TRAVERSE CITY — For years, Traverse City Christian sophomore Luke Rasmussen watched Hunter Haldaman dominate the high school bowling postseason and eventually win a Division 4 state title.
Luke's brother Adam bowled with Hunter since they were freshmen.
"I was like, 'I want to do that,'" Luke said. "I started bowling to be like him — like Hunter."
Saturday, Rasmussen qualified for the finals with a strong showing at D4 regionals at Lucky Jacks in Traverse City. Rasmussen claimed runner-up with a 1,104 six-game series.
"I'm quite excited to do it, a little nervous but that's just natural," he said.
Brooke Smith joins Rasmussen as the Sabres' two individual qualifiers, who will head to M-66 Bowl in Battle Creek, Friday and Saturday. Smith bowled a 994 series and a high game of 190 to take fifth. The Sabres' girls team, the defending champions in Division 4, claimed regional runner-up Friday to Ishpeming Westwood.
Glen Lake had a pair of qualifiers with Chloe Crick taking third with a 1,006 series and Turner Witkowski placing sixth to qualify with a 1,017 series.
Also among the 10 boys qualifiers from the area were Bellaire's Brady Hoogerhyde (5th, 1,019), Matthew Lapardo-Lovett (8th, 979) and Quinten Baeckeroot (9th, 965).
It's been a weekend full of history for the Eagles, who won their program's first regional title the Friday before.
"This season has meant so much for the school and for the program," said Bellaire coach Mike Smith, who's in his second-year coaching the Eagles who also owns Bellaire Lanes and Games.
"I didn't want to see the program fold, I wanted to see bowlers continue to bowl in Bellaire," Mike Smith said. "After last year's struggles with COVID and kind of seeing how it works, I knew this year to get where I thought the program could go we needed to bulk up our non-conference schedule and not just bowl Saturdays over here."
It paid off. This year is just the second time — and first since 2014 — Bellaire has qualified more than one bowler for the individual finals. Saturday also marked first time three boys qualified for the finals. It did not field a girls team for the 2021-22 year.
Two of Bellaire's qualifiers Saturday were first-time bowlers. Backeroot, for example, would usually play basketball in the winter. An injury late in the football season put him in a cast, then a walking boot until January 25th.
"I said 'Come on out, we'll see what happens. We'll give it a try. Worst case scenario, we get you up to the line and just plop the ball out there and see what happens,'" Mike Smith recalled. "For the first half of the season, that's what he did."
A month later Baeckeroot is in the state finals with his team and as an individual. He bowled a high-game of 185 in his 965 series.
Several other local teams bowled in regionals all over the state.
Traverse City West sophomore Jordan LeFleur (7th. 1088) was the Titans' lone state qualifier at a Division 1 regional at Royal Scott in Lansing. The Titans girls just missed the cut to qualify as a team, Friday, placing fourth. D1 states are at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park.
In D2 regionals at Monitor Lanes in Bay City, Cadillac qualified Connor Putnam (3rd. 1413) and Dylan Vermilyea (9th. 1307) for the finals at Super Bowl in Canton. Alexis Howard (8th. 1075) from Gaylord qualified at the Bay City regional as well.
In D3 regionals at the Gaylord Bowling Center, Boyne City had a pair of boys qualifiers with Zach Pichan (5th. 1163) and Andrew Crandall (9th. 1132) then a pair of girls qualifiers with Victoria McGeorge (7th. 925) and Ella Seelye (8th. 916). The D3 finals will be at JAX 60 in Jackson.
The Ramblers qualified their girls team and Benzie Central sent its boys team Friday.
WRESTLING
Gaylord falls to Lowell in semis
KALAMAZOO — The Gaylord Blue Devils have made it a habit of qualifying for the team wrestling state finals, but they didn't bring home hardware Saturday.
The Blue Devils lost to Lowell in the semifinals 50-6 to end its season at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo. Lowell beat Goodrich in the finals for its ninth straight team wrestling state title.
Gaylord (28-1) has made four trips to the Division 2 semifinals in the last five seasons. It has lost to Lowell in either the finals or semifinals in each of those trips. The Blue Devils were ranked No. 2 last season but had their season cut short because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
"We battled," Gaylord coach Larry LaJoie said. "There was probably four matches that I think could have been swung in our favor, but I mean we got beat by a good team. There's nothing to hang your head on. They're the defending state champions for a reason, and we're young. We'll get back again and now it's off to individuals."
Lowell led the match from the get-go by winning its first two weight classes by minor decisions. Gaylord took the 152 weight class with a 3-1 win by Benny Blyveis then the 160 weight class with a 5-1 win from Ty Bensinger to make the match 13-6.
But the Red Arrows claimed the remaining weights, winning two by minor decision, three by pin, two by major decision and one by technical fall.
The season is far from over for Gaylord, who sends six boys and two girls to next weekend's individual state finals at Ford Field in Detroit. Several are ranked in the top-10.
HOCKEY
Trojans head to third-straight quarterfinals
BAY CITY — Traverse City Central beat the FNV Griffins 5-1, Saturday at the Bay County Civic Arena to claim the program's third-straight regional title.
It's the first time the Trojans have won back-to-back-to-back regionals in program history — and they could meet the same team they've faced in their last two trips.
"It's awesome, especially since it's a young team," Central coach Chris Givens said. "They just really have come together at the right time this year and I'm happy for them."
FNV led 1-0 after the first period before the Trojans buried four in the second period to lead from then on.
Cam Peters, Owen Dawson, Chase Adams, Shea Harmeson and Hunter Folgmann all scored goals — with two coming on a power play and one shorthanded. Peters and Dawson each had a three-point night with a pair of assists and a goal. Harmeson assisted on a goal as well.
"The regional is a little bit different because it's so hard to win," Givens said. "You're playing teams you don't normally play before ... We thought that we'd have enough to win the regional championship but we knew it wasn't going to be easy."
The Griffins are a co-op with students from Freeland, Nouvel, Valley Lutheran, Frankenmuth and Reese High Schools. They upset the No. 1 seeded Bay City Wolves in the second round.
The Trojans (No. 10 in Division 2) will meet the winner between Escanaba and Marquette (No. 2 in Division 2, No. 7 overall) in the D2 quarterfinals, 1 p.m. Saturday at the Otsego County Sportsplex with a trip to USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth on the line.
Escanaba and Marquette play Tuesday.
While TC Central has not yet played either team, both played in the Rick Deneweth North-vs.-South Showcase in Traverse City. Marquette beat Escanaba by one goal in its last meeting.
GIRLS HOOPS
Bellaire 42
Mancelona 31
Bellaire: Jacey Somers 26 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks; Charlie Boyce 9 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 blocks; Maddie Evans 7 steals.
UP NEXT: Bellaire (13-7, 10-5 Ski Valley) hosts districts at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
BOYS HOOPS
McBain NMC 61
Frankfort 49
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Trevin Winkle 17 points; Blake DeZeeuw 16 points; Landan Ochampaugh 8 points.
UP NEXT: McBain NMC (19-0) at McBain, Thursday.
