TRAVERSE CITY — Maggie McCrary and Emma Turnquist led Traverse City Central to a 3-0 Big North Conference volleyball win Wednesday over Petoskey.
McCrary put up 13 kills, seven digs and a pair of blocks, while Turnquist logged nine kills and four aces in the 25-16, 25-17, 25-19 victory.
The Trojans (16-9-1, 2-1 Big North) also received big contributions from Annie Hunt (29 assists, two kills, ace) and Grace Lord (seven digs, five aces).
“TC Central had a few tall girls that we struggled to hit around,” said Petoskey head coach Casie Parker, adding that Molly Anderson also had a great match. “They also had and kept the momentum all night.”
Peyton Miller dished out 16 assists for the Northmen. Faith Bailey and Miller were both perfect serving.
Petoskey won the junior varsity match 25-22, 18-25, 25-18. Central’s JV leaders were Mariah Moore (five kills, four digs), Autumn McMillan (five kills, two blocks) and Lauren Richmond (22 assists, eight digs).
The Northmen also won the freshman match, 26-24, 12-25, 25-16. The Trojans were led by Allie Lewis (six aces, nine digs), Jaylen Asper (five aces, five kills) and Lauren Dusseau (three kills, eight assists).
VOLLEYBALL
TC West 3
Gaylord 0
TC West def. Gaylord 25-12, 25-11, 25-15.
TC West: Becky Lane 8 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces; Leah Allen 3 kills, 4 blocks; Makenna Ebling 4 kills, 4 digs; Ally McKenna 4 digs; Sara Schermerhorn 21 assists, 2 digs; Sammy Schaub 7 digs; Rhys Tirrell 3 kills, 3 blocks.
Gaylord: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Titans, who improved to 3-0 in BNC play, host Alpena on Tuesday and Cadillac Sept. 26.
Cadillac 5
Alpena 0
Cadillac def. Alpena 25-18, 25-19, 25-22.
Cadillac: Renee Brines 34 assists, 10 digs, 5 kills, 3 blocks; Macy Brown 25 kills, 5 blocks, 8 digs; Chloe Comstock 13 digs, 3 aces, 2 kills; Makenna Bryant 9 digs, 2 aces.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (18-5-1, 3-0 BNC) host their 16-team invitational Saturday.
SOCCER
Glen Lake 5
Benzie Central 5
Glen Lake: Henry Plumstead 2 goals, 2 assists; Brady McDonough 2 goals, assist; Logan Cooper goal; Bryhn Fisher assist; Nick Lewis and Tucker Brown combined for 8 saves in net.
Benzie Central: Kevin Hubbel 4 goals; Nicholas Vicentini goal; Steven Barron assist.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (5-3-1, 3-1-1 Northwest Conference) host Elk Rapids JV at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
North Bay 2
Kingsley 1
North Bay: James Kwiatkowski goal; Will Anderson goal; Sam Vukasovich 8 saves.
Kingsley: Jake Lathrop goal; Noah Weber assist.
