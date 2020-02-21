LAKE LEELANAU — While Grand Traverse Academy and Lake Leelanau St. Mary's seasons have been middling, Friday night offered plenty of excitement in the final weeks of the season.
Katelynn Dix nailed a buzzer-beating shot to send the Mustangs to a 51-49 victory over the Eagles on Friday.
Dix totaled seven points and four rebounds before hitting the game winner to end the game with nine points. Claudia Burley exploded for 23 points while grabbing 19 rebounds and tallying four blocks and three steals for GTA. Kiera Marcero added 13 points for the Mustangs.
Emily Grant led the Eagles (8-10) with 16 points, Genevieve Bramer 12 and Audrey Smith 10 points.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary's will host the TC Bulldogs Tuesday and GTA will head to Cadillac Heritage Christian on Monday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Charlevoix 62
Harbor Springs 39
Charlevoix (14-3): Evan Solomon 27 points (15 in fourth quarter), 11 rebounds; Jacob Mueller 12 points; Caleb Stuck 12 points.
UP NEXT: Charlevoix at Grayling, Tuesday.
Onekama 67
Benzie Central 40
Benzie Central (7-8): Nate Childers 15 points; Quinn Zickert 15 points.
Onekama (8-8, 6-5 NWC): Taylor Bennett 22 points, 10 rebounds; Wade Sedlar 12 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists; Aaron Powers 9 points; Luke Mauntler 7 points, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: Onekama at Suttons Bay, Wednesday.
Ellsworth 76
Wolverine 51
Ellsworth: Brayden Steenwyk 26 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists; Jaeger Griswold 22 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Ethan Tornga 10 points, 13 rebounds.
Leland 58
Suttons Bay 44
Leland (9-7, 5-6 NWC): Gavin Miller 14 points, 9 rebounds; JJ Popp 11 points, 11 rebounds.
Suttons Bay (9-7, 5-7 NWC): Lucas Mikesell 15 points; Migizi Stevens 10 points.
UP NEXT: Suttons Bay hosts Onekama, Wednesday; Leland at TC Christian, Monday.
Manton 61
Houghton Lake 53
Manton (12-4): Jacob Haun 24 points, 7 rebounds; Kaleb Moore 15 points; Isaac Raden 10 points; Cole Regnerus 10 points, 8 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Manton hosts Beal City, Tuesday.
Gaylord St. Mary 57
Inland Lakes 33
Gaylord St. Mary: Brady Hunter 15 points, 6 assists, 5 steals; Brody Jeffers 12 points.
Inland Lakes: Nathaniel Wandrie 15 points.
Forest Area 78
TC Christian 66
TC Christian: Brock Broderick 23 points; Simeon Popa 11 points; Levi Belanger 10 points; Jeremy Hansen 9 points; Elliott Molby 6 points.
Forest Area: Chase Ingersoll 23 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals; Johnny Stosio 16 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals; Phoenix Mulholland 16 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals.
Brethren 69
Bear Lake 33
Bear Lake (2-15, 2-13 WMD): Hunter Bentley 12 points, 4 rebounds; Trevor Eisenlohr 8 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Bear Lake hosts Crossroads, Friday.
Kingsley 61
Buckley 47
Kingsley (8-8, 5-6 NWC): Beau LaTulip 20 points, 4 rebounds; Ayden Mullin 12 points, 7 rebounds; Owen Graves 7 points, 6 steals.
Buckley (3-13): Kyle Kaczanowski 23 points; Tyler Francisco 12 points.
UP NEXT: Kingsley at Frankfort, Wednesday; Buckley at Lake Leelanau St. Mary's, Monday
Glen Lake 75
Frankfort 67
Glen Lake: Reece Hazelton 24 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists; JJ Bradford 18 points; Finn Hogan 13 points, 4 rebounds; Ben Kroll 12 points, 5 rebounds.
Frankfort: Jack Stefanski 28 points; Luke Hammon 14 points; Blake Miller 11 points.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake at McBain, Monday.
Mancelona 80
Onaway 52
Mancelona (12-5, 10-4 SVC): Jayden Alfred 32 points; Oumar Sy 11 points; 12 different Ironmen scored.
UP NEXT: Mancelona hosts Forest Area, Wednesday.
Baldwin 48
Mesick 40
Mesick (6-10): Connor Simmer 7 points; Kane Nyman 7 points.
UP NEXT: Mesick at Marion, Friday.
TCSF frosh 47
East Jordan frosh 21
TCSF frosh (13-4): Jack Prichard 17 points; Ryan Henning-Neumann 11 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF frosh hosts Elk Rapids, Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kalkaska 51
Elk Rapids 46
Kalkaska (8-10, 6-6 LMC): Margaret Stosio 23 points, 5 rebounds, 7 steals, 3 assists; Jordan Disbrow 15 points, 5 rebounds; Tiara Schocko 4 points, 3 blocks; Violet Porter 9 rebounds, 4 points.
Elk Rapids: Shelby Scott 11 points.
UP NEXT: Kalkaska hosts East Jordan, Tuesday.
Cadillac 55
Alpena 35
Cadillac (17-1, 9-0): Makenna Bryant 22 points; Molly Anderson 13 points; Olivia Meyer 13 points.
UP NEXT: Cadillac hosts Essexville-Garber, Monday.
TC West JV 30
TC Central JV 28
TCW JV: Amelia Blume 11 points; Ahna Campbell 7 points.
TCC JV: Addy Franz 9 points.
TC Central frosh 42
TC West frosh 24
TCW frosh: Lydia Heymes 18 points.
TCC frosh: Cate Heethuis 14 points.
HOCKEY
TC Bay Reps 3
Slt. Ste. Marie 2
TC Bay Reps (16-4-1): Jack Bradley 2 goals; Joe Matteucci goal; Cam Newmann assist; Cam Altonen assist; Ben Polomsky assist; Aaron Ackerson assist; Kaleb Miller assist; Drew Hardy assist; Garrett Hathaway 14 saves.
TC Central 6
Alpena 2
TC Central (20-3-2, 10-0 BNC): Chris Usiondek goal; Nick Somerfield assist, goal; James Bradfield assist; Charlie Douglass 3 goal, assist; Will Dawson 2 assist; Ethan VanderRoest 2 assist; Owen Dawson assist; Kevin Graczyk assist; Carson Peters goal; Grant Nuehardt 11 saves.
UP NEXT: TC Central vs. Petoskey, Feb. 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.