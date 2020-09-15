BOYNE FALLS — In a meet that saw a pair of newly ranked cross country teams square off, Charlevoix’s girls team up No.14-ranked Harbor Springs.
Charlevoix's girls took first with a team score of 39 in the Lake Michigan Conference Jamboree cross country meet at Boyne Mountain resort Tuesday. Its boys took second with a team score of 49. Harbor Springs won the boys race and took second in the girls race.
It comes on the same day that the Rayders and Rams appeared in the MichiganCrossCountry.com rankings. Charlevoix's boys are ranked No. 11 in the lower peninsula for Division 3. Harbor Springs is ranked at No. 14 for both its boys and girls teams. Charlevoix's girls were unranked.
Boyne City's Ava Maginity won the girls race with a time of 20:46, nearly a minute ahead of the next athlete.
Charlevoix had four girls appear in the top-10 of the girls race. Annie Bergmann (23:31) and Megan Bush (22:46) took third and fourth overall. Laina Sladics took sixth at 23:49 and Rachel Descamps took ninth at 24:18.
In the boys race, Petoskey St. Michael had three in the top-10 with Samuel Paga running 18:16 for second place, Hammond Law in sixth place for a time of 18:28 and Macartan Moore racing 19:21. Charlevoix also had three in the top-10 with Sam Peterson finishing fifth at 18:24. Evan Beane (19:35) and Sam Dixon (19:39) rounded out the top-10 finishing ninth and tenth respectively.
Petoskey St. Michael took third with a score of 54 in the boys race, East Jordan fourth at 116, Boyne City fifth at 120 and Grayling sixth at 122. In the girls races, Boyne City took third with a score of 51, East Jordan fourth at 79 and Grayling fifth at 139.
TENNIS
TC Central 4
Petoskey 4
TCC swept doubles, Petoskey swept singles.
TCC flight winners: 1D — Drew Humphrey/Ryan O'Connor def. Petoskey 6-2, 6-2; 2D — Jackson Wade/Grant Manker def. Petoskey 6-1, 6-0; 3D — Jack McNamara/Dominic Palamara def. Petoskey 6-1, 6-1; 4D — Will Galsterer/Nik Fagerman def. Petoskey 6-1, 6-2.
TC West 6
Cadillac 2
Results: 1S — David Fischer def. Cadillac 6-2, 6-1; 2S — Murphy Kehoe def. Cadillac 6-2, 6-4; 3S — Keagan Ray def. Cadillac 6-1, 6-3; 4S — Wyatt McGarry-Costello def. Cadillac 6-0, 6-0; 1D — Adam Hornkohl/Levi Fles def. Cadillac 6-7(2-7), 6-4, 6-4; 2D — Elliot Hornkohl/Mogan McAllister def. Cadillac 6-4, 6-3; 3D — Cadillac def. Alex Alvardo/Max Kazmierski 5-7, 1-6; 4D — Cadillac def. Jack Aprea/Seth Munro 2-6, 3-6.
VOLLEYBALL
Bellaire 3
Forest Area 0
The Eagles swept the Warriors 25-21, 25-22, 25-23.
Bellaire (8-3, 4-0 SVC): Noelle Mann 9 digs, 1 ace, 1 kill; Laney Goodwin 18 assists, 100 percent serving; Katie Decker 7 kills, 2 aces, 9 digs; Kendall Fischer 5 kills, 2 aces, 8 digs; Jacey Somers 14 kills, 2 aces, 5 digs, 4 blocks; Emersyn Koepke 14 digs.
Forest Area: Maycey Turner 2 aces, 1 kill, 9 digs; Gracie Kimball 3 aces, 8 digs; Madison Morey 1 kill, 7 assists, 1 block, 4 digs; Emily Norkowski 6 kills, 3 blocks; Breana Kniss 3 aces, 6 kills, 1 dig; Anna Durfee, 1 ace, 1 dig; Trinity Nelson, 1 kill; Taylor Muth 3 aces, 5 assists, and 2 digs; Jersey Patton 8 digs.
UP NEXT: Bellaire at Grayling Saturday at 9 a.m. Forest Area at Onaway Tuesday.
TC St. Francis 3
Elk Rapids 0
Gladiators swept Elks 26-24, 25-18, 25-13
TCSF (8-2, 2-0 LMC): Kaylin Poole 19 kills, 9 digs, 3 aces; Hannah Sidorowicz 36 assists, 11 digs, 1 ace; Alexis Ochab 8 kills, 1 block.
Elk Rapids (6-3-2, 1-1 LMC): Ryleigh Yocom 4 kills, 3 aces, 9 digs; Lili Hoberg 4 kills, 4 blocks; Morgan Witz 4 kills, 8 digs; Kate Henderson 17 assists, 6 digs.
UP NEXT: St. Francis vs. TC Christian at 7 p.m. Elk Rapids at Petoskey quad Saturday 9 a.m.
Mancelona 3
Central Lake 1
Lady Ironmen won in four sets 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23.
Mancelona (3-6, 1-4 SVC): Madison Wilcox 11 kills, 13 digs, 1 ace; Kadence Davis 18 assists, 4 kills, 2 aces; Bethany Jenkins 14 digs, 3 aces, kill; Emily Bennett 5 kills, 3 block kills, ace; Amelia Spires 5 kills, 3 block kills, ace; Lauren Kirby 5 assists, 3 aces and 3 kills; Ellie Angell 2 kills; Chasity Vasold kill.
UP NEXT: Mancelona at Joburg Thursday.
TC St. Francis JV 3
Elk Rapids JV 0
Gladiators swept the Elks 25-15, 25-19, 25-15
TCSF: No stats reported
SOCCER
Gaylord 5
Alpena 0
Gaylord (5-3, 1-1 BNC): Isaac Gerstenberger goal (42"), Ian Busch 2 goals (43" and 49"), Nate Kleinsorge 2 goals (44" and 79"), Charlie Holscher 3 assist, Dylan Crossett in goal.
UP NEXT: Gaylord at TC West Thursday.
Petoskey 2
Cadillac 2
Petoskey: Hunter Hicks, penalty kick goal, assist; Dylan Aldridge goal.
TC Christian 4
Grayling 1
TC Christian: Marcus Rysztak 2 goals, assist; Henry Reineck goal, assist; Gabe Classens goal, assist.
UP NEXT: TC Christian at Huron Shores tournament against Alpena, Tawas and Cheboygan Saturday.
TC West JV 4
TC Central JV 0
TCW (3-0): Ian Robertson goal, 2 assists; Ben Carlson goal; Jacob Hagerman goal; Noah Dursch goal, assist; Luke Wiersma assist. Drew Alexander, 1 save.
TCC (1-4): Quaid Brooke 15 saves.
UP NEXT: TC Central at Petoskey Thursday at 5 p.m.; TC West hosts Gaylord Thursday at 5 p.m.
Elk Rapids JV 5
TC Central JV 1
TCC (1-3): Jordan Dutmers goal, Quaid Brooke 2 saves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.