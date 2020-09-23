LELAND — Leland created some room for error by not making any Wednesday.
The Comets (5-3-1, 5-0 NWC) topped Glen Lake 5-0 to provide a two-game cushion in the Northwest Conference.
The setback saddled the Lakers — along with Buckley and Suttons Bay — with two NWC losses each.
"We had a rude awakening at Buckley, even though it was a 1-0 win," Leland head coach Brandon Wheeler said. "We saw some things that we needed to improve on."
Did they ever.
Gavin Miller needed only five saves as the back line of JJ Popp and Ryan Howard kept Glen Lake (9-4-1, 4-2 NWC) at bay.
Wyatt Sirrine produced a goal and three assists for the Comets. Jayden Holston, Popp and Daniel Resendiz-Nunez each added a goal, while Luke Noorman notched an assist.
"That was a good one," Wheeler said. "We're starting to get all the wheels rolling in the same direction."
The Comets continue a grueling 10-day span in which they've already played Elk Rapids, Cadillac, Buckley, Glen Lake with Traverse City Christian visiting Saturday for a 1 p.m. match and then visiting Suttons Bay on Monday.
Leland, Glen Lake, Suttons Bay and Buckley also happen to play in the same district.
Tucker Brown made six saves for Glen Lake, which hosts Kingsley on the artificial turf football field under the lights Monday at 7 p.m.
TENNIS
TCSF tops West 7-1
Traverse City St. Francis won all four doubles flights en route to a 7-1 victory over Traverse City West.
The Gladiators has singles win by Charlie Schmude (7-5, 6-4), Tristan Bonnani (6-0, 7-6 [5]) and Grant Hedley (6-2, 6-1.
Taking doubles wins were the duos of Cody Richards/Ben Schmude (6-0, 6-0), Jack Britten/Anthony Spranger (6-3, 6-0), Alex Ascione/Derek Berta (6-4, 6-1) and Kyle Warnes/Tommy Puetz (6-1, 6-0).
West's only winner was Wyatt McGarry-Costello at No. 4 singles, taking a 6-4, 4-6, 11-9 match against Chris Bobrowski.
St. Francis (27-4-1) returns to action Saturday at the Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central quad, facing Rockford, Midland Dow and the hosts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.