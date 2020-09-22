TRAVERSE CITY — Shane Dilloway's predecessor has over 1,000 wins, but he's not looking that far just yet.
Dilloway picked up his 100th win as a coach at Traverse City Central when the Trojans beat Alpena 8-0 Tuesday. Dilloway is in his sixth season as the coach of the boys team with two seasons coaching the girls team.
"You don't get to win matches without kids playing tennis," Dilloway said. "As exciting as it is for me to get 100 wins, it's really a testament to the program and to the kids that have been a part of each team year after year. I'm proud to be a part of something that's bigger than me and bigger than any wins that I might earn as a coach."
Dilloway took over for Larry Nykerk, the 50-year coach of the Trojans that was inducted to the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association's Hall of Fame in 2014.
TC Central (10-3-1) lost a total of two flights to the Wildcats Tuesday.
TCC flight winners: 1S — James Turner won 6-0, 6-0; 2S — Luke Appleford won 6-1, 6-0; 3S — Evan O’Connor won 6-0, 6-0; 4S — Will Galsterer won 6-0, 6-0; 1D — Drew Humphrey/Ryan O’Connor won 6-1, 6-0; 2D — Jackson Wade/Grant Manker won 6-0, 6-0; 3D — Jack McNamara/Dominic Palamara won 6-0, 6-0; 4D — Ammon Howse/Nik Fagerman default.
The Trojans travel to Novi Saturday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Manistee girls win first Lakes 8 jamboree
A Chippewa cross country team took first place in a Lakes 8 conference jamboree for the first time since Manistee joined the conference.
Manistee won the girls meet with 44 points with the next two teams separated by less than 10 points. Ludington came in second with 48 points, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian finished with a team score of 52.
Olivia Holtgren took second overall in the girls race with a time of 21:15 and Cecilia Postma, a freshman, was less than 15 seconds behind with a time of 21:23. Teagan Johnson (22:38) and Brynn O'Donnell (23:11) took 11th and 12th, Taylor Murray (23:25) and Allie Thomas (23:31) took 15th and 16th.
"Olivia Holtgren toughed out a smart race and she had just enough to edge out a second place finish," said coach Eric Thuemmel. "We've got some senior girls that worked hard this summer, and it's paying off."
Manistee took third in the boys meet with 50 points, behind Ludington's 30 for first place and Muskegon WMC's 40 for second.
Abdul Ghennewa led the Chippewa's finishing 5th with a time of 19:07, Jacob Lindeman took eighth with a time of 19:29, Luke Geverger finished 11th with a time of 19:39, Elliot Hoeflinger took 12th with a time of 19:42.
Bulldog Invite
Girls team scores: 1. Boyne City 24, 2. Joburg 40, 3. Inland Lakes 71, 4. Cheboygan 89.
Tuesday at Cooperation Park in Indian River
Girls top-15: 1. Ava Maginity, Boyne City, 19:39; 2. Miriam Murrell, Gaylord SM, 19:59; 3. Adelaida Gascho, Joburg, 21:45; 4. Natalie Zochowski, Joburg, 21:46; 5. Reagan Woodall, Boyne City, 22:13; 6. Emma McKinley, Gaylord SM, 22:19; 7. Jennifer Yung, Bellaire, 22:27; 8. Kayla Switzer, Wolverine, 22:40; 9. Lydia Frasz, Boyne City, 22:45; 10. Tylor Noble, Boyne City, 23:00; 11. Gloria House, Joburg, 23:08; 12. Rachel Clausen, Boyne City, 23:11; 13. Christy Shank, Inland Lakes, 23:35; 14. Adelle Corps, Inland Lakes, 24:16; 15. Breanna Borowicz, Cheboygan, 24:19.
Boys team scores: 1. Boyne City 49, 2. Cheboygan 69, 3. Inland lakes 80, 4. Boyne Falls 90, 5. Wolverine 94, 6. Joburg 113.
Boys top-15: 1. Gavin Carson, Boyne City, 18:15; 2. Austin Berge, Inland Lakes, 18:26; 3. Tyler Gellis, Boyne Falls, 18:39; 4. Will Maginity, Boyne City, 18:41; 5. Aidan Kosanke, Cheboygan, 18:52; 6. Daniel Hudson, Cheboygan, 19:00; 7. Ricky McMurray, Bellaire, 19:31; 8. Malaki Gascho, Joburg, 19:16; 9. Zeek Glazier, Wolverine, 19:29; 10. Aidan Wiser, Wolverine, 20:02; 11. Jager Mix, Onaway, 20:23; 12. Liam Dart, Boyne City, 20:25; 13. Luke Patrick, Cheboygan, 20:33; 14. Mick Robinson, Bellaire, 20:34; 15. Dylan Crowe, Onaway, 20:35.
SOCCER
TC West 8
Alpena 0
TC West (10-1-1, 4-0 BNC): Tony Gallegos hat trick, assist; Gavin Michael goal, 2 assists; Josh Hirschenberger goal; Cooper Davis goal; Kaden Ales goal; Colin Blackport goal, 4 assists; Dune Jung assist.
UP NEXT: TC West hosts Petoskey Thursday.
TC Central 3
Cadillac 1
TC Central (8-1-2, 3-1 BNC): Everest Noyes 2 goals, assist; Spike Peterson goal; Colten Warren 2 saves.
Cadillac (3-4-1, 1-2-1 BNC): Ethan Sharp goal; Nic Horstman assist; Elliot Lavigne 16 saves.
UP NEXT: TC Central at Alpena, Friday.
TC Christian 9
Kalkaska 1
TC Christian (10-2-1): Nick Thuente 2 goals; Preston Jaworski goal, assist; Roman Alekseyenko assist; Freddy Kopplow goal; Marcus Rysztak goal; Luke Montney goal, assist; Cole Wierda goal, assist; Gabe Classens assist; Nathan Mustard assist; Elliott Molby goal; Henry Reineck goal.
Kalkaska (1-8-1, 1-4 LMC): Kayden Dweke-Gonzales 18 saves; Cooper Swikoski goal; Hayden Lance assist.
UP NEXT: Kalkaska at Elk Rapids Thursday. TC Christian hosts Benzie Thursday.
TC West JV 7
Alpena JV 1
UP NEXT: TC West JV hosts Petoskey Thursday.
TC Central JV 3
Cadillac JV 1
TC Central: Greyson Spinnken goal, Koen Burkholder goal, Ethan Gerber goal.
UP NEXT: TC Central JV at Alpena Thursday at 4.
VOLLEYBALL
TC Central 3
Gaylord 1
TCC def. Gaylord 20-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-14
TC Central (14-7, 1-3 BNC): Emma Turnquist 16 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces; Kailey Parks 11 kills, 10 digs, 1 aces; Sarah Auger 9 kills, 4 blocks; Sophia Hagerty 30 assists, 7 digs, block.
UP NEXT: TC Central travels to Alpena Thursday.
Petoskey 3
Alpena 1
Petoskey def. Alpena 25-11, 25-14, 22-25, 25-15.
Petoskey: Faith Bailey 17 kills, five blocks; Peyton Miller 33 assists; Taryn Ingals 9 aces.
Leland 3
Buckley 0
Leland def. Buckley 25-11, 25-17, 25-14
Leland (8-8, 2-0): Olivia Lowe 5 aces, 6 kills; Tatum Kareck ace, 10 kills; Jana Molby 2 aces, 18 assists; Lexi Luce 13 assists; Mia Osorio 3 aces, 2 kills, 7 diggs; Daylen Ray 4 kills.
UP NEXT: Leland hosts Suttons Bay Tuesday.
Bellaire 3
Pellston 0
Bellaire def. Pellston 25-22, 25-14, 25-19
Bellaire (11-4, 5-0 SVC): Noel Mann 9 diggs, 4 aces; Laney Goodwin 5 digs, 19 assists; Katie Decker 9 diggs, 6 kills, 2 aces; Kendall Fischer 9 diggs, 3 kills; 2 aces; Jacey Somers 11 diggs, 12 kills, 3 aces, 3 blocks.
UP NEXT: Bellaire at East Jordan Thursday.
Elk Rapids 3
Harbor Springs 0
Bellaire def. Pellston 25-11, 25-17, 25-11
Elk Rapids (7-3-2, 2-1 LMC): Addison Jacobs 8 kills, 2 aces; Lili Hoberg 6 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Morgan Witz 5 kills, 3 aces; Ryleigh Yocum 3 kills, 5 aces; Kate Henderson 2 kills, 13 assists.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids at TC Christian Thursday.
Onaway 3
Forest Area 1
Onaway def. Forest Area 25-15, 25-27, 25-3, 25-19
Forest Area: Maycey Turner ace, 5 kills, and 8 digs; Gracie Kimball 12 digs; Madison Morey 2 aces, 2 kills, 3 assists, dig; Emily Norkowski 6 kills, block; Breana Kniss 4 kills; Anna Durfee 2 aces, 2 kills, and 3 digs; Trinity Nelson kill; Taylor Muth 4 aces, 8 assists, and 2 digs; Jersey Patton 9 digs.
UP NEXT: Forest Area hosts Mancelona Tuesday.
Glen Lake 3
North Bay 0
Glen Lake def. North Bay 25-22, 25-12, 25-14
Glen Lake: Sydney Dykstra 18 digs, 13 kills, 4 assists, 3 aces, 3 blocks; Grace Bradford 6 digs, 32 kills, 16 assists, 9 blocks; Betti Beck 6 digs, 5 kills, 22 assists, 5 aces; Emilee Bellant 15 digs, 4 kills, 3 assists, 3 aces.
North Bay (5-3, 1-2 NWC): Sophie Stowe 1 ace, 12 digs, 15 assists, 1 kill; Lillian Brown 12 digs, 9 kills; Laila Vang 24 digs, 1 assist.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake at Kalkaska Saturday. North Bay at Leland Tuesday.
Kingsley 3
Benzie Central 1
Kingsley def. Benzie Central 25-18, 25-12, 25-14
Kingsley (11-4, 3-0 NWC): Olivia Esman 6 kills, block, 3 digs; Miranda McPherson 5 kills, 2 blocks; Lexi Sattler 19 digs, 5 aces; Tori Macintosh 5 kills, 1 block, 5 digs; Alayna Heiler 22 assists, 5 digs, 2 aces.
UP NEXT: Kingsley hosts Glen Lake Tuesday.
TC Central JV 3
Gaylord JV 0
TCC JV def. Gaylord JV 25-20, 25-19, 25-16
TC Central: Catelyn Heethius 7 kills, 5 aces; Lily Briggs 13 digs, 2 aces, 2 kills; Audrey Parker 19 assists, 5 aces; Lauren Dusseau 7 digs, 2 aces.
UP NEXT: TC Central at Alpena Thursday.
