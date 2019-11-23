TRAVERSE CITY — Nick Sommerfield scored two goals and Ethan VanderRoest assisted two as Traverse City Central opened up the hockey season with a 3-1 win over Northville.
The Trojans completed a weekend sweep of the Mustangs, a regional finalist last season.
Sommerfield scored one goal short-handed and one on the power play.
James Bradfield added Central’s other power-play goal.
Grant Neuhardt made nine saves in the victory.
HOCKEY
Bay Reps 5
Midland 3
Andrew Bankey scored a pair of second-period, power-play goals less than four minutes apart to lift the Bay Reps past Midland 5-3.
Chris Gay, Riley Pierce and Ben Polomsky also had goals for the Reps (1-0), while defenseman Aaron Ackerson assists on three scores. Other helpers went to Drew Hardy, Cam Altonen, Kaleb Miller, Polomsky and Will Fournier.
Josh Lawson made 25 saves for the victory in net.
SWIMMING
Bongiorno 14th in state finalsTraverse City Tritons swimmer Claire Bongiorno placed 14th in the 100 butterfly in the Division 1 state finals.
Bongiorno was seeded 28th out of 31 going into finals prelims Friday. Her morning swim of 59.05 seconds dropped 0.8 second from her time and earned a spot in the consolations Saturday.
She finished 14th in Saturday’s races in her first time at the state finals.
