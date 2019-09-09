INTERLOCHEN — Anci Dy won the Titan Invitational championship nine shots as Big Rapids took the team championship.
Dy shot a 71 Monday at Interlochen Golf Club. Harbor Springs' Jacque O'Neill and the Cardinals' Hope Thebo tied for second with 80s.
Petoskey's Ashley Lamb placed fourth at 83, and Traverse City Central's Emlin Munch and Big Rapids' Holly McKenna tied fro fifth with 85s.
Big Rapids shot 348 to claim the team title, with West 10 shots behind at 358 and Petoskey third with 377, Harbor Springs fourth with a 379 and Central fifth at 384.
Grace Maitland shot 88 for the Trojans, while West's Ava Warren carded a 91, Ainslee Hewitt 97 and Anna Burley 99. Petoskey was paced by Lamb, Brynn Werner (87) and Maeli Coveyou (99).
Isabelle Jawarski (105) paced Traverse City St. Francis in the 14-team event.
West won the JV portion of the tournament with a 445, led by Grace Hawley's 99 and a 107 by Hattie Holmes.
SOCCER
Glen Lake 11
North Bay 3
Glen Lake: Henry Plumstead 5 goals; Brady McDonough 3 goals, 4 assists; Bryhn Fisher goal, 2 assists; Parker McHugh goal, assist; Logan Cooper goal; Alex Loeffler 3 assists; Fischer Alonzi assist.
North Bay: Owen Irvine hat trick; Sam Vukasovich 12 saves.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (4-3, 2-1 Northwest) host Kingsley, Wednesday.
Buckley 5
Kingsley 0
Buckley (7-1, 2-1 Northwest): Kallen Wildfong 2 goals, 2 assists; Tyler Francisco goal; Garret Ensor goal; Nick Simon goal; Cameron Carpenter assist; Gavin Allen assist; Gabe Luther assist; Josh Barley 7 saves (1st shutout).
Kingsley (0-3-1, 0-2 Northwest): Victor Goldammer 10 saves.
UP NEXT: The Stags travel Wednesday to Glen Lake.
VOLLEYBALL
TC Central JV go 3-0, freshmen 2-0
Junior varsity team scores: def. Leland 25-12, 25-8; def. Elk Rapids 25-23, 25-15; def. Ludington 25-14, 14-25, 15-4.
JV leaders: Kate McCrary (15 Kills, 7 aces); Lauren Richmond (46 assists, 7 aces); Kailey Poortenga (12 digs); Autumn McMillan (7 kills).
Freshman team scores: def. Ludington 25-13, 25-15; def. TC St. Francis 25-23, 25-13.
Freshman leaders: Allie Lewis (defense, serving), Jojo Sams (hitting), Lauren Dusseau (setting).
