McBAIN — McBain Northern Michigan Christian lived up to its moniker as the Comets flew past intracity foe McBain with a 72-44 conference victory Wednesday.
The game was close after the first quarter with NMC (12-0, 10-0 Highland) leading just 14-12 over the Ramblers (1-9, 1-8 Highland), but the Comets took off in the second and scored 18 points to McBain's six. NMC outpaced McBain 21-14 in the third and 19-12 in the fourth for the 28-point win.
Trevin Winkle continued his impressive offensive output with 30 points and nine rebounds. Landon Ocahmpaugh had 19 points, Blake DeZeeuw chipped in eight points and four assists, and Carter Quist had eight points as well.
"First quarter was a battle," NMC head coach Kyle Benthem said. "I thought our kids held composure throughout the first half ... . We came out in the third quarter hitting our shots, which helped us push the lead."
The Comets travel to Houghton Lake on Friday, while the Ramblers look to bounce back at home against Roscommon.
BOYS HOOPS
Mesick 89
BR Crossroads 13
Mesick: Connor Simmer 17 points; Tyler Sexton 12 points; Carter Simmer 10 points; Ashtyn Simerson 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (10-0, 9-0 West Michigan D) host Brethren on Friday.
St. Ignace 64
East Jordan 45
East Jordan: Preston Malpass 16 points; JJ Weber 10 points; Mason Malpass 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (6-5, 3-4 Lake Michigan) play Charlevoix on Friday.
Lake Leelanau SM 73
Kalkaska 59
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Dylan Barnowski 28 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists; Shawn Bramer 25 points, 17 rebounds; August Schaub 15 points, 6 rebounds.
Kalkaska: Blaine Barkovich 21 points; Jacob Schaub 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (9-3) host Gaylord St. Mary on Friday. The Blazers (3-8, 1-6 Lake Michigan) welcome Grayling on Friday.
Manton 64
Beal City 53
Manton: Lucas McKernan 17 points; Johnathan Traxler 14 points; Luke Puffer 11 points; Lincoln Hicks 9 points; Jakob Kuhn 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (7-7, 5-4 Highland) travels to Pine River on Friday.
GIRLS HOOPS
TC Central 69
Manistee 34
Traverse City Central: Halli Warner 13 points; Jakiah Brumfield 11 points; Lucia France 10 rebounds; all players scored.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (8-5, 2-3 Big North) host rival Traverse City West on Friday. The Chips (2-9) host Ludington on Friday.
Bellaire 36
Gaylord SM 25
Bellaire: Maddie Evans 9 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists; Jacey Somers 9 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 7 blocks; Charlie Boyce 9 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals.
Gaylord St. Mary: Ava Schultz 13 points, 5 rebounds; Macey Bebble 7 points; Bailey Murrell 4 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (8-4, 6-4 Ski Valley) host Central Lake on Friday. The Snowbirds (12-2, 8-1 Ski Valley) welcome Mancelona on Friday.
Central Lake 69 (OT)
Onaway 60
Central Lake: Katelynn Wolgamott 23 points, 5 steals; Alivia Eggleston 18 points; Liberty Perry 10 points, 14 rebounds; 5 steals; Lexi King 13 rebounds, 6 assists.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (6-6, 4-5 Ski Valley) head to Bellaire on Friday.
TC Central JV 27
Manistee JV 24
Traverse City Central (1-13, 0-6 Big North): Abby McDonough 7 points, 3 rebounds; Iali Rodenroth 7 points, 2 assists, 2 blocks; Tessa Petty 4 points, 4 steals; Liz Phillips 5 rebounds; Ellie Schenkelberger set the tone on defense.
ICE HOCKEY
TC Central 9
Gaylord 2
Traverse City Central: Laiken Batcha 1 goal, 2 assists; Gavin Graczyk 2 assists; Shea Harmeson 2 goals, 1 assist; Luke Vander Roest 1 goal, 1 assist; Hunter Folgmann 1 goal; Cam Peters 2 goals, 2 assists; Owen Dawson 1 goal, 1 assist; Drew Zrimec 2 assists; Elliot Vander Roest 1 goal; Brady Faille 1 assist (first Trojan hockey point), 25 saves.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (12-5-1, 4-2-1 Big North) play Port Huron Northern on Friday.
SKIING
Onekama continues dominance in LMSC
Girls results: Onekama 36; Benzie Central 67; Glen Lake 72.
Boys results: Onekama 24, Glen Lake 61.
Girls slalom: Michayla Bell (ONK) 59.91; Brekken Cotter (ONK) 1:07.8; Anna Wolfe (BNZ) 1:08.1.
Girls GS: Bell 42.45; Savannah Peck (BNZ) 46.06; Wolfe 46.94.
Boys slalom: Kylar Thomas (ONK) 51.48; Luke Kooy (ONK) 58.43; Reece Tiel (ONK) 1:00.28.
Boys GS: Thomas 37.94; Kooy 42.74; Bryhn Fisher (GLK) 42.81
UP NEXT: Last Lake Michigan Ski Conference race is Feb. 9 at Crystal Mountain. Finals races start at 2:30 p.m.