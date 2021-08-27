MAPLE CITY — Glen Lake looked a lot like Glen Lake in its 38-6 win over Houghton Lake at Thursday’s opener.
Connor Ciolek started a quarterback and completed 5-of-13 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. He also carried the ball 12 times for 106 yards, reaching the end zone four times.
Michael Galla had 11 carries for 100 yards. Sean Galla caught a 42-yard pass for a touchdown.
Eli Kangas added nine tackles and a sack. Fitz Seymour had an interception to save a Houghton Lake touchdown.
After a scoreless first quarter the Lakers led 14-6 at the half.
Glen Lake travels to Kingsley next Friday.
FOOTBALL
Grayling 53
Roscommon 18
Millikin rushes for nearly 300 yards
Grayling: David Millikin 20 carries, 297 yards, 4 TDs; Ethan Kucharek 9-14 passing, 143 yards, 2 TDs; Dylan Cragg 5 catches, 106 yards, TD; Tayvion Hall 3 catches, 27 yards, receiving TD, rushing TD.
UP NEXT: Grayling (1-0) at Traverse City St. Francis, next Friday.
Kingsley 54
McBain 8
Kingsley: 53 carries, 324 yards rushing; True Beeman 7 carries, 100 yards, 2 TDs (52-yard TD run, 14-yard TD run), 2-point conversion, 8 tackles; Connor Schueller 3-yard TD run; Aiden Shier 12 carries, 83 yards, 2 TDs (5-yard TD run, 1-yard TD run), 2-point conversion; Gage Hessem 2-point conversion, INT; Evan Douglass 2-point conversion; Brett Peterson 2-point conversion, two PAT kicks; Justin Grahan TD; Phillip Brown 4-yard TD run. Connor Ferguson fumble recovery; Kyle Weger fumble recovery; Ethan Faunce fumble recovery.
McBain: 21 carries, 62 yards; 7-16 passing, 89 yards. Brock Maloney 9-yard receiving TD.
UP NEXT: Kingsley (1-0) hosts Glen Lake (1-0) next Friday at 7 p.m.
Lake City 30
Beaverton 21
Trojans were down 21-6 at the end of the third quarter.
UP NEXT: Lake City (1-0) hosts LeRoy Pine River next Friday.
Cadillac 18
Reed City 14
Jakin Metzger broke up a pass play on 4th and goal for Reed City to preserve the win.
Cadillac: Kaleb McKinley 17 carries, 86 yards 2 TDs; Chris Reinhold 10 tackles; Keenan Suminski 8 tackles; Collin Johnston 8 tackles.
UP NEXT: Cadillac (1-0) at Fruitport next Friday.
Suttons Bay 30
GR NorthPointe 12
Suttons Bay: Hugh Periard 17 carries, 88 rush yards, rush TD, 3 catches, 27 receiving yards; Shawn Bramer 17 carries, 88 yards, rush TD, 27 receiving yards, receiving TD; Matthew Kohler 5 carries, 29 yards; Lleyton Krumlauf safety; Dylan Barnowski 8 completions, 86 yards, 2 TDs; Brayden Opie 2 catches, 39 yards, receiving TD, recovered blocked punt; Ben Murphy blocked punt.
UP NEXT: Suttons Bay (1-0) hosts Forest Area next Friday.
Manistee CC 20
Onekama 12
Onekama: Adam Domres 8 tackles, 1 TD reception; Laketon Cordes 21 carries, 71 yards.
UP NEXT: Manistee Catholic Central hosts Bear Lake next Friday.
Benzie Central JV 20
TC St. Francis JV 8
TCSF: Charlie Oliver end zone fumble recovery for TD; Jack Gruber 2-yard run TD.
UP NEXT: St. Francis at Grayling, Wednesday.
SOCCER
TC Central 1
Saginaw Heritage 1
TC Central: Colton Warren 5 saves; Everest Noyes goal.
UP NEXT: TC Central (1-2-1) at Leland, Tuesday.
Petoskey 4
Glen Lake 0
Glen Lake: Tucker Brown 6 saves.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (0-2) hosts Charlevoix Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Gaylord 1
Boyne City 0
Boyne City: Nic Santina 3 saves.
UP NEXT: Boyne City (2-3-0) hosts Marquette Friday.
Oscoda 4
Kalkaska 2
Kalkaska: Cooper Swikoski goal; Logan Whiteford goal; Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales 13 saves.
UP NEXT: Kalkaska (3-2-0) at Benzie Central Monday.
TENNIS
St. Francis wins 16th straight
Team scores: 1. TC St. Francis (16-2) 15; 2. Ludington 9; T-3. Grant 6; T-3. Leelanau Tennis 6; 5. Harbor Springs 5; 6. Elk Rapids 4.
TCSF players: 1S — Grant Hedley 2-0; 2S — Tristan Bonanni 2-0; 3S — Owen Jackson 2-0; 4S — Chris Bobrowski 2-0; 1D — Ben Schmude/Cody Richards 2-0; 2D — Jack Britten/Anthony Spranger 2-0; 3D — Derek Berta/Charlie King 3-0; 4D — Tommy Puetz/Eli Schmude 1-1; 5D — Kyle Warnes/Phillip Harris 2-0.
GOLF
LMC tournament
Team scores: 1. Traverse City St. Francis 415; 2. Harbor Springs 455; 3. East Jordan 464; 4. Kalkaska 525; 5. Grayling 556.
St. Francis: Grace Slocum 78, Magdalen Kleinrichert 108, Emily Jozwiak 111, Mary Kate Carroll 118.
UP NEXT: St. Francis plays in the Traverse City West Invitational at Interlochen Golf Course.