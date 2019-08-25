PELLSTON — Bellaire took second place in the Eagles’ first volleyball tournament of the season Saturday.
Bellaire dropped the championship match to Rudyard (9-25, 25-16, 8-15) after previously putting up a 5-0 mark.
The Eagles knocked off Gaylord (25-23, 25-23), Bay City All Saints (25-14, 25-11), Pellston (25-17, 25-15) and East Jordan (25-15, 25-23) in pool play before taking down St. Ignace (23-25, 25-19, 15-11) in the semifinals.
“I am very proud of how much they improved throughout the day,” Eagles head coach Kelli Fischer said. “They are a great team to watch and coach. Everyone contributes to the team.”
The Eagles were led by Libby Derrer (31 kills, 3 aces, 66 digs), Bella Martinek (10 kills, 5 aces), Katie Slabosz (16 kills, 3 aces, 14 digs), Kaitlyn Denoyer (6 aces, 28 digs), Payton Fischer (5 aces, 38 digs), Laney Goodwin (83 assists, 6 aces, 45 digs), Noel Mann (3 aces, 31 digs), Kendall Fischer (9 kills, 12 digs), Emersyn Koepke (31 digs, 1 ace) and freshman Jacey Somers (36 kills, 9 blocks).
VOLLEYBALL
Petoskey wins Sault Ste. Marie tourney
Team scores: Split vs. Alpena (25-19, 23-25); def. Sault Ste. Marie (25-17,25-20); def. Rogers City (25-21, 25-14); def. Houghton (25-14, 25-14); def. Houghton (semifinal) 25-16, 25-11; def. Alpena (final) 25-20, 19-25, 15-10.
Individual leaders:Milla Sherman (52 kills), Jamisyn Karr (24 kills), Faith Bailey (21 kills, 10 blocks), Peyton Miller (113 assist, 22 kills, 9 aces), Megan Knapp (65 digs, 9 aces), Aurora Sears (34 digs).
“The first match of the day we struggled some, but as the day went on, they really started to play together well,” Northmen head coach Casie Parker said. “Every player on the team contributed on the court and to the win. We have a lot depth this year on our bench. It was a great start to the season.”
Cadillac 3-2 at the Portage Central Invite
Team scores: def. Portage Central 25-20, 25-17; def. Livonia Churchill 25-16, 25-22; loss to Temperance Bedford 25-20, 21-25, 14-16; def. Niles 25-17, 25-15; lost to Portage Central 25-11, 20-25, 11-15.
UP NEXT: The Vikings host their own tournament Thursday.
Individual leaders: Macy Brown (72 kills, 54 digs, 6 assists, 4 blocks); Maggie Neiss (22 kills, 12 digs, 8 blocks, 7 aces); Renee Brines (116 assists, 44 digs, 11 kills, 2 blocks); Chloe Comstock (29 kills, 38 digs, 6 aces); Makenna Bryant (56 digs, 6 assists, 5 aces).
SOCCER
Boyne City 0-1-1 at Alpena
Boyne City 2, Alpena 2: Nic Santina 8 saves; Daniel Gallo goal; Joel Carter goal; Luis Villanueva assist; Caden Rajkovich assist.
Gaylord 5, Boyne City 0: Santina 8 saves.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (1-1-2) host Grayling at 4 p.m. Thursday.
