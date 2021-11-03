MAPLE CITY — The Elks of Elk Rapids continue their fine play on the volleyball court.
Elk Rapids (23-18-5) swept Grand Traverse Academy (11-7) at the Division 3 varsity volleyball district tournament Tuesday at Glen Lake High School. The Elks defeated the Mustangs by a final of 25-4, 25-18, 25-6.
Dave Carney, an assistant with Elk Rapids and former interim coach, gave a lot of credit to GTA and called the Mustangs a “scrappy team” with a lot of talent. He expects the GTA program to improve in the coming years and said the Mustangs put up a good fight and showed resolve.
Ryleigh Yocom finished with seven aces as well as 28 assists, two blocks and eight digs for the Elks. Bri Roberts (six aces, two kills, eight digs), Logan Reasoner (seven kills, one block), and Grace Mischel (18 digs) were all key contributors for Elk Rapids. Five other Elks had three kills apiece.
Elk Rapids moves on to play host Glen Lake at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the district semifinal. Traverse City St. Francis, which beat Benzie Central in straight sets earlier in the evening, plays Mancelona in the 5 p.m. game at Glen Lake.
The district championship game is scheduled for noon Saturday.
MORE VOLLEYBALL
McBain 3
Manton 1
McBain def. Manton 26-24, 19-25, 13-25, 21-25 in the Division 3 district tournament at Manton. Megan Moffit surpassed 1,000 career kills in the loss. The Rangers also continued a nearly decade-long streak of academic all-state honors. Manton played in the finals of every tournament in which they competed this season and finished with more than 30 victories.
Manton: Adrianna Sackett 2 kills, 1 block, 11 digs; Ashley Bredahl 2 aces, 1 kill, 15 assists, 5 digs; Hannah Clark 1 kill, 3 blocks, 3 assists, 1 dig; Kailey Fredette 7 digs; Lauren Wilder 4 kills, 1 block, 3 assists, 8 digs; Leah Helsel 11 kills, 1 block, 18 digs; Megan Moffit 15 kills, 2 blocks, 7 assists, 10 digs; Morgan Shepler 2 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs.
Comments: “We raise tough girls here in Manton,” Manton head coach Nicole Helsel said. “This team worked hard all season and left everything on the floor, tonight. We knew we had a big challenge in front of us against McBain. But (our girls) weren’t going to give up without a fight, and I admire that immensely about them. They are committed and reflect our program ideals. I really couldn’t ask more of them. We will miss our three seniors and look forward to what our returning and new players will bring to the program.”
UP NEXT: The Rangers finish their season at 31-14. McBain moves on to play Evart in the district championship game at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.