebe Humphrey 6 kills, block, 2 aces; Lauren Richmond 29 assists, block, 2 aces; Natalie Bourdo 12 digs, ace.
UP NEXT: TC Central (19-13, 3-6 BNC) travels to Gaylord for districts Monday.
Mesick 3
Buckley 0
Mesick def. Buckley 25-7, 25-20, 25-23.
Mesick: Lexy Abraham 5 assists, 3 kills, 3 aces; Kelsey Quiggin 5 blocks, 8 kills, 13 digs; Trinity Harris 3 aces, 3 kills; Grace Quiggin 4 kills; Maggie Shermak 6 digs; Kaylee O’Neill 10 digs; Grace Hawk 8 assists; 5 digs; Shannyn Spencer 3 blocks, 3 kills; Kaylee Carson 3 kills; Harmony Harris 5 assists.
UP NEXT: Mesick (19-1) at Glen Lake Thursday.
Cadillac 3
McBain 0
Cadillac def. McBain 25-20, 25-12, 25-18.
TC West JV 2
Petoskey JV 1
TC West def. Petoskey 14-25, 25-20, 25-21
TCW: Ellie Pugh 7 digs, ace; Jenna Flick 7 digs; Bethany Schutte 5 kills; Kaylee Schaub 17 assists; Sydney Kane 4 kills, 2 digs.
Petoskey frosh 3
TC West frosh 0
Petoskey def. TC West 25-22, 27-25, 25-8.
TCW: Lauren Tkach 13 assists; Madyson Sebeka 8 kills.
Alpena frosh 3
TC Central frosh 0
TC Central: Addy Booher 6 aces, 19 assists, 7 digs, kill; Bella Mast 3 aces, block, 5 digs, 7 kills; Sydney Baehr 3 aces, block, 2 digs, 3 kills; Lucy Phillips ace, 5 digs, 10 kills.
FROM TUESDAY
VOLLEYBALL
TC Christian 3
Glen Lake 1
TC Christian def. Glen Lake 25-14, 25-22, 20-25, 25-21.
Glen Lake: Emilee Bellant 20 digs, 6 kills, 1 assist, 1 ace; Sydney Dykstra 14 digs, 7 kills, 5 assists, 1 ace; Grace Bradford 10 disgs, 13 kills, 43 assists; 3 aces, 5 blocks; Skyler Bufalini 6 kills, 14 assists, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Maddie Bradford 20 kills, 2 assists, 4 blocks; Hailey Helling 6 digs, 19 kills, 3 assists, 3 aces.
