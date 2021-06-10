TRAVERSE CITY — Wyatt Danilowicz threw a gem, but the Traverse City West Titans season ended Wednesday night in a 2-0 loss to Midland Dow in the regional semis.
Danilowicz struck out 17 with a second-inning hit. Neither of his two runs were earned after a ball that caught the lip of the infield led to a fielding error by the first baseman. The Chargers scored the first of two runs on a first-and-third play with one out and the Titans never rallied back.
West tallied three hits. They came from Aidan Dungan, Charlie Jeffery and Ian Robertson.
Traverse City West finishes its season 27-12.
TC St. Francis 9
Harbor Springs 2
Glads advance to regional final
Traverse City St. Francis: Charlie Peterson WP, 6.1 IP, 8 H, 0 ER, 8 K; Judd Lawson 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R; Aidan Schmuckal 2 H, 2 R, 2B; Jack Hitchens 2 R; Peterson 3 H, 3 R, RBI; Cody Richards H, R, RBI; Jimmy Muzljakovich H, R, RBI; Andrew Bankey RBI, squeeze bunt.
UP NEXT: St. Francis (24-9) plays Oscoda in East Jordan for the Division 3 regional final Saturday at 10 a.m. The winner of that game meets either Gladstone and Evart for the quarterfinal at 3 p.m.
Gaylord SM 11
Rogers City 5
Snowbirds advance to 5th straight regional final
Gaylord St. Mary: Dillon Croff WP, 4 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 K, 2 BB; Devin O'Dell 3 IP, H, 0 R, K, 2 BB; Chris Koscielniak 2-3, R, 2 RBI, 2 2B, SB; Gavin Bebble R; Conrad Korte 2-4, R, RBI; Sam Sircely R; Croff 1-4, R, 2B; Brody Jeffers 3-4, 2 R, 3 RBI, two run HR; Devin O'Dell 2 R, 2 SB; Dom Kiester R, 2 SB; Donnavan Blust 1-3, R, RBI, 2B.
UP NEXT: St. Mary (20-11) vs. Norway in the Pellston regional at 12:30 p.m. The winner meets either Rudyard or Glen Lake in the quarterfinals at 3 p.m.
Mesick
Mason Co. Eastern
Bulldogs were up 1-0 in the top of the inning when the game was delayed because of severe weather. The contests resumes Thursday at 4:15 p.m. in Mesick, with the Bulldogs having a runner on first and none out.
SOFTBALL
TC West 8
Big Rapids 2
Traverse City West: Brittany Steimel WP, 3 IP, H, 0 R, 8 K, BB; Kaci Sowers SV, 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 K, BB; Peyton Metz 1-4, RBI; Sowers 1-4, RBI; Steimel 2-4, R, 2 RBI; Lydia Heymes 1-4, 2 R, 2B; Janie Suliecki 1-4, RBI; Ava Tiesworth 1-3, RBI; Mallory Smith 2-2, 2 R, 2B; Jordan La Fleur 2-3, 2 R, RBI, 2 2B.
UP NEXT: Traverse City West (26-10) vs. Midland at noon in the Division 1 Bay City regional at MacGregor Field. The winner of that game meets either Oxford or Fenton at 3 p.m. in the quarterfinals.