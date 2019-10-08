ROCKFORD — Anci Dy won a Division 1 regional championship by 16 strokes and her Traverse City West team claimed the crown Tuesday as well.
Dy shot a 1-under 71 to lead the Titans to a 10-shot win as a team at Blythefield County Club, site of the Meijer LPGA Classic.
“We had a practice round yesterday, and she really liked the course,” West head coach Karl Gagnon said. “She’ll be the first to say she didn’t putt too well. She was the class of the place.”
West (368) placed ahead of Rockford (378) and Hudsonville (391).
After Dy’s 71, West’s top contributors were Ava Warren (93), Audrey Burt (99), Anna Burley (105) and Ainslee Hewitt (106).
The Division 1 state finals take place Oct. 18-19 at Michigan State University’s Forest Akers West Course.
GOLF
Petoskey wins D2 regional, TC Central 2nd
Ashley Lamb led Petoskey to a regional championship by one stroke over Traverse City Central at Currie West in Midland.
Lamb won the individual title by three shots over Central’s Emlin Munch, carding a 78.
Munch tied Alpena’s Kennedy Ellis for second at 81.
Petoskey shot 365 as a team, one stroke ahead of Central.
The Northmen were led by Lamb’s 78, then an 88 by Brynn Werner (fifth), Maeli Coveyou’s 90 (sixth) and a 109 from Aubrey Williams.
Grace Maitland shot 85 for the Trojans to place fourth, Maria Rosingana took 10th at 96 and Sierra Butcha shot 104.
The Division 2 state finals take place Oct. 18-19 at Michigan State University’s Forest Akers East Course.
St. Francis, Manistee earn state finals berths
Traverse City St. Francis and Manistee both punched their ticket to the state finals in Tuesday’s Division 4 regional at Farwell’s Eagle Glen Golf Course.
Harbor Springs won the regional with a 340, led by medalist Jacque O’Neill’s 75.
The Gladiators placed second at 429 for their fourth straight trip to the finals, with Manistee third at 431.
Marina Ascione led the Glads with a fourth-place 93, with Amelia Jaworski carding 106 (13th), McKenzie McManus 113 and Emily Jozwiak 117.
Lily Sandstedt carded a 10th-place 100 for the Chippewas, followed by Trista Arnold (108; 14th), Ari Kamaloski (111; 19th) and Marial Rahn (112; 20th).
East Jordan’s Lauren Smith qualified individually, shooting a seventh-place 96 to earn one of the regional’s three spots.
Charlevoix’s Reylin Sladics placed 11th with a 102, and teammate Kate Klinger took 12th (104). Leland’s Elly Bishop shot 109 to take 15th, while fellow Comet Maggie Molter’s 110 was 17th and Lizzy O’Neil shot 112 for 20th.
The Division 4 state finals take place Oct. 18-19 at Bedford Valley in Battle Creek.
VOLLEYBALL
Boyne City 3
TC St. Francis 2
Boyne City def. TC St. Francis 25-9, 12-25, 25-21, 16-25, 15-8.
“Beating TC has been something we have not been able to do in along time,” Ramblers coach Mallory Slate said. “Usually it’s so mental that we just fall apart once we are down a few points. I think coming out strong and winning that first set by double digits really helped our momentum.”
Boyne City: Annabelle Seelye 18 assists, 5 kills, 16 digs; Brooklyn Fitzpatrick 5 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces; Katelyn Gabos 20 digs, 2 kills; Gabby Musser 6 kills, 4 digs; Jillian Cain 5 kills, 4 digs, 3 blocks; Josee Behling 2 kills, 2 blocks; Chelsey Coleman: 5 digs.
Kingsley 3
North Bay 0
Kingsley def. North Bay 25-14, 25-14, 25-15.
Kingsley: Austyn DeWeese 9 kills, 5 blocks, notched 1,000th career kill; Brittany Bowman 9 kills, 1 block; Sydny Hessem 8 kills, 7 digs; Lark Jankewicz 17 digs, 4 aces; Aspen Reamer 5 kills, 2 blocks; Maddie Bies 2 kills, 2 blocks, 31 assists.
North Bay: Laura Hursey 3 aces, 15 digs, 5 kills, 3 blocks; Sophie Stowe 14 assists, 1 ace, 6 digs, 4 kills; Maya Shaw 6 kills, 2 blocks; Natalie Ingwersen 11 digs, 5 kills; Lillian Brown 5 digs, 7 kills, 3 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Stags (35-5-2, 5-0 Northwest) travel Tuesday to Glen Lake; North Bay (16-2-4, 2-2 Northwest) plays in Thursday’s Pine River tri, along with Big Rapids Crossroads.
Leland 3
Onekama 0
Leland def. Onekama 25-20, 25-19, 25-13.
“The challenge playing Onekama is trying to manage Colleen McCarthy,” Leland head coach Laurie Glass said. “She’s a very good player.”
Leland: Olivia Lowe 10 kills, 2 aces, 14 digs; Gillian Grobbel 9 kills, 5 aces, 5 digs; Jana Molby 13 assists, 3 digs, 2 blocks, 1 ace, 1 kill; Sarah Elwell 4 kills, 3 blocks; Tatum Karekc 8 kills, 16 digs, 1 ace; Mia Osorio 11 digs, 1 ace; Alexis Luce 14 assists, 2 digs
UP NEXT: The Comets (19-13-3, 3-1 Northwest) play in Saturday’s Suttons Bay Invitational.
Glen Lake 3
Buckley 0
Glen Lake def. Buckley 25-18, 25-12, 25-17.
Glen Lake: Emma Rosa 5 aces, 5 digs; Brooklyn Skeba 8 digs, 3 kills; Morgan Zywicki 8 digs, 11 kills, 1 ace, 1 block; Liliana Walkner 12 kills, 6 digs; Grace Bradford 23 assists, 6 digs, 2 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace; Sydney Dykstra 2 aces, 1 block, 1 kill; Skyler Bufalini 3 kills; Elisabeth Beck 2 assists, 1 dig; Becca Nowicki 1 kill.
Forest Area 3
Pellston 2
Forest Area def. Pellston 16-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-15, 15-10.
Forest Area: McKenzie Szymchack 8 kills, 6 blocks, 2 aces, 3 digs; Caitlyn Liebengood 8 kills, 6 digs, 2 blocks; Maycey Turner 7 kills,4 digs, 2 blocks; Emily Norkowski 4 kills, 9 blocks; Madison Morey 14 assists, 3 digs, 2 blocks, 1 kill, 1 ace; Gracie Kimball 8 assists, 4 aces, 3 digs, 1 kill; Brigitte Sabourin 7 digs, 1 ace.; Alyssa McHaney 1 kill, 1 block, 2 digs.
UP NEXT: The Warriors travel to the Lake City tournament Saturday.
Inland Lakes 3
Mancelona 0
Inland Lakes def. Mancelona 25-20, 25-22, 25-23.
Mancelona: Teegan Griffore 7 kills, 7 blocks with 4 block kills, 5 digs, 2 aces; Kadence Davis 8 assists, 5 kills; Autumn Thompson 10 digs, 8 serve receive passes; Madison Wilcox 4 kills, 2 aces; Bethany Jenkins 6 digs, 1 kill, 1 ace; Elizabeth Nichols 3 aces; Delaney Kloc chipped 1 ace.
UP NEXT: Mancelona hosts its own tournament Saturday.
Elk Rapids 3
Grayling 0
Elk Rapids def. Grayling 25-20, 25-9, 25-18
Elk Rapids: Kenzie Huber 14 kills, 16 digs; Tori Wilkins 7 kills; Logan Reasoner 6 kills; Lillia Brookshire 3 kills, 6 aces; Anna Rottman 2 kills, 4 aces, 24 digs; Madison Hall 3 kills, 35 assists; Elk Rapids JV won 2-0.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (13-4-1, 4-0 LMC) at Mancelona, Saturday.
Manton 3
Roscommon 0
Manton def. Roscommon 25-15, 25-12, 25-13.
Manton (10-1 Highland): Abby Brown 1 ace, 5 kills, 31 assists, 9 digs; Addison Letts 1 ace, 2 kills, 20 digs; Brianna Puffer 1 ace, 17 kills, 4 digs; Jaden Wilder 7 kills, 22 digs; Leah Helsel 3 aces, 3 kills; Madalynn Lutke 24 digs; Megan Moffit 3 aces, 3 kills, 21 digs.
Brethren 3
Manistee CC 0
Brethren def. Manistee Catholic 25-17, 25-13, 25-11.
Brethren: Lauren Guenthardt 4 aces, 3 kills; Holle Richardson 7 aces, 3 kills; Megan Cordes block, 7 aces; Dawn Bradley ace.
UP NEXT: Brethren (5-6, 5-4 WMD) hosts West Michigan D tournament, Saturday.
Mesick 3
Big Rapids Crossroads 0
Mesick def. Big Rapids Crossroads 25-14, 25-10, 25-15.
Mesick (7-3, 7-2 West Michigan D): Grace Quiggin 1 ace, 10 kills, 2 blocks, 11 digs; Elizabeth Hamilton 6 aces, 2 kills 8 digs; Kaylee O’Neill 18 digs, 1 kill; Trinity Harris 3 aces, 5 kills 9 digs; Kaylee Carson 3 aces, 2 kills, 11 digs; Kelsey Quiggin 1 ace, 3 kills, 10 digs; Lexi Abraham 2 aces, 4 assists, 2 kills, 5 digs; Maddy Weinert 4 assists, 2 digs.
SOCCER
TC Christian 8
Cheboygan 0
TC Christian: Preston Jaworski 2 goals, assist; Marcus Rysztak 2 goals, assist; Nathan Mustard goal, assist; Luke Montney goal; Dawson Mesco goal; Reed Hudson goal; Henry Reineck assist; Cole Weirda assist; Freddy Kopplow assist; Gabe Glassen assist; Kobe Kolarevic 3 saves.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (12-3-1) travel Thursday to Benzie Central for districts.
Alpena 2
Traverse City Central 1
TC Central (5-7-4, 3-5-2 BNC): Nathan Hullman goal; Hayden Hansen assist; Charlie Douglass 3 saves.
UP NEXT: The Trojans play at Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy in districts Thursday.
TC Central JV 2
Alpena JV 2
TC Central (2-11-3, 1-6-3): Jackson Jordan 2 goals; Nathan Barbera assist; Colton Warren 4 saves.
TENNIS
TC Central wins Big North JV title
Team scores: 1. TC Central 21; 2. TC West 16; 3. Petoskey 6; 4. Cadillac 5.
Flight champions: 1S, Keegan Ray (TCW); 2S, Cam Peters (TCC); 3S, JV Klein (TCW); 4S, Grant Manker (TCC); 1D, Mitchell Stern/Niklas Fagerman (TCC); 2D, Drew Swanson/Carson Peters (TCC); 3D, Ian Szyszko/Jan Waltersdorf (TCW); 4D, Derek Swanson/Parker Stevensen (TCC).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.