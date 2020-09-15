BOYNE FALLS — In a meet that saw a pair of newly ranked cross country teams square off, Charlevoix’s girls team up No.14-ranked Harbor Springs.
Charlevoix’s girls took first with a team score of 39 in the Lake Michigan Conference Jamboree cross country meet at Boyne Mountain resort Tuesday. Its boys took second with a team score of 49. Harbor Springs won the boys race and took second in the girls race.
It comes on the same day that the Rayders and Rams appeared in the MichiganCrossCountry.com rankings. Charlevoix’s boys are ranked No. 11 in the lower peninsula for Division 3. Harbor Springs is ranked at No. 14 for both its boys and girls teams. Charlevoix’s girls were unranked.
Boyne City’s Ava Maginity won the girls race with a time of 20:46, nearly a minute ahead of the next athlete.
Charlevoix had four girls appear in the top-10 of the girls race. Annie Bergmann (23:31) and Megan Bush (22:46) took third and fourth overall. Laina Sladics took sixth at 23:49 and Rachel Descamps took ninth at 24:18.
In the boys race, Petoskey St. Michael had three in the top-10 with Samuel Paga running 18:16 for second place, Hammond Law in sixth place for a time of 18:28 and Macartan Moore racing 19:21. Charlevoix also had three in the top-10 with Sam Peterson finishing fifth at 18:24. Evan Beane (19:35) and Sam Dixon (19:39) rounded out the top-10 finishing ninth and tenth respectively.
Petoskey St. Michael took third with a score of 54 in the boys race, East Jordan fourth at 116, Boyne City fifth at 120 and Grayling sixth at 122. In the girls races, Boyne City took third with a score of 51, East Jordan fourth at 79 and Grayling fifth at 139.
TENNIS
TC Central 4
Petoskey 4
TCC swept doubles, Petoskey swept singles.
TCC flight winners: 1D — Drew Humphrey/Ryan O’Connor def. Petoskey 6-2, 6-2; 2D — Jackson Wade/Grant Manker def. Petoskey 6-1, 6-0; 3D — Jack McNamara/Dominic Palamara def. Petoskey 6-1, 6-1; 4D — Will Galsterer/Nik Fagerman def. Petoskey 6-1, 6-2.
TC West 6 Cadillac 2
Results: 1S — David Fischer def. Cadillac 6-2, 6-1; 2S — Murphy Kehoe def. Cadillac 6-2, 6-4; 3S — Keagan Ray def. Cadillac 6-1, 6-3; 4S — Wyatt McGarry-Costello def. Cadillac 6-0, 6-0; 1D — Adam Hornkohl/Levi Fles def. Cadillac 6-7(2-7), 6-4, 6-4; 2D — Elliot Hornkohl/Mogan McAllister def. Cadillac 6-4, 6-3; 3D — Cadillac def. Alex Alvardo/Max Kazmierski 5-7, 1-6; 4D — Cadillac def. Jack Aprea/Seth Munro 2-6, 3-6.
VOLLEYBALL
Bellaire 3 Forest Area 0
The Eagles swept the Warriors 25-21, 25-22, 25-23.
Bellaire (8-3, 4-0 SVC): Noelle Mann 9 digs, 1 ace, 1 kill; Laney Goodwin 18 assists, 100 percent serving; Katie Decker 7 kills, 2 aces, 9 digs; Kendall Fischer 5 kills, 2 aces, 8 digs; Jacey Somers 14 kills, 2 aces, 5 digs, 4 blocks; Emersyn Koepke 14 digs.
Forest Area: Maycey Turner 2 aces, 1 kill, 9 digs; Gracie Kimball 3 aces, 8 digs; Madison Morey 1 kill, 7 assists, 1 block, 4 digs; Emily Norkowski 6 kills, 3 blocks; Breana Kniss 3 aces, 6 kills, 1 dig; Anna Durfee, 1 ace, 1 dig; Trinity Nelson, 1 kill; Taylor Muth 3 aces, 5 assists, and 2 digs; Jersey Patton 8 digs.
UP NEXT: Bellaire at Grayling Saturday at 9 a.m. Forest Area at Onaway Tuesday.
TC St. Francis 3 Elk Rapids 0
Gladiators swept Elks 26-24, 25-18, 25-13
TCSF (8-2, 2-0 LMC): Kaylin Poole 19 kills, 9 digs, 3 aces; Hannah Sidorowicz 36 assists, 11 digs, 1 ace; Alexis Ochab 8 kills, 1 block.
Elk Rapids (6-3-2, 1-1 LMC): Ryleigh Yocom 4 kills, 3 aces, 9 digs; Lili Hoberg 4 kills, 4 blocks; Morgan Witz 4 kills, 8 digs; Kate Henderson 17 assists, 6 digs.
UP NEXT: St. Francis vs. TC Christian at 7 p.m. Elk Rapids at Petoskey quad Saturday 9 a.m.
Mancelona 3 Central Lake 1
Lady Ironmen won in four sets 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23.
Mancelona (3-6, 1-4 SVC): Madison Wilcox 11 kills, 13 digs, 1 ace; Kadence Davis 18 assists, 4 kills, 2 aces; Bethany Jenkins 14 digs, 3 aces, kill; Emily Bennett 5 kills, 3 block kills, ace; Amelia Spires 5 kills, 3 block kills, ace; Lauren Kirby 5 assists, 3 aces and 3 kills; Ellie Angell 2 kills; Chasity Vasold kill.
UP NEXT: Mancelona at Joburg Thursday.
TC St. Francis JV 3 Elk Rapids JV 0
Gladiators swept the Elks 25-15, 25-19, 25-15
TCSF: No stats reported
SOCCER
Gaylord 5 Alpena 0
Gaylord (5-3, 1-1 BNC): Isaac Gerstenberger goal (42”), Ian Busch 2 goals (43” and 49”), Nate Kleinsorge 2 goals (44” and 79”), Charlie Holscher 3 assist, Dylan Crossett in goal.
UP NEXT: Gaylord at TC West Thursday.
Petoskey 2 Cadillac 2
Petoskey: Hunter Hicks, penalty kick goal, assist; Dylan Aldridge goal.
TC Christian 4 Grayling 1
TC Christian: Marcus Rysztak 2 goals, assist; Henry Reineck goal, assist; Gabe Classens goal, assist.
UP NEXT: TC Christian at Huron Shores tournament against Alpena, Tawas and Cheboygan Saturday.
TC West JV 4 TC Central JV 0
TCW (3-0): Ian Robertson goal, 2 assists; Ben Carlson goal; Jacob Hagerman goal; Noah Dursch goal, assist; Luke Wiersma assist. Drew Alexander, 1 save.
TCC (1-4): Quaid Brooke 15 saves.
UP NEXT: TC Central at Petoskey Thursday at 5 p.m.; TC West hosts Gaylord Thursday at 5 p.m.
Elk Rapids JV 5 TC Central JV 1
TCC (1-3): Jordan Dutmers goal, Quaid Brooke 2 saves.
FROM MONDAY
Buckley moves to 9-0 with win over Lakers
MAPLE CITY — All seven Northwest Conference opponents have eyes on Buckley soccer as the league season heats up.
The Bears remained undefeated Monday with a 5-3 comeback victory over conference foe Glen Lake on the road, led by Gavin Allen’s two goals.
Glen Lake standout Henry Plumstead put in two quick goals for the Lakers to jump out to a 2-0 lead off of Parker McHugh and Jackson Zywicki assists.
Buckley junior Connor Dunn sparked the rally with a goal off a free kick before Gavin Allen added two before the halftime break to make it 3-2. Bears’ senior Phillip Persia netted two insurance goals in the second half to stretch the lead to 5-2 before Glen Lake’s Fischer Alonzi netted one from Ashton Rousch to make it 5-3.
Kyle Kacanowzki tallied two assists for Buckley while Cooper Rath and Allen each added one. Kyle Deshasier got the win in net for Buckley matching Glen Lake keeper Tucker Brown with eight saves.
Buckley (9-0, 2-0 NWC) will travels to Suttons Bay on Wednesday while the Lakers (7-3, 2-1 NWC) host Benzie Central
SOCCER
Boyne City 8 Kalkaska 0
Kalkaska: Caden Dueweke-Gonzales 15 saves.
Boyne City: Jay Clausen shutout; Nic Santina assist; Luis Villanueva goal; Austin Mercer 2 goals; Amayo Bardequez-Barrera goal; Hayden Mosley assist; Phillip Banner goal; Ben Leaman goal; Derek Word assist, goal; Joey Spate assist.
UP NEXT: Kalkaska at Harbor Springs, Wednesday.
North Bay 9 Kingsley 1
North Bay: Finn Mankowski 3 goals, assist; Lleyton Krumlauf 2 goals; Ivan Ramirez goal; Ethan Vitale assist, goal; Christian Cox goal; Dashle Courson goal, assist; Owen Irvine assist; Sam Vukasovich 2 saves.
Elk Rapids 8 Harbor Springs 0
Elk Rapids: Mason Travis 3 goals; Landon Knight goal; Terran Peterson 2 goals; Spencer Ball goal, assist; Avery Kellogg goal; Drake Collins assist; Mahaney Vandekerkhof assist; Jared Barcenas 2 assists; Jack Spencer shutout.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (8-2-2, 3-0 LMC) hosts Grayling, Thursday.
GOLF
TC West JV Invite at Crystal Lake
Team scores: TC West JV 446; TC Central JV 468; Cadillac JV 481; Big Rapids JV 539.
TC West: Lilly Boals 91; Maya Wilson 105; Ella Whiting 125; Charliese Erickson 127; Sadie VanLandschoot 130; Bella Busch 135.
TC Central: Kennedy Clark 109; Evie Nowicki 110; Sarah Ream 122; Mari Brizard 127; Adele Hilton 132; Ally McCardel 135.
Cadillac: Ella Darrow 116; Alix Matzke 117; Avery Meyer 118; Onalee Wallis 130; Carmen Dahlstrom 136.
VOLLEYBALL
Kingsley Quad
Games scores: Kingsley def. Manistee 25-11, 25-10; Kingsley def. TC Christian 25-18, 27-25; Kingsley def. Glen Lake 25-16, 25-12; TC Christian def. Glen Lake 25-11, 25-21; TC Christian def. Manistee 25-18, 25-11; Glen Lake def. Manistee.
Kingsley: Tori McIntosh 18 kills, 17 digs; Abby Arnold 9 Kills, 4 blocks; Coral Bott 7 kills, 13 aces, 17 digs; Olivia Esman 8 kills, 2 blocks; Lexi Sattler 24 digs, 4 aces; Alayna Heiler 50 assists, 12 digs, 3 kills, 4 blocks; Hattie Raska 16 digs, 4 aces.
TC Christian: Emma Mirabelli 2 aces, 25 kills, 14 digs, 5 blocks; Ellie Visser ace, 5 kills, 18 digs; Juliana Brower 3 aces, 11 kills, 10 digs, 9 blocks.
Glen Lake: Emilee Bellant 35 digs, 3 aces, 4 kills; Sydney Dykstra 15 digs, 23 kills, 8 aces; Grace Bradford 27 kills, 32 assists, 7 blocks; Maddie Bradford 20 kills; Beth Beck 48 assists, 6 digs, 4 aces.
UP NEXT: Kingsley (9-4, 1-0 NWC) at Onekama, Thursday; TC Christian (7-3) at TC St. Francis, Thursday.
FROM SATURDAY
Lane leads Traverse City West to clean sweep
FRUITPORT — Becky Lane continues to lead the Traverse City West volleyball team on offense, helping the Titans to three victories at Fruitport on Saturday.
Lane’s net presence led to 34 kills and eight blocks, adding seven aces and 13 digs across three matches.
The Titans defeated Gull Lake 25-11, 25-18 and 25-19 then took down Grand Haven 25-21, 25-22 and 25-20 before ending the day with a win over West Michigan Christian 25-20, 25-18 and 25-16.
Alaina Makowski landed 18 kills and had 11 blocks and Ally McKenna led the defense with 49 digs for West.
Leah Allen finished the day with a total of 15 blocks, adding in 17 kills and six digs. Sara Schermerhorn set up her teammates to the tune of 80 assists and had 25 digs.
Sammy Schaub had 16 digs, Madelynn Johnson had 13 digs and Makenna Ebling added 22. Ebling also added seven blocks and 19 kills.
The Titans continued their hot start, moving to 11-2 on the season and will be heading to Alpena on Wednesday.
MORE VOLLEYBALL
Kalkaska takes second at Pellston Quad
Pool play: Kalkaska def. Rogers City 25-10, 25-15; Kalkaska split Pellston 23-25, 27-26; Kalkaska def. East Jordan 25-18, 25-20.
Bracket play: Kalkaska def. East Jordan 25-14, 25-21; Pellston def. Kalkaska 25-16, 25-19.
Kalkaska: Lauren DeVol 12 aces, 28 digs; Violet Porter 10 aces, 8 blocks; Jordyn Disbrow 7 aces, 22 kills, 20 digs; Mia Miller 6 blocks; Mackenzie Kniss 41 assists; Alina Membrillo 18 assists; Alli DeVol 67 digs.
UP NEXT: Kalkaska hosts East Jordan for senior night, 7 p.m.
Cadillac Quad
Game scores: Cadillac def. Jenison 25-20, 25-19, 25-23; Cadillac def. Midland 25-14, 25-13, 25-18; Cadillac def. Essexville Garber 25-18, 25-15, 25-13; Cadillac def. Big Rapids 25-12, 25-8, 25-13; Lowell def. Cadillac 25-22, 25-21, 16-25; Cadillac def. Mt. Morris 25-20, 25-18, 25-15.
Cadillac: Renee Brines 151 assists, 31 kills, 14 aces, 46 digs, 3 blocks; Macy Brown 95 kills, 50 digs, 4 blocks, 3 aces; Joslyn Seely 18 kills, 10 digs, 8 blocks; Joslyn Seeley 18 kills, 10 digs, 8 blocks; Cailey Massersang 28 kills, 5 blocks, 5 aces; Julia Jezak 51 digs, 10 aces.
UP NEXT: Cadillac (20-3) at TC Central, Wednesday.
Petoskey Quad
Pool play: Petoskey def. Onaway 25-14, 25-21; Petoskey def. Elk Rapids 25-14, 25-14; Petoskey def. Sault Ste. Marie 25-22, 25-22; Elk Rapids split Sault Ste. Marie 25-23, 19-25; Elk Rapids split Onaway 22-25, 25-15.
Bracket Play: Elk Rapids def. Sault Ste. Marie 25-19, 25-27, 16-14; Petoskey def. Elk Rapids 25-20, 25-16.
Petoskey: Peyton Miller 85 assists, 15 aces, 13 kills, 27 digs; Faith Bailey 29 kills, 11 blocks, 6 aces; Ellie Pollion 27 kills; Molly Anderson 30 digs; Taryn Ingals 36 digs, 7 aces.
Elk Rapids: Logan Reasoner 24 kills, 6 aces, 3 blocks; Ryleigh Yocom 17 kills, 2 aces, 45 digs; Nevada Molby 13 kills, 2 blocks; Morgan Wirtz 14 kills, 2 aces, 16 digs; Kate Henderson 3 aces, 107 assists; Grace Mischell 3 aces, 55 digs.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (6-2-2) hosts TC St. Francis Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Buckley Invite
Boys teams scores: McBain 40; Mason Co. E 59; North Trails 92; Manton 105; Buckley 133; Frankfort 147; Kingsley 175; Leland 206; Suttons Bay 241; Lake Leelanau St. Mary 254; Brethren 271.
Kingsley: Kaden Kolarik (25th, 18:44); Brandon Stock (30th, 19:04); Winston Pelloski (34th, 19:34); Braxton Zenner (42nd, 20:26); Matthew Cross (44th, 20:36).
Manton: Noah Morrow (2nd, 16:18); Johnathon Traxler (6th, 17:16); Nolan Moffit (20th, 18:20); Logan Patrick (37th, 19:57.1); Alex Wilds (43rd, 20:35).
Suttons Bay: Gabe Suitor (14th, 17:37); Jake Murphy (49th, 22:08); Mikie Wittman (57th, 25:56).
Frankfort: Owen Roth (13th, 17:35); Logan Foster (24th, 18:44.3); Adam Townsend (27th, 18:49); Chris Provo (38th, 19:57.5); Trevor Moody (45th, 21:07).
Buckley: Jackson Kulawiak (12th, 17:30); Jeremiah Pasbjerg (17th, 18:13); Carson Kulwiak (22nd, 18:34); Brandon Melville (31st, 19:11); Josh Long (51st, 22:54).
Brethren: Connor Wojciechowski (29th, 19:01); Alex Gorm (59th, 27:31).
Leland: Cole Denoyer (35th, 19:40); Sawyer Couturier (36th, 19:42); Jack Joyce (46th, 21:10); Logan DeFour (48th, 22:03); Eric Steinhebel (55th, 24:08).
LLSM: Brandon Hobbin (39th, 19:58); Luke Bramer (47th, 21:42); Vinny Gorcyca (50th, 22:15); James Licht (58th, 27:15).
Girls team scores: McBain 45; Kingsley 56; Manton 102; North Trails 129; Buckley 154; Lake Leelanau St. Mary 161; Mason Co. E 165; Brethren 171; Frankfort 183; Leland 261.
Kingsley: Kelsey Saxton (5th, 20:09); Lauren Wooer (7th, 20:36); Mary Webb (12th, 21:31); Grace Kolarik (14th, 21:38); Kaylee Schelich (18th, 21:56).
Buckley: Aiden Harrand (1st, 18:25); Shelby Cade (8th, 20:45); Brooke Wilke (42nd, 25:35).
Manton: Molly Harding (4th, 19:46); Chole Colton (13th, 21:32); Emily Harding (24th, 22:38); Madison Morris (26th, 22:54); Morgan howell (35th, 24:17).
Brethren: Alexis Tracy (6th, 20:17); Abigail Kissling (11th, 21:26); Ashlynn Wardie (50th, 28:21); Jane Amstutz (51st, 28:48); Autumn Harris (54th, 34:49).
Frankfort: Taylor Myers (10th, 21:09); Tara Townsend (30th, 23:15); Anna Wolfe (34th, 24:12).
LLSM: Audrey Smith (19th, 22:17); Kendra Couturier (27th, 23:00); Delena Kirt (37th, 24:35); Josie Gorcyca (38th, 24:46); Ciara Glynn (43rd, 25:38.1); Lauren VanderWulp (46th, 26:04).
SOCCER
Elk Rapids 3 Williamston 1
Elk Rapids: Preston Ball goal, assist; Kaden Patterson assist; Mason Travis 2 goals; Jack Spencer 3 saves.
Elk Rapids 1 Grosse Ile 1
Elk Rapids: Preston Ball assist; Mason Travis goal; Jack Spencer 3 saves.
Elk Rapids 3 Flint Powers 0
Elk Rapids: Preston Ball goal; Spencer Ball assist; Avery Kellogg goal; Mason Travis goal, assist; Kaden Patterson assist; Jack Spencer shutout.
