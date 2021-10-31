SAGINAW — Sunny skies and dry grass at Benzie Central High School were a far cry from the rain and mud runners dredged through at the Division 1 regional at Delta College just outside of Saginaw.
“We felt like we were on a different planet over there,” Traverse City Central coach Lisa Taylor said.
The times were not fast, but the Trojans girls cross country team dominated their regional with all its five counting runners medaling to become the 26th straight Trojans girls XC team to go to the state finals next weekend at Michigan International Speedway. It’s Central’s fifth regional title in a row and Taylor’s 15th as a coach since 1994.
The Trojans boys team landed three medalists and also won their side of the regional to qualify for state. It’s the boys’ second regional title in three years.
Traverse City West tied with Saginaw Heritage at 114 but lost the tiebreaker — the finishing place of the sixth runner.
“This is like pure cross country,” Taylor said. “Cross country is not about times. It’s all about where you place. Since we know we’re not going to get fast times, let’s try to get as many people as possible in the medals.”
Central’s Julia Flynn won the girls race with a time of 18:17. Alexis Ball came in eighth with a time of 20:21. Ellie Schenkelberger placed 10th with a race of 20:24. Ell Kirkwood (11th, 20:28) and Kathleen Venhuizen (14th, 20:42) rounded out the Trojans counters and earned all-regional honors.
Michigan Wolverines commit Luke VenHuizen won the boys race for Central with a time of 16:20. Joe Muha raced 16:58 for 6th and Micah Bauer finished 11th with a time of 17:23 and took home medals. Jett Reimers (20th, 17:43) and Will Phillips (23rd, 17:58) were the Trojans’ final counters.
West’s Jonah Hochstetler qualified as an individual in the boys race after taking 7th with a time of 17:04. Ava King (3rd, 19:42) and Elliott Smith (12th, 20:34) qualified as individuals in the girls race.
Jones PRs, Kelly breaks school record
BENZONIA — Benzie Central junior Hunter Jones PRd with a race of 14:44.34 at Saturday’s regional on his home course to clock the 17th fastest time in the United States this fall, winning the boys race to lead the Huskies to another state finals appearance.
“I haven’t been able to PR in the past month or two,” Jones said. “I’ve just been really working on my training and speed work to get to that point. I just concentrated on keeping on working hard and I knew it would happen eventually.”
Hart, Benzie and Manton qualified for the finals as a team in both the boys and girls races. Benzie’s girls were led by Mylie Kelly, who broke the Huskies school record with a time of 18:09 for fourth.
Noah Morrow led Rangers boys with a second place finish behind Jones for a time of 15:26. Molly Harding finished fifth behind Kelly for a time of 19:11.
Jones is eyeing what could be his third-straight individual Division 3 state championship. Ryan Shay is the only other male runner from the Lower Peninsula to win titles in both his freshman and sophomore years. Jones said his goal is to break the D3 finals record, which is 14:59.
His season isn’t over after that race. Jones is entered to race in the Nike Cross Nationals “NxN” Midwest Regional in Terre Haute, Indiana, with a qualifying finish sending him to Nationals in Portland, Oregon. After that he’s heading to Kenosha, Wisconsin for the Eastbay Cross Country Championships (formerly named Foot Locker) Midwest regional at UW-Parkside looking for a chance to race in San Diego, California.
The rest of Manton’s boys counters were Jonathan Traxler (8th, 17:10), Nolan Moffit (17th, 17:30), Logan Patrick (21st, 17:45) and Ty Harding (41st, 19:05). The Rangers state qualifying girls team included Chloe Colton (13th, 20:00), Madison Morris (16th, 21:18), Hadley Saylor (19th, 21:31) and Morgan Howell (21st, 21:35) in their five counting runners.
Boys individual state qualifiers from the area were Manistee’s Cadien Cudney (6th, 16:59), McBain’s Claydon Ingleright (9th, 17:12) and Lake City’s Paxton Hall (19th, 17:40). The only girls individual state qualifier from the area was Manistee’s Cecilia Postma (8th, 20:05).
Benzie also hosted a Division 4 regional with Frankfort sending a pair of teams to state. The Panthers won the girls meet followed by Lake Leelanau St. Mary and Leland.
Kaden Forward from Bear Lake won the boys race at 17:02 and Buckley’s Aiden Harrand won the girls race with a time of 18:08. Also heading back to state is defending champion Makenna Scott from Glen Lake, who finished second with a time of 18:56.
TCSF doubles up for third year
EAST JORDAN — Led by a pair of underclassmen finishes, Traverse City St. Francis won a pair of regional titles and will send both of its teams to the Division 3 finals for the third straight year. For the Gladiator girls, it’s their seventh straight title.
“I we feel pretty good. We are confident that we can place high,” said Tucker Krumm, the Gladiators’ top boys finisher.
The Gladiator girls were led by freshman Betsy Skendzel, who clocked a time of 18:52.
“Betsy came out strong at the mile-and-a-half today and just never was relentless after that,” St. Francis coach Julie Duffing said.
Charlevoix sent its boys team with a third place finish and Elk Rapids sent its girls team with a third-place finish.
Boys individual qualifiers from the area were Kalkaska’s Tyler Guggemos (1st, 14:49), Elk Rapids’ Charlie Ward (4th, 16:51), Kalkaska’s Hayden Moore (10th, 17:81), Grayling’s Drew Moore (11th, 17:20), Kalkaska’s Gavin Guggemos (15th, 17:32), Elk Rapids’ Caleb Kerfoot (17th, 17:38) and Grayling’s Cameron Ketchum (19th, 17:46). Girls individual qualifiers from the area were Boyne City’s Ava Maginity (3rd, 18:56), Charlevoix’s Katie Rohrer (5th, 19:41), Elk Rapids’ Hannah Janssen (9th, 20:11), Elk Rapids’ Jaida Schulte (16th, 21:03), and East Jordan’s Taylor Sheridan (17th, 21:09).
Johannesburg-Lewiston won both regional titles in the Division 4 meet at the same course in East Jordan, with the No. 1-ranked Cardinals boys team eying a state title after finishing 22nd the year before. Petoskey St. Michael took second in both meets to send a pair of teams. Gaylord St. Mary qualified as a team in the girls meet.
FOOTBALL
Iron Mountain 35
Frankfort 7
The Panthers finish their season at 6-4.
Ishpeming Westwood 44
East Jordan 6
The Red Devils finish their season at 7-3.
VOLLEYBALL
Glen Lake at Boyne tournament
Glen Lake split with Inland Lakes 18-25, 25-21; Glen Lake beat East Jordan 25-18, 25-14; Glen Lake split Pellston 26-24, 24-26; Glen Lake lost to Rudyard 25-11, 21-25, 9-15.
Glen Lake: Grace Bradford 40 kills, 8 blocks; Maddie Bradford 18 kills, 6 blocks; Olivia Mikowski 12 kills, 1 block 17/17 serving; Paige Flores 6 kills, 3 blocks; Eleanor Valkner 5 kills, 3 blocks; Betti Beck 69 assists.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (14-17-3) hosts districts Thursday.